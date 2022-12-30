ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man Found Fatally Shot Near LAPD Station

 4 days ago

Exposition Park, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot to death by the back gate of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division station late Thursday night, Dec. 29.

Zak Holman / KNN

Officers returning to the station noticed the approximately 40-year-old victim in the roadway around 11:45 p.m. and immediately called the Los Angeles Fire Department to the location.

The victim was found on Denker Avenue just south of West Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles.

LAFD responded and pronounced the victim deceased at scene after attempting life-saving measures.

No suspect information is available at this time.

