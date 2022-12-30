Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton; Police investigating
DAYTON — One man has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton early Monday morning. Police and medics responded to a shooting at the cross of Woodbine Avenue and Russet Avenue around 12:19 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch. >>Man killed in Dayton shooting identified.
WLWT 5
Police responding to High Street in Hamilton for reports of a crash with injuries
HAMILTON, Ohio — Police responding to High Street in Hamilton for reports of a crash with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
dayton247now.com
Two people arrested after fatal shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two people are in custody following an early morning shooting Sunday in which one man died and a woman was injured, according to Springfield Police Division officials. Officers responded to the 100 block of South Race Street at about 7:32 a.m., after receiving a report of...
2 shot in Springfield; Police investigate
SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Springfield late Monday morning. Springfield Police Dispatch confirmed officers were responding to the 100 block of South Race Street. The shooting was reported around 11:10 a.m.., according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Two people were shot, police on scene...
15-year-old shot in Anderson after altercation
ANDERSON, Ind. — An altercation in Anderson ended with a teenager shot in the hand. Police said the 15-year-old was with a group of other juveniles walking to a convenience store near Beverly Court around 12:33 a.m. Monday. During the walk, a dispute occurred between the juveniles and other subjects in the area. The 15-year-old […]
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on South 2nd Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on South 2nd Street in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Columbus suspects arrested after man killed in Springfield
That morning, officers were called to the 100 block of South Race Street on reports of of a person shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman had been injured in the home.
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested after fatal East Price Hill shooting
CINCINNATI — One man has died and another has been arrested after a fatal shooting early New Year's morning in East Price Hill, according to Cincinnati police. Officials say around 2:38 a.m. Sunday morning, District 3 officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Purcell Avenue.
Police request help ID’ing auto theft suspect
KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is requesting help in identifying the videoed suspect. >> TRENDING: 3 dead, multiple hospitalized after head-on crash in Jefferson Twp. The person is suspected of auto theft, a Kettering Police spokesperson stated in a Facebook post. If you have any information, you can...
Police: 2 men hospitalized after argument ends in stabbing in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Two men were injured after a stabbing in Springfield early Sunday morning. Springfield Police were called to the 1300 block of Sunset Avenue at around 6:30 a.m. after reports of a male being stabbed, a Springfield Police Dispatch spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7. Only one of...
1 dead, 1 injured in East Price Hill shooting
Corey Williams, 40, was killed in an early morning shooting in East Price Hill Sunday. Christopher Harris, 29, was charged with murder.
Coroner ID’s man killed in kayak incident in Piqua
PIQUA — One man is dead after a kayak flipped over in Piqua near the Great Miami River late Sunday afternoon, according to Piqua Police. The Miami County Coroner’s Office identified the man Monday as Kyle Ratcliff, 29, of Quincy. Fisherman found a kayak with no one in...
WLWT 5
Report of several suspects assaulting male victim on Hawaiian Terrace
CINCINNATI — Report of several suspects assaulting male victim, who is on the ground, on Hawaiian Terrace in Mt. Airy. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Montgomery Co. reports surge of drug overdoses this New Year holiday
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County is reporting double the number of drug overdoses at area hospitals than anticipated this New Year holiday. This increase prompted the Community Overdose Action Team to notify the public of an “OD Surge”. A total of 11 overdoses were reported at area...
2 taken to hospital after shooting at Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD — A man and woman were injured after being shot inside a home in Springfield Sunday morning, police said. Springfield Police were called to the 100 block of South Race Street at around 7:30 a.m. after reports of two victims suffering gunshot wounds, a Springfield Police Dispatch spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7.
Man hospitalized after 2 vehicles crash in Dayton
DAYTON — A man was transported to a local hospital after two vehicles crashed Sunday overnight. Dayton Police, Fire, and Medics responded to the intersection of West Stewart Street and Oldfield Avenue at 2:55 a.m. after two vehicles crashed, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7. A man...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a crash on US 127 and Oxford Middletown Road
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash, with multiple victims reported, on US 127 and Oxford Middletown Road. Use caution when approaching this area. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This...
2 people hospitalized following accident on NB I-75 near Edwin C Moses Blvd
MORAINE — Two people have transported to the hospital following an accident on Northbound Interstate 75 near Edwin C Moses Boulevard Monday night, according to Moraine dispatchers. >>Deputies suspect drunk driving in fatal head-on crash in Jefferson Twp. Police and medics were dispatched to NB I-75 between Dryden Road...
Hamilton Police issues warning about phone scam after woman loses money
HAMILTON — Hamilton Police have issued a warning to its residents about a phone scam targeting the community, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>Champaign County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of new phone scam. Scammers are calling pretending to be police officers saying they have a...
Man dead after kayak flipped over in Piqua
PIQUA — One man is dead after a kayak flipped over in Piqua near the Great Miami River late Sunday afternoon, according to Piqua Police. >>‘There were heavy fire conditions;’ People displaced following townhouse fire in Beavercreek Twp. Fisherman found a kayak with no one in it...
Comments / 0