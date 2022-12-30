These Pajamas From Target Are So Cozy You'll Never Leave The House

Pajamas from Target

With the holidays nearly behind and temps steadily dropping, it’s safe to say that cozy season is definitely here. It’s just about time to start gearing up for hibernation.

While we can’t exactly settle in for a months long slumber, we can get snuggly in a new set of pajamas. Whether you’re a long johns lover, a chic satin set fan or a proponent of a classic button up, we’ve got the PJs for you.

So make yourself a cuppa something hot, fire up Netflix or grab a good book, and get ready to cozy up in our favorite lounge picks from Target.

