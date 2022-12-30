Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
FOX Sports
Howie Long on why Derek Carr is no longer the Raiders' starter and why he can't be in the building | FOX NFL Sunday
Howie Long breaks down why Las Vegas is playing the rest of the season without Derek Carr and why the QB isn't with the team. If Carr gets hurts, then the Raiders would owe Carr $40 million dollars.
Look: Controversial Tom Brady Pool Photos Going Viral
Tom Brady and his son, Benjamin, enjoyed some time by the pool on Friday. Unfortunately, given the state of the internet, even Brady's loving poolside photos of his son have sparked some controversy on social media. Photos of Brady embracing his son have gone viral on social media this weekend.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Look: Michigan Quarterback's Girlfriend Has Everyone Remembering Katherine Webb
ESPN camera operators sure do love finding a star quarterback's girlfriend in the crowd during games. During the VRBO Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy's girlfriend was shown several times on television. As a result, she went viral all over social ...
Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision
The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
Even Jim Harbaugh's dad appeared to question why his son mismanaged Michigan's timeouts in TCU loss
Just how bad was Jim Harbaugh’s clock management at the end of Michigan’s College Football Playoff semifinal loss to TCU?. So bad that it appears that his dad Jack questioned Jim’s decisions in real time. With the clock ticking down late in the fourth quarter and Michigan...
Yardbarker
Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching
The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
The Raiders Signed A New Quarterback On Saturday
The Las Vegas Raiders have elevated quarterback Chase Garbers to the active roster from their practice squad. The team announced this move on Saturday, just one day before their Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Garbers will now serve as the Raiders' primary backup behind Week 17 starter...
NFL World Wants Young Quarterback To Retire
Scary details have emerged from the concussion situation with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. According to a report, Tagovailoa was unable to remember some of his decisions in the Christmas Day loss to the Green Bay Packers. "@JayGlazer adds that on Monday, when coach Mike McDaniel asked Tua why did he...
Look: Sports World Reacts To LeBron James Wife Video
LeBron James may be a billionaire and one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, but he likes to play video games like a regular dude. On New Year's Eve, James' wife Savannah shared a video on her Instagram of the King ringing in 2023 with some Madden action. It looks like Bron was playing with the Minnesota Vikings.
Breaking: Ohio State Football Player Taken To Hospital
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player was taken to the hospital during the Peach Bowl. ESPN's Holly Rowe reported that Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover had to be transported to the hospital during the game, as he was dealing with extreme pain. Stover is one of the toughest players on...
NFL's response to Damar Hamlin situation a shameful new low
The look on Josh Allen’s face is the image we will remember most from this evening. His hands were cupped over his nose and mouth, but his eyes revealed a story that was also reflected by his teammates’ reactions: they were afraid that Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life was in danger.
NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night
Sunday Night Football, featuring the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, is underway. Baltimore has already secured a playoff spot, while Pittsburgh is attempting to keep its hopes alive. Unsurprisingly, NBC's Cris Collinsworth is taking some heat for his performance on Sunday night. "Collinsworth is working real hard to try...
Saban Takes Veiled Shot at Players Who Transferred Out at Sugar Bowl Podium
The Crimson Tide coach gave a vague statement that appeared to take a shot at players who left the program.
Look: NFL Quarterback Was Booed Off The Field On Sunday
The Washington Commanders began Week 17 with a simple formula: Win their two remaining games and they're in the playoffs. But the Commanders' QB hasn't been playing well enough to make that a reality and the fans let him know it. Late in today's game against the Cleveland Browns, Commanders...
Ohio State Football: Jim Knowles failed the Buckeyes
The Ohio State football team had a chance to beat Georgia in the Peach Bowl. In fact, they should have. The Buckeyes had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. That should be more than enough for the team to get out with a lead. Instead, Jim Knowles failed the program.
Damar Hamlin's Representative Releases Update On His Condition
Update: Hamlin's agent Ira Turner has also released a statement. "Please continue to pray for Damar and his family. We currently have no update at this time. Will ask that you keep the family in your prayers," it reads. Earlier: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at...
LeBron James Had 3-Word Reaction To Ohio State's Loss
Big-time Ohio State Buckeyes fan LeBron James was pretty upset with the finish to the Peach Bowl. Ohio State lost to Georgia by one point, following a brutal game-ending missed field goal by the Buckeyes. At the end of the game, the legendary NBA star took to social media to...
Deshaun Watson goes to Washington to continue the process of growing with Cleveland Browns
LANDOVER, Md. − The offense for the Browns since Deshaun Watson returned from his 11-game suspension has struggled to find way to put a lot of points on the scoreboard. Granted, one could point to a variety of legitimate reasons behind some of those struggles. The rust Watson developed in not playing a regular-season game in 700 days prior to his debut on Dec. 4 at the Houston Texans, or less-than-ideal weather in the final two home games against the Baltimore Ravens and the New Orleans Saints.
