ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Ahead of New Year’s Eve, Durham police warn about threat of ‘celebratory’ gunfire

By Aaron Sánchez-Guerra
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V7IwF_0jyVpxUT00

Odell Lyons remembers hearing gunshots, followed by the “ding! ding!” of bullets falling on the roof of his shed.

He saw a woman lying on the ground in front of his driveway on Robinhood Road in Durham.

Thursday, Lyons reflected on New Year’s Eve 2021, a night when Durham police say “celebratory gunfire” killed Deloris Evans Burwell, a 71-year-old woman visiting Lyons’ neighbor.

“Only thing I can remember is before the police got here, I had bullets (fall) at the top of my house,” said Lyons, 72, in a phone interview.

This week, Durham police warned gun owners to be responsible when they ring in the new year. Firing a gun into the air during celebrations is illegal within the city limits of Durham and Raleigh. It’s also dangerous, and can kill unsuspecting people, police say.

“New Year’s Eve should be a time of celebration but, unfortunately, reckless behavior can negatively impact many lives,” Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews said in a statement. “Please take personal responsibility to help make this a safe holiday for everyone.”

Anyone caught discharging a firearm in city limits will be arrested, police say.

“They need to be more responsible with these guns shooting into the air on the holidays,” Lyons said. “ You got too many young people who got guns. And they got guns and some of their parents don’t even know what they got.”

Burwell was the second person killed by such gunfire in Durham in a two-year period.

Paulette Thorpe, a 74-year-old mother and grandmother, was killed by a bullet that fell after being fired during Fourth of July celebrations in 2020 while sitting on a friend’s porch. Before she was hit, she had left a family gathering after becoming nervous about the gunshots she heard nearby.

“The one thing she left us to get away from was the thing that killed her,” her nephew Carlos Lyons told The News & Observer in July 2021. “That’s what makes it hard.”

On New Year’s Eve 2019, a bullet fired into the air in downtown Raleigh sent a University of North Carolina student to the hospital. She had gathered on the street to watch the dropping of the acorn when she was shot shortly after midnight.

On Dec. 31, 2021, officers responded to a call for a cardiac arrest about an hour before midnight. While treating Burwell, they learned she had been shot, according to a news release at the time.

The Durham Police Department advised people to call 911 to report gunfire on New Year’s Eve with an exact location and physical description of suspects or vehicles involved, if it can be done safely.

“Sometimes you can’t do anything about it,” Lyons said. “When that time comes, I’m going be in the house.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Stolen guns from cars put further strain on Durham Police

DURHAM, N.C. — When a gun is stolen in Durham, the story doesn't stop there. It means the firearm is now on the streets -- often untraceable -- and in the hands of criminals. Sgt. Michael Beal of the Durham Police Department's Community Service Division is among the officers...
FOX8 News

1 shot, killed on New Year’s Day in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Day homicide. At around 1:42 a.m. on New Year’s Day, officers came to the area of Cridland Road and Parkway Street after getting a report of gunshots being heard. At the scene, police found Natasha Yvette Walker, 32, suffering from a gunshot […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

1 juvenile, 4 adults injured in drive-by shooting in North Carolina, police say

DURHAM, N.C. — One juvenile and four adults were injured Sunday afternoon in a drive-by shooting in Durham, North Carolina. Police are searching for a suspected vehicle. Durham Police Department in a news release Sunday said that at around 2 p.m., officers were called out to the 1000 block of North Miami Boulevard after a report that multiple people were shot. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found four adults and one juvenile who were shot outside of a business.
DURHAM, NC
CBS 17

1 killed in deputy-involved shooting in Harnett County

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a home in Lillington involving multiple deputies has left a man dead, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s Maj. McNeil told CBS 17 no deputies were injured in the shooting, which took place around 8:30 a.m. on Monday on Capitol Hill Road. Officials have not yet […]
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Family, friends react to death of Greensboro woman over weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman started 2023 with her dream house, family, husband and job, but less than two hours into the new year, she was gone. Natasha Walker was shot and killed near Parkway Street and Cridland Road early Sunday morning. Family members say she died trying to help someone else. They […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

1 dead at scene after vehicle hits pedestrian just outside Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A road in a neighborhood just outside Raleigh was closed for about three hours after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night. The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Pearl Road, which is just off Rock Quarry Road south of Battle Bridge Road in Wake County.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man shot dead in vehicle Friday night, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a man was shot dead in a vehicle Friday night. Shortly after 10:55 p.m., officers said they were called to Holloway St. in reference to a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they said they found a man who...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Man dies in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night. Officers found a man shot inside a car just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Adams Street. The man died at the scene. His name was not released.
DURHAM, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
21K+
Followers
383
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy