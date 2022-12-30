Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Seafood in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
U.S. Justice Department intervenes in opioids lawsuit against Rite Aid: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cavs vs. Chicago Bulls: Donovan Mitchell sets franchise record with 71 points in Cavaliers’ 145-134 overtime win over Bulls. Northeast Ohio Tuesday weather forecast: Rain, fog and record high temps. Opioids...
Will the Browns philosophy shift on defense this offseason? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are coming off a win over Washington and will face the Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh, but the focus for most fans has turned to the offseason. Our Football Insider subscribers have questions for May Kay Cabot and she answers them on our weekly Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast.
clevelandmagazine.com
The Place 'To Be': 21 Places to Celebrate the Big Day in Cleveland
Tour through some of Northeast Ohio's more unique wedding venues. By Kristen Hampshire. From Skyline views to barn vibes, chic warehouses to spaces that surprise, today’s brides and grooms are focused on creating memories. But memorable can also mean turnkey. “Definitely the one-stop shop is very popular so couples...
Missing: Levi Moran-Greenlief
Levi Moran-Greenlief is 16 years old. He has been missing since November 15.
FanDuel Ohio promo: instant $200 in bonus bets for Cavaliers-Bulls
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Start betting on the NBA with the latest FanDuel Ohio promo. The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Chicago Bulls tonight and...
Looking back at 2022 with Rocking the RV Life podcast hosts Jeff, Patti Kinzbach
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Kinzbachs look back on a year of travel in their RV on this week’s episode of the “Rocking the RV Life” podcast. Their lookback at 2022 includes a breakdown of costs for campsites and traveling and how they dealt with very high fuel prices (a real challenge). They discuss their favorite destinations and cool restaurants, miles covered, their best hike and all the National Parks they visited. From a financial standpoint, they explain how they keep campsite and RV park expenditures low.
Winners and losers from the Browns’ 24-10 win over the Commanders on Sunday
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defeated the Commanders on Sunday, 24-10, but that’s just what the scoreboard said. Cooper wasn’t heavily involved in the Browns offense in the first half. Not as though Washington’s secondary posted solid double-coverage on Cooper the entire half, but Deshaun Watson and Cooper’s chemistry was short of linking in the half, especially with Watson having to scramble away from the defensive pressure almost every play.
Caesars Ohio promo code: get up to $1,500 in insurance for Cavaliers-Bulls
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best Caesars Ohio promo code offer is unlocking one of the largest specials in the Buckeye State. Instead of taking...
This Ohio city ranked among “neediest” in America
Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Los Angeles all rank among the nation’s 10 “neediest” cities, according to an analysis by the personal finance website WalletHub.
Ohio RV Supershow returns to I-X Center: What to expect at the 2023 event
CLEVELAND — It’s back!. “The show will have hundreds of RVs all under one roof including tent campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes and will span the entire renovated show floor of the I-X Center as well as the South Hall,” organizers said in a press release.
The winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' is…
The winner of a brand new home worth over $650,000 was announced Saturday night on News 5 Cleveland. Find out the name the winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' here.
Ohioans bet big at area sportsbooks on first day of legal sports gambling (photos, video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was an exhilarating day for sports fans and casinos alike Sunday in the Cleveland area and around the state as people took advantage of Ohio’s long-awaited first day of legal sports betting. Parking lots at MGM Northfield Park and Jack Casino in downtown Cleveland...
In adversity-filled season, Chase Winovich’s first sack of the year was ‘a long time coming’ for Browns DE
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the better part of the last two seasons, Chase Winovich has been repeating the same mantra to himself. “I’ve been telling myself I just need one (sack)” Winovich said on Monday. “I just need one. That’s what I’ve been saying. I just gotta get one here.”
Interfaith service to commemorate life of Martin Luther King in historic sanctuary: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Park Synagogue and Cory United Methodist Church will hold a morning of interfaith fellowship 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 to commemorate the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. at the sanctuary located at 1117 E. 105th St. where King once spoke. The service will be conducted by Rabbi Joshua Skoff, senior rabbi of Park Synagogue and Rev. Kendrick, Jr., pastor at Cory United Methodist Church.
Lessons for Cleveland from Rosewood, Florida -- 100 years after racial massacre: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — I doubt we’ll ever know the macabre truth of what happened in Rosewood, Florida, on the first of January, 100 years ago. We won’t learn about it on TV, and our children won’t learn of it in their classrooms. The opportunity to learn...
Expired plates lead officer to Cleveland man with warrant and gun: Brecksville Police Blotter
Warrant, I-77: On Dec. 7, police observed a black Lexus without rear illumination traveling northbound on I-77. That’s when the officer also discovered the vehicle had expired plates. The Cleveland driver told the officer he was headed home after visiting his mother in Akron. It turned out the man...
Cavaliers vs Bulls: Live updates from Cleveland and Chicago’s rematch
CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers are beginning the new year the same way they ended 2022: By looking for a win over Chicago Bulls. The Cavs host Chicago on Monday. It’s the second game in a home-and-home series after the Cavs picked up a 103-102 victory on Saturday in a close New Year’s Eve win.
Akron Sauerkraut Balls? RubberDucks to change name for one game this season
AKRON, Ohio – The Akron RubberDucks will become the Akron Sauerkraut Balls for night this season. The team will use the rebranded name on Friday, Aug. 18, to honor the appetizer long associated with Akron.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a man wanted for drug dealing in the Cleveland area. According to the U.S. Marshals, Robby Nelson, 35, is described as a white man, 5′10″ and weighing about 210 pounds. Anyone with information is...
countynewsonline.org
Drivers Ticketed by Cleveland’s Traffic Cameras Not Entitled to Refund
Cleveland does not have to refund $4.1 million to motorists who paid fines under a now-defunct traffic camera program used to catch red-light and speeding violators, the Supreme Court of Ohio ruled today. A divided Supreme Court ruled that once drivers paid the fines and did not contest the tickets...
