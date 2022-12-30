ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
Look: Controversial Tom Brady Pool Photos Going Viral

Tom Brady and his son, Benjamin, enjoyed some time by the pool on Friday. Unfortunately, given the state of the internet, even Brady's loving poolside photos of his son have sparked some controversy on social media. Photos of Brady embracing his son have gone viral on social media this weekend.
Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision

The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching

The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
The Raiders Signed A New Quarterback On Saturday

The Las Vegas Raiders have elevated quarterback Chase Garbers to the active roster from their practice squad. The team announced this move on Saturday, just one day before their Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Garbers will now serve as the Raiders' primary backup behind Week 17 starter...
NFL World Wants Young Quarterback To Retire

Scary details have emerged from the concussion situation with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. According to a report, Tagovailoa was unable to remember some of his decisions in the Christmas Day loss to the Green Bay Packers. "@JayGlazer adds that on Monday, when coach Mike McDaniel asked Tua why did he...
Look: Sports World Reacts To LeBron James Wife Video

LeBron James may be a billionaire and one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, but he likes to play video games like a regular dude. On New Year's Eve, James' wife Savannah shared a video on her Instagram of the King ringing in 2023 with some Madden action. It looks like Bron was playing with the Minnesota Vikings.
Breaking: Ohio State Football Player Taken To Hospital

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player was taken to the hospital during the Peach Bowl. ESPN's Holly Rowe reported that Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover had to be transported to the hospital during the game, as he was dealing with extreme pain. Stover is one of the toughest players on...
NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night

Sunday Night Football, featuring the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, is underway. Baltimore has already secured a playoff spot, while Pittsburgh is attempting to keep its hopes alive. Unsurprisingly, NBC's Cris Collinsworth is taking some heat for his performance on Sunday night. "Collinsworth is working real hard to try...
Look: NFL Quarterback Was Booed Off The Field On Sunday

The Washington Commanders began Week 17 with a simple formula: Win their two remaining games and they're in the playoffs. But the Commanders' QB hasn't been playing well enough to make that a reality and the fans let him know it. Late in today's game against the Cleveland Browns, Commanders...
Ohio State Football: Jim Knowles failed the Buckeyes

The Ohio State football team had a chance to beat Georgia in the Peach Bowl. In fact, they should have. The Buckeyes had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. That should be more than enough for the team to get out with a lead. Instead, Jim Knowles failed the program.
LeBron James Had 3-Word Reaction To Ohio State's Loss

Big-time Ohio State Buckeyes fan LeBron James was pretty upset with the finish to the Peach Bowl. Ohio State lost to Georgia by one point, following a brutal game-ending missed field goal by the Buckeyes. At the end of the game, the legendary NBA star took to social media to...
Deshaun Watson goes to Washington to continue the process of growing with Cleveland Browns

LANDOVER, Md. − The offense for the Browns since Deshaun Watson returned from his 11-game suspension has struggled to find way to put a lot of points on the scoreboard. Granted, one could point to a variety of legitimate reasons behind some of those struggles. The rust Watson developed in not playing a regular-season game in 700 days prior to his debut on Dec. 4 at the Houston Texans, or less-than-ideal weather in the final two home games against the Baltimore Ravens and the New Orleans Saints.
