Can you guess which Android phones were the first to be updated in 2023?
Today is the first Monday of the month and all Pixel users know what that means. It's time for the monthly security and functional updates. The former consists of patches to close vulnerabilities while the latter is made up of bug fixes. So as a Pixel user, this writer has been trying to coax an update for my Pixel 6 Pro by going to Settings > System > System update but to no avail. It's possible that with New Year's Day observed today (since the holiday fell on a Sunday this year), we won't see the update until tomorrow.
The Google Pixel Fold release would clash with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 directly
Google is gearing up to finally announce its long-awaited first foldable phone this year, and its launch may be calculated to coincide with the summer quarter when Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 is scheduled to be released as well. Tentatively named Google Pixel Fold, the phone will be entering mass...
Improved cooling system for Galaxy S23 series means no CPU throttling is necessary
You might recall (and then again, you might not) Samsung tipster Ice Universe pointing out that the low Geekbench scores for the Galaxy S23 line indicated that there was something amiss with the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip powering the Galaxy S23 models. Geekbench is a benchmark test used to measure and compare the central processing unit CPU on the chipsets that power smartphones (it works with processors on other types of devices, but we are focused on handsets for this story).
Google Home App starts rolling out TV Remote functionality in latest preview build
The Google Home app just got a new update, which made it more useful! It allows users to utilize their smartphones as TV remote controls. Nice, right? Well, while it is certainly cool, there are some requirements that have to be met first, so don’t get too excited yet.
Galaxy S23 series could have more base storage than Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors are getting exciting by the day. Just yesterday, it was reported that the maxed-out model, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, may have a less curved screen than the S22 Ultra to address complaints about S Pen usability issues and durability, and now the same leaker is back with another rumor: the Galaxy S23 series will have more base storage than the current range.
TSMC's yields on early 3nm production are reportedly as high as 80%
The TSMC-Samsung Foundry rivalry isn't exactly the most famous in the world. It isn't close to being the duopoly that comes to mind first (Coke-Pepsi might be number one) as most consumers couldn't give a damn where the chips inside their phones come from. But the world's largest foundry is TSMC. Apple is the foundry's number one customer accounting for a quarter of its revenue. Samsung and TSMC have at one time or another produced Snapdragon chips for Qualcomm.
Samsung expects deep 2023 recession as it cuts its chip orders forecast
Instead of 26 trillion won, or about $20.4 billion, Samsung expects to earn just a tad above $10 billion from its semiconductor chip business this year. The recessionary expectations have been shared with employees in an internal memo a few days ago, reports Korean media The Elec, when setting the forecast number that has to be exceeded in order to distribute a set bonus pool of profits that amounts to a certain percentage of an employee's annual salary.
Apple files for reverse wireless charging where the iPhone can top up AirPods
Apple is the last holdout among major phone makers that doesn't offer a reverse wireless charging system on its phones. The technology would allow to use your iPhone's battery charge to top up your AirPods Pro, Apple Watch, or other small gadgets that offer wireless charging if you have forgotten their charger, or simply for added convenience.
Alleged hands-on images of Pixel 7a DVT unit show off massive bezels
The Pixel 7a, which is what we think Google's next and possibly last a series phone will be called, is still a good five months away at least, but someone has already leaked images of its DVT (Design Validation Test) unit. Google's midrange phones are stripped-down versions of their flagship...
Need a replacement battery for your iPhone or iPad? Better do it before March 1st!
Apple's support page titled "iPhone Battery Service" (via 9to5Mac) contains some bad news hidden in the fine print. On the page Apple writes, "Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20 for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14." So the estimated $69 price to replace iPhone 13 models will be raised to $89. Replacing the batteries on the iPhone 14 series already costs $99 and this price will not be changed.
OnePlus 11 dummy unit video leak previews the new camera design in the flesh
The OnePlus 11 series announcement is fast approaching and there have been numerous leaks detailing its specs and outer appearance already. Chief among the design changes is the new approach to the camera island that is round and slightly off-kilter, with the lenses and 50MP sensors nestled in the elevated circle.
Apple's Dark Sky weather app is gone after tonight; here's how you can still access the same data
Back in 2020, Apple acquired the hyperlocal Dark Sky weather app leading it to shut down the Android version of the app. Dark Sky became famous for its forecasts that gave the precise time when users should expect precipitation in local areas. These forecasts were made using crowdsourced data and the accuracy of its calls helped it amass over 1 million Android users (all of whom lost access to the app unless they switched to iOS).
Google testing new look for Android YouTube app
Some Android users employing the YouTube app might have noticed that a change has been made to the progress bar on the video player when in Dark mode. This is the line under the video that appears when watching streaming content in portrait orientation. The bar moves to the right as a video plays and also shows how much of a video has loaded. Typically, the progress bar is red although some Android users, including this writer, now see a white or gray progress bar instead. The change was spotted first by 9to5Google.
Now is a great time to pick up Apple's super-premium 11-inch iPad Pro
The 11-inch 2022 iPad Pro is inarguably one of the best tablets money can buy but it's quite pricey so if you have been eyeing it, now is the perfect time to get it as it's on sale at Amazon. The headlining feature is of course the tremendously speedy M2...
Telegram’s latest update adds ability to hide spoilers in media content, other new features
Telegram finished the year with a bang. The messaging app released a new update in the last days of 2022, which brings many useful features and just as many improvements to already existing features. For starters, Telegram users will now be able to hide spoilers in media content. Also, the update introduces new ways to save space on your phone, as well as additional drawing tools and suggested profile pictures.
Spray-on smart skin allows users to type on their phones using virtual QWERTY keyboards
Many smartphone users would love to escape the cramped QWERTY keyboard available on their handset and use a virtual QWERTY that might be displayed like a hologram on a table in front of them. These virtual keyboards could be the size of a QWERTY used on a desktop computer giving the user more space to type on. This would result in faster and more accurate text inputs typed by smartphone users.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (LTE version) is cheaper than ever on Amazon
One of the most expensive last-gen Galaxy Watch series smartwatches, the 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is getting a massive discount on Amazon right now. If you haven’t spent everything on Christmas and New Year’s Eve, this is one of the best deals on this specific model that we’ve been able to track.
Reliable tipster says that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will take night photography to a much higher level
Back in 2021, tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce, via TechRadar) said that new features added to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra would improve on the night photography offered by the phone. Fast forward to today, the first day of 2023, and once again the reliable Twitter tipster has something to say about night photography and the upcoming top-of-the-line Galaxy S Ultra device, this time the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Google smart speaker can be used by attacker to listen in to your private convos
Imagine if someone was listening in to conversations taking place in your home. You certainly would feel vulnerable. A researcher named Matt Kunze discovered that hackers can be spying on you and your family via a Google Home smart speaker. According to BleepingComputer (via AndroidCentral), Kunze was messing around with a Nest Mini when he discovered that a rogue or "backdoor" account could be created using the Google Home app. That account could then be used to control the smart speaker giving a bad actor access to the microphone feed and other features of the device remotely.
Multitasking beast M1 iPad Pro with 2TB of storage and 16GB of RAM is $599 off (11-inch)
The maxed-out 11-inch WiFi iPad Pro (2021) with 2TB of storage and 16GB of RAM is on sale on Amazon for a whopping 32 percent off. The 11-inch iPad Pro is the perfect size for anyone who finds the 12.9-inch variant unwieldy. It has a clean design and a buttery smooth screen with thin bezels.
