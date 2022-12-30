ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

dayton247now.com

Two people arrested after fatal shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 shot in Springfield; Police investigate

DAYTON, OH
FOX59

15-year-old shot in Anderson after altercation

ANDERSON, Ind. — An altercation in Anderson ended with a teenager shot in the hand. Police said the 15-year-old was with a group of other juveniles walking to a convenience store near Beverly Court around 12:33 a.m. Monday. During the walk, a dispute occurred between the juveniles and other subjects in the area. The 15-year-old […]
ANDERSON, IN
WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested after fatal East Price Hill shooting

CINCINNATI — One man has died and another has been arrested after a fatal shooting early New Year's morning in East Price Hill, according to Cincinnati police. Officials say around 2:38 a.m. Sunday morning, District 3 officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Purcell Avenue.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police request help ID’ing auto theft suspect

KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is requesting help in identifying the videoed suspect. >> TRENDING: 3 dead, multiple hospitalized after head-on crash in Jefferson Twp. The person is suspected of auto theft, a Kettering Police spokesperson stated in a Facebook post. If you have any information, you can...
KETTERING, OH
WHIO Dayton

Coroner ID’s man killed in kayak incident in Piqua

PIQUA, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 taken to hospital after shooting at Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man hospitalized after 2 vehicles crash in Dayton

DAYTON — A man was transported to a local hospital after two vehicles crashed Sunday overnight. Dayton Police, Fire, and Medics responded to the intersection of West Stewart Street and Oldfield Avenue at 2:55 a.m. after two vehicles crashed, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7. A man...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to a crash on US 127 and Oxford Middletown Road

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash, with multiple victims reported, on US 127 and Oxford Middletown Road. Use caution when approaching this area. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This...
OXFORD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man dead after kayak flipped over in Piqua

PIQUA — One man is dead after a kayak flipped over in Piqua near the Great Miami River late Sunday afternoon, according to Piqua Police. >>‘There were heavy fire conditions;’ People displaced following townhouse fire in Beavercreek Twp. Fisherman found a kayak with no one in it...
PIQUA, OH

