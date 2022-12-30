“We played today to honour him.. Thanks Pele, R.I.P.” – Brazil’s Luisa Stefani pays tribute to football legend

Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
Sonego retires at Adelaide International 1, Medvedev books spot in second round
Russian Daniil Medvedev, the No 3 seed, moved into the second round of the Adelaide International 1 when Italian Lorenzo Sonego retired on Tuesday night at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. Medvedev, ranked No 7, led 7-6 (6), 2-1 when Sonego, ranked No 45, pulled out at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre...
Private burial of Pelé in Santos after eight-mile funeral procession
The Brazilian footballer Pelé has been buried in the port city where he began his career nearly 70 years ago, with the country’s president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, flying in to lament the “irreparable loss”. Pelé, who died last week age 82, scored most...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 1: McDonald into second round
American Mackenzie McDonald moved into the second round of the Adelaide International 1 when Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan retired at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Sunday night. McDonald, ranked No 63, led 6-3 when Galan, ranked No 67, pulled out on Sunday night at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. The American...
tennismajors.com
“I don’t feel that I am that far” – Nadal remains upbeat despite back-to-back losses to begin 2023 season
Rafael Nadal may have lost the first two matches of the new season but the Spaniard feels he is not far from his best as he now heads to Melbourne to defend the Australian Open title he won 12 months ago in the most unexpected fashion. Playing for Spain in...
tennismajors.com
Venus Williams wins her first match since Wimbledon 2021
At 42 years old, and 29 years after her first professional match, Venus Williams remains competitive. That’s the message she just sent to the other players on the WTA Tour by beating Katie Volnyets, ranked 114th in the world, 7-6 (4), 6-2. This is the American’s first singles victory...
tennismajors.com
Evans clinches British victory over Spain to advance to United Cup City Final
After Paula Badosa managed to keep Spanish hopes alive with a three-set win over Harriet Dart in the first rubber of the day, Great Britain’s Dan Evans defeated Albert Ramos-Vinolas in another three-setter to clinch a British win in the United Cup Group D tie. With two wins in...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 1: Auger-Aliassime eliminated by Popyrin
Australian Alexei Popyrin beat Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the second seed, 6-4, 7-6 (5) to reach the second round of the Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Monday. Popyrin, ranked No 120, will play American Marcos Giron next. A BREATHTAKING display 🔥@AlexeiPopyrin99 achieves his 3rd victory over a...
tennismajors.com
“Do you approve, Federer?” – Swiatek after her around-the-net post winner
World No 1 Iga Swiatek put in her claim for ‘Shot of the Year’ honours as the Pole hit a remarkable around-the-net post winner during Poland’s mixed doubles match against Kazakhstan at the United Cup. Swiatek, who had already won her singles on Saturday, was partnering Hubert...
tennismajors.com
Tsitsipas on prime early-season form: ‘You cannot allow yourself to feel like God’
Stefanos Tsitsipas has been in impressive form at the United Cup, most recently comprehensively demolishing David Goffin 6-3, 6-2 to level things up for Team Greece against Team Belgium. And the Greek said afterwards that he is feeling good on court – but thinks there is more to come.
tennismajors.com
Raducanu starts 2023 with a win
Emma Raducanu was a set and a break down to Linda Fruhvirtova in Auckland when she launched a come-back. And avoided starting 2023 with a loss against a 17-year-old (ranked 79th) that actually had a more impressive 2022 season than her. The British player kept her foot on the gas pedal, won four games in a row, and then got a precious win against the Czech (4-6, 6-4, 6-2): her first win on Tour since her quarter-final at the Korean Open in September. It is also good news for her new coach Sebastian Sachs.
