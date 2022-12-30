Lamborghini is preparing for its post-Aventador future. Prototypes of the last-generation supercar’s successor were recently caught on camera by YouTuber Varryx undergoing testing on public roads over in Italy. The video posted to the popular account suggests that the new model remains on pace to be unveiled at the beginning of the spring. In the clip, posted online just before Christmas, you can see two carefully disguised test mules leaving Raging Bull headquarters for a drive. The Aventador’s follow-up has previously been spotted wearing digital camo, but this time the body of both prototypes was fully draped by a piece of white...

15 MINUTES AGO