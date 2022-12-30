ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, OH

Top stories of 2022: Marion City Schools changing narrative amid 'crisis of discipline'

By Sophia Veneziano, Marion Star
Between teachers speaking out about a "discipline crisis" in the buildings, top level administrators leaving the district and internal conflict with the board of education, the journey of the biggest district in Marion County from chaos to stability has frequently made headlines this calendar year.

The year began with the swearing in of two new board members, Rocky Ratliff and Scott Weibling, in January. Prior to taking his seat on the board, Weibling spoke up at a board of education meeting in December 2021 saying he believed there to be a "crisis of discipline" throughout the district.

The topic caught fire for the district and community, and soon teachers, parents and community members were speaking out during the public comment portion of each monthly board meeting pushing for the district to address the issue.

Jami Rawlins, Marion Education Association President, parent and teacher, spoke up consistently at the board meetings on behalf of the teaching staff.

In February, Rawlins stood at the microphone during the public comment portion of the meeting choosing to speak as a parent.

She explained she did not leave the meeting feeling as positive, citing a large fight that occurred in the high school causing her to fear for the safety of her son, who at the time was a Marion Harding sophomore.

“I really think we need to get into perspective not just the kids who need all the support, but what is the secondary trauma everyone else is also receiving here. It’s becoming to a point where if we do not address it, we are going to really regret not addressing it," she said.

A month later, just following the resignation of former Board President Leslie Schneider, teachers from Taft Elementary once again detailed assault from students, tearfully describing traumatic experiences in the workplace at the microphone.

This time, however, after months of merely sharing their experiences, the Marion City Schools community was met with a time of discussion from the board members and administration in the final 10 minutes of the meeting, with Ratliff calling for answers for the staff.

"It's very concerning to me as a board member to hear some of the trauma that they're facing. It's very disturbing, especially here in this district and at the elementary level," Ratliff said as the discussion began.

"Obviously our staff is screaming for answers and we're not really providing that, and I understand there's a whole bunch of complications when it comes to disciplining kids within policies and so forth, so I don't expect this to be a 10-minute meeting and we have a solution."

The time of discussion regarding discipline from that point on became a part of the meeting agenda each month.

Board dysfunction stalls progress

Schneider's resignation left behind four board members who would come to find themselves regularly in an impasse with decision making. Many a two vs. two vote kept the district from moving forward with its business, including the implementation of a new elementary language arts curriculum.

The four members, Ratliff, Schneider, and newly appointed President Kelly Mackay and Vice President Ted McKinniss failed to find a consensus and take a vote when selecting their new fifth board member, and the decision was passed to Marion County Family Court Judge Robert Fragale according to board policy.

In an unprecedented procedure, Fragale selected Tara Dyer to serve as the fifth board member.

Voices speaking up about the crisis of discipline continued in April, when the plans to start a task force began.

However at the end of the year, this momentum turned into further board conflict followed by a string of resignations. Principals and top-level administrators alike left the district. This included former Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Lawson directly followed by former Superintendent Dr. Ron Iarussi.

Over the summer, 40 employee resignations were approved by the board in the July board of education meeting.

Also in this time of transition, the board approved Steve Mazzi to serve as interim superintendent and Olympia Della Flora to serve as the new assistant superintendent.

Mazzi immediately proceeded into a "conduct review" where he sought to understand the depth and breadth of the behavioral issues facing the district. He also wanted to understand the reasons staff were leaving, later citing a myriad of causes including moving and finding better paying jobs amid the behavioral issues.

Still, in the July meeting, Ratliff said he was frustrated that the idea of forming a task force was first broached in the spring, but that neither a task force nor any formal plans to address student disciplinary and behavioral issues had been established with the start of the 2022-2023 school year less than a month away.

#ChangeTheNarrative

As the fall semester drew near, however, speaking as MEA President, Rawlins said she felt hopeful for change under Mazzi and Della Flora's new leadership. Likewise, Weibling also said he was hopeful with the progress when Mazzi presented his research from the conduct review in the August board meeting.

Change and progress have been some of Mazzi's goals for his time with the district, challenging the community to live out the mission statement, "Inspiring a Community of Achievement" every day.

He also started the new tagline, "#changethenarrative."

Still, the journey to changing the story has not been without its bumps.

In both the August and September meetings, Ratliff challenged Mazzi regarding spending for emergency student mental health access. As a lawyer, he believed the contracts were poorly written and allowed for limitless spending from the district.

In response, Mazzi said the district was not willing to put a price tag on the life of a child.

"We can’t tell a child, ‘Oh no, don’t do that. Don’t jump off the roof. We’ve got 30 days until our next board meeting, and then we’ll go ahead and approve this amount of money,'" Mazzi said.

"It’s just not fair, and it’s not realistic in life with mental health and the way mental health is right now, and you should know better than most, Mr. Ratliff, that those people need help now.”

The district revisited the conduct review in the November meeting, with Weibling thanking the administration for continuing the conversation. After Quarter 1 discipline data was shared, he said he agrees with Mazzi that the district is "trending in the right direction."

Still, the story of transition is not yet complete for Marion City Schools.

The district has hired K-12 Business Consulting, Inc. to conduct the search for its next permanent superintendent and formally extended Mazzi's contract through July 31, 2023 to meet the consulting firm's timeline demands. The district is planning to have its next leader set to begin Aug. 1 of next year.

