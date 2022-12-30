A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Florence, Houghton, Iron, Marinette, Marquette, Ontonagon, Schoolcraft, Gogebic, Luce and Menominee counties for Tuesday and Tuesday night. Mixed precipitation is expected. leading to slippery roads and slick conditions for the Tuesday evening commute. The further north and west you are, the higher likelihood for precipitation to remain all snow. With the expectation of wet snow, accumulations could vary greatly across the area. Most locations can expect just 1-3″, but up to 8″ is possible in isolated areas of the northern and western U.P., particularly in higher elevations. As for tonight, a flurry or two is possible, but most areas should stay dry. Look for lows tonight mostly in the 20s, but a few upper-teens are possible for the western interior.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO