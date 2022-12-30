ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

We could break these 2 weather records on Tuesday in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Just a couple days into the New Year and we are taking a run at breaking two weather records on Tuesday. In 1950 we hit a high of 59 degrees, and in 1907 the daily rainfall rate was 1.11″ While we might not break either record, we will certainly be close!
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

'Springlike' weather to arrive Tuesday in southeast Michigan

Southeast Michigan will start the week with mild, "springlike" weather as a warm front lifts through the area later Monday, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 40’s before dropping to the upper 30’s overnight. The area will...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Winter Weather Advisory for much of Upper Michigan Tuesday

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Florence, Houghton, Iron, Marinette, Marquette, Ontonagon, Schoolcraft, Gogebic, Luce and Menominee counties for Tuesday and Tuesday night. Mixed precipitation is expected. leading to slippery roads and slick conditions for the Tuesday evening commute. The further north and west you are, the higher likelihood for precipitation to remain all snow. With the expectation of wet snow, accumulations could vary greatly across the area. Most locations can expect just 1-3″, but up to 8″ is possible in isolated areas of the northern and western U.P., particularly in higher elevations. As for tonight, a flurry or two is possible, but most areas should stay dry. Look for lows tonight mostly in the 20s, but a few upper-teens are possible for the western interior.
MARQUETTE, MI
WILX-TV

Staying safe on the ice with Michigan’s unpredictable weather

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s hard to believe Mid-Michigan is experiencing 50-degree days after the bitter Christmas cold. As with the freezing temperatures, the warm-up comes with its own danger. Due to Michigan’s unpredictable weather, ice on any body of water is potentially dangerous. If you plan on fishing, skating or playing hockey, you have to know when you can go out on the ice and when to stay off it.
MICHIGAN STATE
gandernewsroom.com

8 Winter Hikes in Michigan’s Moodiest Woods

MICHIGAN—Hibernation is for rookies. Michiganders who crave the outdoors know that winter offers a transformative and completely new landscape to explore, as brief and as special as summer. From the rugged coastline of Lake Superior to the rolling hills of the Lower Peninsula, whether on snowshoes, skis, or simply your own two feet, experts say you need just three things to really enjoy a long winter hike: the right gear, the right attitude, and a plan.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Map shows Michigan’s coldest winter days are still ahead

Unlike areas in the western half of the United States, Michigan typically sees its coldest days the deeper we get into our winter calendar. Based on an interactive map put together by weather researchers, Michigan cities across both peninsulas still have their coldest days ahead of them this season. Late...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dense fog advisory issued for 4 SE Michigan counties Monday morning

A dense fog advisory has been issued for Southeast Michigan’s Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe and Washtenaw counties through most of Monday morning. The National Weather Service says the four counties will experience low visibility, of a half mile or less, due to dense fog the morning of Jan. 2. The dense fog advisory is in effect until noon.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

25K Redhead ducks gather in Mackinac Straits before migration to Gulf of Mexico

ST. IGNACE, Mich. – A Michigan bird watcher spotted an estimated 25,000 Redhead ducks gathered at the Mackinac Straits last Wednesday. According to the Straits Area Audubon Society, photographer Steve Baker took a couple of photos showcasing the massive flock on Dec. 28, 2022. The society described the scene as an “oil slick” due to the concentration of birds in one area.
MICHIGAN STATE
thelascopress.com

Winter Storm Tree Damage Pruning Tips

With the first big storm of the winter season behind us, you may have experienced wind, ice, or snow damage to some of your trees. With a slight warm-up predicted for this weekend, now may be the ideal time to do some winter pruning. If you thought about waiting for spring, take some advice from Rachel Coale from the Forest Resources Division of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
MICHIGAN STATE
wnmufm.org

Nine Mobile Food Pantries headed to UP in January

MARQUETTE, MI— Feeding America West Michigan has released the January schedule of Mobile Food Pantries across the state. Nine of them will be in the Upper Peninsula. All but one of the mobile pantries will be drive-through events. More information is at www.feedwm.org. The U.P. list is as follows:
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Jan. 3rd

Members of the organization Parents of Murdered Children tell reporters about their hopes to reduce gun-related crime in Michigan. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast. TV5 News Update: Monday Evening, Jan. 2. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Here are some of the stories we're following today. 'Grateful to...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy