Read full article on original website
Related
Hank Williams Jr.’s Accident That Almost Cost Him His Face
Hank Williams Jr., sometimes known as Bocephus, is a singer-songwriter and musician from the United States. He is the son of Hank Williams, also a known country musician. Williams began his career following in his legendary father’s footsteps, covering his father’s songs and emulating his father’s style.
“Don’t Cry Daddy” Duet by Elvis Presley and his Daughter Lisa Marie Presley Will Make You Cry!
Despite the song’s title, “Don’t Cry Daddy,” this duet will undoubtedly move anybody to tears. “Don’t Cry Daddy” was composed by Mac Davis and first released in 1969 by the legend himself, Elvis Presley. The song reached number six on the Billboard Hot...
Looking More Closely Into George Strait’s Honky Tonk Time Machine Album
In 2019, George Strait released his thirtieth studio album Honky Tonk Time Machine – which features thirteen songs, including twelve originals written by Strait himself along with legendary songwriter Dean Dillon, Lori McKenna, and none other than his son, Bubba Strait. Lastly, there’s also Strait’s rendition of Johnny Paycheck’s “Old Violin.”
Elvis Presley’s “Take My Hand, Precious Lord”: A Song of Many
Although the great Elvis Presley is often thought to have recorded the original version of the song “Take My Hand, Precious Lord,” this is actually not the case. Thomas A. Dorsey, a Christian preacher who had a significant impact on the evolution of early blues and gospel music in the 20th century, composed the song.
Unanticipated Performance of Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire
Kelly Clarkson became famous after winning the inaugural season of American Idol in 2002. As a result, she was able to garner a large number of listeners to kick-start her excellent music career. Perhaps this is why she decided to create a nightly segment called “A Minute and a Glass of Wine” as a present to her fans.
10 of the Best New Outlaw Country Songs You Should Check Out!
Just like any other genre, Country music also has many subgenres, one of which is Outlaw Country. The said subgenre all began in the 1970s and 1980s, during a period known as the outlaw movement. Many country music fans have always adored outlaw music. Legends such as Johnny Cash, Waylon...
Loving Wife Soulfully Sings “Amazing Grace” To Her Dying Husband
CJD, or Creutzfeldt-Jacob disease, is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized by loss of coordination, vision problems and sometimes loss of sight, slurred speech, and sudden, abnormal jerking movements. Doctors have called this disease the “human form of mad cow disease.”. The disease, although rarely affecting people worldwide, had affected Tony...
Cheers for Elementary Student’s Version of George Strait’s “I Saw God Today”
When you are a student and have to participate in a yearly talent show organized by the school, you know you have to prepare something big not only to impress everyone else but also to make your parents proud and have a huge achievement already while you are still young.
A Son’s Appreciation to A Father in Keith Urban’s “Song for Dad”
Australian-American country music singer and songwriter Keith Urban sends a touching and loving message to all fathers with “Song for Dad.” The song was released in 2002 as part of his album Golden Road. A Loving Message. “Song for Dad” by Keith Urban reflects how much our parents,...
Here’s Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers’ Breathtaking Duet of “Blue Skies”
In 1989, Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers shared the same stage for a riveting performance of “Blue Skies.”. The song was actually written by composer-songwriter Irving Berlin as early as 1926. More than half a century later, Nelson brought “Blue Skies” to the top spot of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and was a massive success on an international scale – also entering the charts of New Zealand, Canada, and Australia. Nelson released his version off his album Stardust – which Rogers said was one of his favorite albums out of Nelson’s repertoire.
Why “Blown Away” by Carrie Underwood Is Such a Relatable Song
There is no doubt that many people will empathize with any song about alcohol. After all, the bulk of us uses alcohol as an escape from our own personal problems. That being said, Carrie Underwood’s song “Blown Away” is the perfect song for this topic. The song...
Why “Believe in Me” By Dan Fogelberg Is a Song for Lovers with Trust Issues
The song “Believe in Me” by Dan Fogelberg, frequently referred to as the “James Taylor” of the late 1970s, was a top 10 smash in 1984. Because Dan wrote the song himself, it has a stronger sense of identity. The track was made available as the...
Eleven of the Best Roger Miller Songs You Would Definitely Love!
Roger Miller is one of the most well-known country music performers of all time. There is no doubt about that since there are many chart-hitting Roger Miller Songs out there for people to enjoy. Miller started his musical career as a songwriter in the late 1950s after growing up in...
Roy Rogers Daughter ‘Cheryl Rogers Barnett’ Take On Her Parents’ Legacy
“Roy Rogers,” the most famous cowboy, has been a legend for decades. Though he is not here anymore, he still left a legacy for us to remember. Roy Rogers daughter Cheryl Rogers Barnett was born on June 6, 1940. Cherry has already reached the age of 82 as of 2022. She is actually an adopted daughter of Roy Rogers.
Sheer Talent and Vocal Prowess of Buck Owens in his “I’ve Got a Tiger By the Tail” Album
Buck Owens and his Buckaroos released the “I’ve Got a Tiger By the Tail” album in 1965. The album has 14 tracks, including two bonus live performances in the Civic Auditorium in October 1963. It took the #1 spot on the US Billboard Country Album charts and #43 on the Pop Album chart. It was also a part of Robert Dimery’s 1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die.
Mary Chapin Carpenter Slayin’ the Deep Vocals in “Shut Up and Kiss Me”
American country music singer and songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter released her only #1 hit single, “Shut Up and Kiss Me.”. Her song releases were hits despite her struggles to find the perfect label partner. Carpenter’s musical career successes are evident in 18 Grammy nominations, with her winning five. Four trophies for Best Female Country Vocal Performance were won by her consecutively. Her most successful album, Come On Come On, certified quadruple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), was released in 1992.
The Most Tear-Jerking Cover of the Song “Hallelujah” By 1500 Singers
Leonard Cohen is a Canadian musician and the composer of the song “Hallelujah.” The song was first made available in 1984 on his album Various Positions. Following Cohen’s passing in November 2016, “Hallelujah” gained new attention and resurfaced on foreign singles charts, making its debut on the American Billboard Hot 100.
Does Beth Dutton Have Kids? The Truth Behind It All
Beth Dutton is a fan favorite in the Yellowstone series because of her strong will and loyalty to her family. Now, one of the questions that new fans have is where her kids are. So, does Beth Dutton have kids? The simple answer is no. If that’s the case, then why can’t Beth Dutton have kids?
Keith Urban’s “Blue Kentucky Girl” Cover Made the Queen of Country Music Cry!
Listeners were moved by Keith Urban’s live cover performance of “Blue Kentucky Girl” back in 2019. The song was actually written by award-winning songwriter Johnny Mullins and was first released in 1965. Loretta Lynn, the well-known “Queen of Country Music,” first sang the song. Loretta Lynn’s Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit was said to be named after the song.
Remembering The Death Of Hank Williams, Country Music’s First Megastar
Just before sunrise on January 1, 1953, a sleek baby-blue Cadillac pulled into a gas station in Oak Hill, West Virginia. In the backseat, Hank Williams was found lying unresponsively and apparently dead for several hours. The country music superstar was slated to perform at the Municipal Auditorium in Charleston,...
Country Thang Daily
Nashville, TN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT
Country Music: News, Updates, Videos, and a lot more.https://www.countrythangdaily.com/
Comments / 0