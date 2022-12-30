ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

clevelandmagazine.com

The Place 'To Be': 21 Places to Celebrate the Big Day in Cleveland

Tour through some of Northeast Ohio's more unique wedding venues. By Kristen Hampshire. From Skyline views to barn vibes, chic warehouses to spaces that surprise, today’s brides and grooms are focused on creating memories. But memorable can also mean turnkey. “Definitely the one-stop shop is very popular so couples...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

FanDuel Ohio promo: instant $200 in bonus bets for Cavaliers-Bulls

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Start betting on the NBA with the latest FanDuel Ohio promo. The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Chicago Bulls tonight and...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Looking back at 2022 with Rocking the RV Life podcast hosts Jeff, Patti Kinzbach

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Kinzbachs look back on a year of travel in their RV on this week’s episode of the “Rocking the RV Life” podcast. Their lookback at 2022 includes a breakdown of costs for campsites and traveling and how they dealt with very high fuel prices (a real challenge). They discuss their favorite destinations and cool restaurants, miles covered, their best hike and all the National Parks they visited. From a financial standpoint, they explain how they keep campsite and RV park expenditures low.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Winners and losers from the Browns’ 24-10 win over the Commanders on Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defeated the Commanders on Sunday, 24-10, but that’s just what the scoreboard said. Cooper wasn’t heavily involved in the Browns offense in the first half. Not as though Washington’s secondary posted solid double-coverage on Cooper the entire half, but Deshaun Watson and Cooper’s chemistry was short of linking in the half, especially with Watson having to scramble away from the defensive pressure almost every play.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Interfaith service to commemorate life of Martin Luther King in historic sanctuary: Valley Views

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Park Synagogue and Cory United Methodist Church will hold a morning of interfaith fellowship 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 to commemorate the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. at the sanctuary located at 1117 E. 105th St. where King once spoke. The service will be conducted by Rabbi Joshua Skoff, senior rabbi of Park Synagogue and Rev. Kendrick, Jr., pastor at Cory United Methodist Church.
CLEVELAND, OH
countynewsonline.org

Drivers Ticketed by Cleveland’s Traffic Cameras Not Entitled to Refund

Cleveland does not have to refund $4.1 million to motorists who paid fines under a now-defunct traffic camera program used to catch red-light and speeding violators, the Supreme Court of Ohio ruled today. A divided Supreme Court ruled that once drivers paid the fines and did not contest the tickets...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

