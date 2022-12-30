While winter weather would postpone some sports, the weather stayed far enough south for a doubleheader of basketball to still be played in Ft. Pierre tonight. Stanley County will host the Highmore-Harrold Pirates after the Buffs played on back to back days to close out 2022 and will open up 2023 at home. The Lady Buffs picked up its first win on Friday over Herreid/Selby Area and will be looking for a second straight win tonight. The Highmore-Harrold Pirates are in search of its first win at now 0-3, including a loss to the Jones County Coyotes who also beat the Lady Buffs earlier in the season.

STANLEY COUNTY, SD ・ 16 HOURS AGO