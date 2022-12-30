“We played today to honour him.. Thanks Pele, R.I.P.” – Brazil’s Luisa Stefani pays tribute to football legend

Emma Raducanu was a set and a break down to Linda Fruhvirtova in Auckland when she launched a come-back. And avoided starting 2023 with a loss against a 17-year-old (ranked 79th) that actually had a more impressive 2022 season than her. The British player kept her foot on the gas pedal, won four games in a row, and then got a precious win against the Czech (4-6, 6-4, 6-2): her first win on Tour since her quarter-final at the Korean Open in September. It is also good news for her new coach Sebastian Sachs.

