Looking More Closely Into George Strait’s Honky Tonk Time Machine Album

In 2019, George Strait released his thirtieth studio album Honky Tonk Time Machine – which features thirteen songs, including twelve originals written by Strait himself along with legendary songwriter Dean Dillon, Lori McKenna, and none other than his son, Bubba Strait. Lastly, there’s also Strait’s rendition of Johnny Paycheck’s “Old Violin.”
Elvis Presley’s “Take My Hand, Precious Lord”: A Song of Many

Although the great Elvis Presley is often thought to have recorded the original version of the song “Take My Hand, Precious Lord,” this is actually not the case. Thomas A. Dorsey, a Christian preacher who had a significant impact on the evolution of early blues and gospel music in the 20th century, composed the song.
Loving Wife Soulfully Sings “Amazing Grace” To Her Dying Husband

CJD, or Creutzfeldt-Jacob disease, is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized by loss of coordination, vision problems and sometimes loss of sight, slurred speech, and sudden, abnormal jerking movements. Doctors have called this disease the “human form of mad cow disease.”. The disease, although rarely affecting people worldwide, had affected Tony...
Here’s Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers’ Breathtaking Duet of “Blue Skies”

In 1989, Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers shared the same stage for a riveting performance of “Blue Skies.”. The song was actually written by composer-songwriter Irving Berlin as early as 1926. More than half a century later, Nelson brought “Blue Skies” to the top spot of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and was a massive success on an international scale – also entering the charts of New Zealand, Canada, and Australia. Nelson released his version off his album Stardust – which Rogers said was one of his favorite albums out of Nelson’s repertoire.
Sheer Talent and Vocal Prowess of Buck Owens in his “I’ve Got a Tiger By the Tail” Album

Buck Owens and his Buckaroos released the “I’ve Got a Tiger By the Tail” album in 1965. The album has 14 tracks, including two bonus live performances in the Civic Auditorium in October 1963. It took the #1 spot on the US Billboard Country Album charts and #43 on the Pop Album chart. It was also a part of Robert Dimery’s 1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die.
Mary Chapin Carpenter Slayin’ the Deep Vocals in “Shut Up and Kiss Me”

American country music singer and songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter released her only #1 hit single, “Shut Up and Kiss Me.”. Her song releases were hits despite her struggles to find the perfect label partner. Carpenter’s musical career successes are evident in 18 Grammy nominations, with her winning five. Four trophies for Best Female Country Vocal Performance were won by her consecutively. Her most successful album, Come On Come On, certified quadruple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), was released in 1992.
Does Beth Dutton Have Kids? The Truth Behind It All

Beth Dutton is a fan favorite in the Yellowstone series because of her strong will and loyalty to her family. Now, one of the questions that new fans have is where her kids are. So, does Beth Dutton have kids? The simple answer is no. If that’s the case, then why can’t Beth Dutton have kids?
Keith Urban’s “Blue Kentucky Girl” Cover Made the Queen of Country Music Cry!

Listeners were moved by Keith Urban’s live cover performance of “Blue Kentucky Girl” back in 2019. The song was actually written by award-winning songwriter Johnny Mullins and was first released in 1965. Loretta Lynn, the well-known “Queen of Country Music,” first sang the song. Loretta Lynn’s Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit was said to be named after the song.
