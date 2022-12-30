ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

FOX59

15-year-old shot in Anderson after altercation

ANDERSON, Ind. — An altercation in Anderson ended with a teenager shot in the hand. Police said the 15-year-old was with a group of other juveniles walking to a convenience store near Beverly Court around 12:33 a.m. Monday. During the walk, a dispute occurred between the juveniles and other subjects in the area. The 15-year-old […]
WHIO Dayton

2 shot in Springfield; Police investigate

SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Springfield late Monday morning. Springfield Police Dispatch confirmed officers were responding to the 100 block of South Race Street. The shooting was reported around 11:10 a.m.., according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Two people were shot, police on scene...
WDTN

2 sent to the hospital following shooting in Springfield

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are in the hospital following a morning shooting on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, authorities received a call at 7:32 a.m. for a report of a shooting in the 100 block of South Race Street in Springfield. Upon arrival, authorities found a male and female shot. The two people […]
1017thepoint.com

HOMICIDE SUSPECT CRITICAL AFTER SELF-INFLICTED SHOOTING

(Richmond, IN)--The Richmond Police Department released more information Thursday on a person they originally called a suspect in a recent homicide. On Wednesday, investigators went to a home on US 27 just south of Richmond based on a tip that Erica Petry was there. Petry was found inside the home with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Petry was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. At last check, she was in critical but stable condition. Petry has not yet been charged and the investigation is continuing.
WHIO Dayton

Police request help ID’ing auto theft suspect

KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is requesting help in identifying the videoed suspect. >> TRENDING: 3 dead, multiple hospitalized after head-on crash in Jefferson Twp. The person is suspected of auto theft, a Kettering Police spokesperson stated in a Facebook post. If you have any information, you can...
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Truck driver charged in deaths of Livingston County woman, her daughters, son-in-law and unborn grandchild

A Florida man has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a Livingston County woman and several other members of her family. 29-year-old Dayren Rocubert was driving the tractor trailer that cross over the median on I-75 in Shelby County, north of Dayton, on Christmas Eve. The truck struck two vehicles with family members traveling together for the holidays.
WLWT 5

Report of shots fired on Reading Road in Avondale, suspects fled

CINCINNATI — Police have responded to a report of shots fired at 3504 Reading Road in Avondale. Reportedly as many as three suspects, that have now fled the scene. Unknown injury status. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic...
The Cincinnati Post

Political cronyism, musical chairs, and the unqualified people who benefit - from county court to the Supreme Court

Unqualified Hamilton County Prosecutor, Joe Deters, to be appointed as Justice of Ohio's highest court with no experience on the bench.Photo byCincinnati Enquirer. Joseph T. Deters hasn’t ever served a day on the bench – but, he’ll be appointed an Ohio Supreme Court Justice next week. Not a drop of experience weighing 2 sides of an argument and it doesn’t matter. Governor DeWine doesn’t care. He’s presided over one of the most corrupt states in the country , he’s re-won the governor’s office, he’s in his final term, and he’s got nothing to lose.
WHIO Dayton

2 taken to hospital after shooting at Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD — A man and woman were injured after being shot inside a home in Springfield Sunday morning, police said. Springfield Police were called to the 100 block of South Race Street at around 7:30 a.m. after reports of two victims suffering gunshot wounds, a Springfield Police Dispatch spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7.
WHIO Dayton

Man killed in Dayton shooting identified

DAYTON — A Dayton man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening. Charles Nolan, 48, was identified as the person killed in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroners Office. Around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100...
