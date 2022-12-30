Read full article on original website
Everton recall Championship loan star
Everton have recalled Ellis Simms from his loan at Sunderland to improve Frank Lampard's attacking options.
Andrew Robertson reveals Liverpool players ignored Jurgen Klopp instructions in Brentford loss
Andrew Robertson reveals Liverpool players ignored Jurgen Klopp instructions in Brentford loss.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo's ridiculous Newcastle clause; Chelsea close in on €127m Fernandez deal
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Enzo Fernandez, Jude Bellingham, Joao Felix and more.
Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: Player ratings as sluggish Spurs slump to defeat
Match report & player ratings from Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa in the Premier League.
Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool's plans for January transfer window
Jurgen Klopp explains Liverpool's approach to the January transfer window after signing Cody Gakpo.
Enzo Fernandez is an expensive risk that Chelsea must take
Chelsea's poor midfield planning has forced them to take a €130m risk on Enzo Fernandez.
Leeds confirm signing of Maximilian Wober from Red Bull Salzburg
Leeds United complete the signing of Red Bull Salzburg defender Maximilian Wober.
Man City predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Premier League
Predicting Manchester City's starting XI for their trip to Chelsea on Thursday night.
Tottenham salaries & contract expiries
Information regarding the salaries and contracts of every Tottenham first team player.
Arsenal vs Newcastle - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Arsenal vs Newcastle in the Premier League, with TV details, team news, predicted lineups and score prediction.
Liverpool's disdain for defending is finally catching up to them
Liverpool's hopes of finishing in the Premier League's top four were dealt a blow with a 3-1 loss at Brentford on Monday evening, and poor defending was to blame.
Arsenal make improved bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk
Arsenal have made another offer to Shakhtar Donetsk for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, sources have told 90min.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Brentford - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted lineup for their Premier League trip to Brentford.
Virgil van Dijk admits Liverpool need to address defensive frailties
Virgil van Dijk admits that Liverpool must address their defensive issues.
Erik ten Hag discusses potentially recalling Amad Diallo from Sunderland
Erik ten Hag discusses recalling Adam Diallo from Sunderland.
Premier League predictions: Gameweek 19
Predicting the Premier League results on gameweek 19 of the 2022/23 season including Chelsea vs Man City.
Newcastle continue talks with Flamengo over Brazilian teenager
Newcastle are hoping to conclude a deal for Flamengo midfielder Matheus Franca after a further round of talks.
Jurgen Klopp complains that reasoning with referees is like trying to 'talk to my microwave'
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hit out at the officiating in his side's 3-1 loss at Brentford on Monday, insisting that conversations with referees are as fruitful as those with 'my microwave'.
Mikel Arteta addresses Arsenal title chances after Brighton win
Mikel Arteta played down Premier League title talk after Arsenal's 4-2 win over Brighton.
