Read full article on original website
Related
tennismajors.com
Sonego retires at Adelaide International 1, Medvedev books spot in second round
Russian Daniil Medvedev, the No 3 seed, moved into the second round of the Adelaide International 1 when Italian Lorenzo Sonego retired on Tuesday night at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. Medvedev, ranked No 7, led 7-6 (6), 2-1 when Sonego, ranked No 45, pulled out at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 1: Safiullin moves into second round
Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin reached the second round of the Adelaide International 1 by beating Swede Mikael Ymer 6-4, 6-2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Monday. Safiullin, ranked No 88, will play the winner of the match between Australian qualifier Rinky Hijikata and Canadian Denis Shapovalov, the No 7 seed, next.
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 1: Halys makes second round, waiting for Djokovic (or Lestienne)
Frenchman Quentin Halys advanced to the second round of the Adelaide International 1 by beating Australian wildcard Jordan Thompson 6-3, 6-4 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Monday. Halys, ranked No 64, will face the winner of the match between Serb Novak Djokovic, the top seed, and Frenchman Constant Lestienne...
tennismajors.com
Successful start in Adelaide for Shapovalov
Canadian Denis Shapovalov, the No 7 seed, advanced to the second round of the Adelaide International 1 by winning against Australian qualifier Rinky Hijikata 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. Shapovalov, ranked No 18, will now play against qualifier Roman Safiullin. Adelaide ATP250, other first-round results (Memorial Drive...
tennismajors.com
Popyrin: ‘Beating Felix Auger-Aliassime is the best win of my career’
Coming through qualifying and then playing a tournament’s second seed in blazing sunshine isn’t the usual way to pick up the best win of your life – but that’s what Australia’s Alexei Popyrin has done at the Adelaide International. He defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-6...
tennismajors.com
Pune Open: Carballes Baena into second round
Roberto Carballes Baena won against Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-1, 7-5 to reach the second round of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Monday. Carballes Baena, ranked No 74, will play top seed Marin Čilić next. Pune ATP250, other first-round results (Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex,...
tennismajors.com
Evans clinches British victory over Spain to advance to United Cup City Final
After Paula Badosa managed to keep Spanish hopes alive with a three-set win over Harriet Dart in the first rubber of the day, Great Britain’s Dan Evans defeated Albert Ramos-Vinolas in another three-setter to clinch a British win in the United Cup Group D tie. With two wins in...
tennismajors.com
Rublev defeated by Bautista Agut in Adelaide
Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut edged out Russian Andrey Rublev, the No 4 seed, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the second round of the Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Tuesday night. Bautista Agut, ranked No 21, will play the winner of the match between Andy Murray...
tennismajors.com
Pune Open: Marterer books spot in second round
German qualifier Maximilian Marterer won against Swede qualifier Elias Ymer 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the second round of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Tuesday night. Marterer, ranked No 159, will face Serb Laslo Djere next. Pune ATP250, other first-round results (Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex,...
tennismajors.com
Djokovic makes a winning return in Australia, cruising in Adelaide against Lestienne
Novak Djokovic didn’t miss his first step back in competing in Australia. The Serb, top seed this week in Adelaide, won against Frenchman Constant Lestienne in straight sets (6-3, 6-2) to move into the second round of the Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Tuesday night. Djokovic, ranked No 5, will now play against the Frenchman Quentin Halys.
tennismajors.com
Pune Open: Griekspoor advances to second round
Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor defeated Spaniard Jaume Munar, the No 7 seed, 6-4, 7-5 to reach the second round of the Pune Open at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Monday. Griekspoor, ranked No 95, will play the winner of the match between Italian Marco Cecchinato and Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili next.
tennismajors.com
Venus Williams wins her first match since Wimbledon 2021
At 42 years old, and 29 years after her first professional match, Venus Williams remains competitive. That’s the message she just sent to the other players on the WTA Tour by beating Katie Volnyets, ranked 114th in the world, 7-6 (4), 6-2. This is the American’s first singles victory...
tennismajors.com
Pune Open: Cecchinato makes second round
Italian Marco Cecchinato moved into the second round of the Pune Open by winning against Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-2, 6-2 at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Monday. Cecchinato, ranked No 101, will play Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor next. Pune ATP250, other first-round results (Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex, hard, USD 713.495,...
tennismajors.com
“Do you approve, Federer?” – Swiatek after her around-the-net post winner
World No 1 Iga Swiatek put in her claim for ‘Shot of the Year’ honours as the Pole hit a remarkable around-the-net post winner during Poland’s mixed doubles match against Kazakhstan at the United Cup. Swiatek, who had already won her singles on Saturday, was partnering Hubert...
tennismajors.com
“I don’t feel that I am that far” – Nadal remains upbeat despite back-to-back losses to begin 2023 season
Rafael Nadal may have lost the first two matches of the new season but the Spaniard feels he is not far from his best as he now heads to Melbourne to defend the Australian Open title he won 12 months ago in the most unexpected fashion. Playing for Spain in...
tennismajors.com
Tsitsipas on prime early-season form: ‘You cannot allow yourself to feel like God’
Stefanos Tsitsipas has been in impressive form at the United Cup, most recently comprehensively demolishing David Goffin 6-3, 6-2 to level things up for Team Greece against Team Belgium. And the Greek said afterwards that he is feeling good on court – but thinks there is more to come.
tennismajors.com
Raducanu starts 2023 with a win
Emma Raducanu was a set and a break down to Linda Fruhvirtova in Auckland when she launched a come-back. And avoided starting 2023 with a loss against a 17-year-old (ranked 79th) that actually had a more impressive 2022 season than her. The British player kept her foot on the gas pedal, won four games in a row, and then got a precious win against the Czech (4-6, 6-4, 6-2): her first win on Tour since her quarter-final at the Korean Open in September. It is also good news for her new coach Sebastian Sachs.
tennismajors.com
Andreescu comes back from 6-0, 5-2 to defeat Muguruza in Adelaide opener
As former world No 1 Garbine Muguruza took to the court in Adelaide against fellow former Grand Slam winner Bianca Andreescu, the Spaniard was hoping to reverse the slide that saw her drop from No 3 to No 55 in the rankings over the course of the 2022 season. Muguruza...
Comments / 0