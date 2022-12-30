Read full article on original website
Stanley County Girls Get First Win While Boys Falter
The Stanley County Buffaloes traveled to Herreid/Selby to face the Wolverines the day after it’s doubleheader with Winner. The Lady Buffs picked up its first win of the year while the boys would fall. The Lady Buffs picked up a 48-44 win to go to 1-5 on the season....
Stanley County Hosts Highmore-Harrold in Doubleheader
While winter weather would postpone some sports, the weather stayed far enough south for a doubleheader of basketball to still be played in Ft. Pierre tonight. Stanley County will host the Highmore-Harrold Pirates after the Buffs played on back to back days to close out 2022 and will open up 2023 at home. The Lady Buffs picked up its first win on Friday over Herreid/Selby Area and will be looking for a second straight win tonight. The Highmore-Harrold Pirates are in search of its first win at now 0-3, including a loss to the Jones County Coyotes who also beat the Lady Buffs earlier in the season.
Pierre Governors Basketball, Wrestling Postponed Tuesday
Winter weather didn’t wait long to rear its ugly head again. The Pierre Governors and Lincoln Patriots girls basketball game has been postponed for Tuesday while the boys wrestling dual with Harrisburg has also been postponed. The Sioux Falls school district canceled school Monday evening for Tuesday, leaving the...
Hughes County Commission To Meet Tonight
PIERRE — On the heels of a meeting Thursday to close out county business the Hughes County Commission is back to work Monday night. The oaths of office will be given to start new elected terms for Commissioner-elect Rob Fines, Sheriff-elect Patrick Callahan, States Attorney-elect Jessica LaMie and Finance Officer Thomas Olivia. Appointments will be confirmed for Emergency Manager Cathy Strudle, Equalization Director Eric Booth; Highway Superintendent Trent Arbach and Coroner Greg Hall. Liaison and volunteer board appointments will also be made. Commissioners will consider a right-of-way request filed by East River and resolutions regarding salaries and a disaster declaration. The Commission will set an H-S-A dollar value, approve claims and get reports from liaisons and the County Manager. The Hughes County Commission meets tonight at 5:30pm at the Hughes County Courthouse. To join the meeting remotely call 667-770-1890. The access code is 553-4266.
Fort Pierre City Council Set To Meet Tonight
FORT PIERRE — The Fort Pierre City Council has a short agenda as their meeting has been shifted to Tuesday because of the New Year’s holiday. Council members will get reports from city officials before getting into the agenda. The Council will meet discuss the BID Board budget and get a report from the Board. A public hearing will be set for January 17th for temporary liquor license requests from the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center. Other agenda items include consideration of 2023 electrical, plumbing and dray licenses, a change order and pay application for 2021 curb and gutter projects and consideration of an engineering proposal for an electric system study. The Fort Pierre City Council meets tonight at 6:30pm at the South Dakota Municipal League meeting room. To join remotely use Zoom or call 1-312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 814-124-6625.
