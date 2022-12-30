Read full article on original website
15-year-old shot in Anderson after altercation
ANDERSON, Ind. — An altercation in Anderson ended with a teenager shot in the hand. Police said the 15-year-old was with a group of other juveniles walking to a convenience store near Beverly Court around 12:33 a.m. Monday. During the walk, a dispute occurred between the juveniles and other subjects in the area. The 15-year-old […]
2 shot in Springfield; Police investigate
SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Springfield late Monday morning. Springfield Police Dispatch confirmed officers were responding to the 100 block of South Race Street. The shooting was reported around 11:10 a.m.., according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Two people were shot, police on scene...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on South 2nd Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on South 2nd Street in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Columbus suspects arrested after man killed in Springfield
That morning, officers were called to the 100 block of South Race Street on reports of of a person shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman had been injured in the home.
2 sent to the hospital following shooting in Springfield
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are in the hospital following a morning shooting on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, authorities received a call at 7:32 a.m. for a report of a shooting in the 100 block of South Race Street in Springfield. Upon arrival, authorities found a male and female shot. The two people […]
1017thepoint.com
HOMICIDE SUSPECT CRITICAL AFTER SELF-INFLICTED SHOOTING
(Richmond, IN)--The Richmond Police Department released more information Thursday on a person they originally called a suspect in a recent homicide. On Wednesday, investigators went to a home on US 27 just south of Richmond based on a tip that Erica Petry was there. Petry was found inside the home with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Petry was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. At last check, she was in critical but stable condition. Petry has not yet been charged and the investigation is continuing.
Police request help ID’ing auto theft suspect
KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is requesting help in identifying the videoed suspect. >> TRENDING: 3 dead, multiple hospitalized after head-on crash in Jefferson Twp. The person is suspected of auto theft, a Kettering Police spokesperson stated in a Facebook post. If you have any information, you can...
Police: 2 men hospitalized after argument ends in stabbing in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Two men were injured after a stabbing in Springfield early Sunday morning. Springfield Police were called to the 1300 block of Sunset Avenue at around 6:30 a.m. after reports of a male being stabbed, a Springfield Police Dispatch spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7. Only one of...
Police warn residents of Hamilton phone scam
A warning from Hamilton police. Scammers are calling you and pretending to be police officers. A reminder, police would never call and demand money from you to take care of a warrant.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Truck driver charged in deaths of Livingston County woman, her daughters, son-in-law and unborn grandchild
A Florida man has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a Livingston County woman and several other members of her family. 29-year-old Dayren Rocubert was driving the tractor trailer that cross over the median on I-75 in Shelby County, north of Dayton, on Christmas Eve. The truck struck two vehicles with family members traveling together for the holidays.
WLWT 5
Report of shots fired on Reading Road in Avondale, suspects fled
CINCINNATI — Police have responded to a report of shots fired at 3504 Reading Road in Avondale. Reportedly as many as three suspects, that have now fled the scene. Unknown injury status. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic...
Fox 19
Baby girl returned two days after mother, father allegedly whisked her out of Ohio
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 10-month-old girl is back with her grandparents, who are her custodial guardians, two days after her biological mother and father took her out of state. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigative Section and the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office arranged for the safe return of the baby, Valerie Lala Williams, Friday night.
Political cronyism, musical chairs, and the unqualified people who benefit - from county court to the Supreme Court
Unqualified Hamilton County Prosecutor, Joe Deters, to be appointed as Justice of Ohio's highest court with no experience on the bench.Photo byCincinnati Enquirer. Joseph T. Deters hasn’t ever served a day on the bench – but, he’ll be appointed an Ohio Supreme Court Justice next week. Not a drop of experience weighing 2 sides of an argument and it doesn’t matter. Governor DeWine doesn’t care. He’s presided over one of the most corrupt states in the country , he’s re-won the governor’s office, he’s in his final term, and he’s got nothing to lose.
Coroner called to scene of Dayton shooting
Police reported that one person was shot and the coroner was called to the scene.
WLWT 5
Report of several suspects assaulting male victim on Hawaiian Terrace
CINCINNATI — Report of several suspects assaulting male victim, who is on the ground, on Hawaiian Terrace in Mt. Airy. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WKRC
Thousands worth of instruments stolen from music store days before opening in Tri-State
LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) - A music shop with customers around the world is struck by a thief just weeks after relocating to the Tri-State. The Mandolin Store had not even had the chance to open before thousands of dollars’ worth of instruments were stolen. The crime was caught on...
Hamilton Police issues warning about phone scam after woman loses money
HAMILTON — Hamilton Police have issued a warning to its residents about a phone scam targeting the community, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>Champaign County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of new phone scam. Scammers are calling pretending to be police officers saying they have a...
2 taken to hospital after shooting at Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD — A man and woman were injured after being shot inside a home in Springfield Sunday morning, police said. Springfield Police were called to the 100 block of South Race Street at around 7:30 a.m. after reports of two victims suffering gunshot wounds, a Springfield Police Dispatch spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7.
hometownstations.com
Florida man pleads not guilty to five counts of vehicle homicide in Shelby County
Shelby County, OH (WLIO) - A Florida man is facing multiple counts of vehicular homicide in Shelby County after he allegedly operated a vehicle and caused the death of five people this past Christmas Eve. A complaint filed in Sidney Municipal Court states that Dayren Rocubert on or about December...
Man killed in Dayton shooting identified
DAYTON — A Dayton man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening. Charles Nolan, 48, was identified as the person killed in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroners Office. Around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100...
