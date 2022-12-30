Read full article on original website
lakeandsumterstyle.com
This Week’s Featured Adoptable Pets
Check out these adorable adoptable pets from the Lake County Animal Shelter, 12280 County Rd 448 in Tavares. For more information on how to start the adoption process, visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/animal-shelter or call (352) 343-9688. Tank. 6 year old black and white lab retriever mix. Tank is estimated to be about...
WESH
Families mourn 2 men shot, killed in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Ocala community came together Monday to remember 30-year-old Damonta Harris and 24-year-old Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey. The two were shot and killed at a gathering near Southwest 5th Street on New Year’s Day. Croskey’s father reminisced on his son’s life and reflected on...
ocala-news.com
Colorful Sunset Over Ocala’s Summerglen Community
There were too many colors to list in this beautiful sunset over Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WCJB
The Real Rosewood Foundation fundraises to relocate & build Rosewood museum in Archer (Part 2 of 3)
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s been 100 years since the Rosewood Massacre of 1923 and the only house that survived the massacre in the once, predominately black town of Levy County was John Wright’s house. During the massacre, the white family’s home protected neighboring black residents who were targeted by the racist mob.
Villages Daily Sun
Therapy dogs cruise on Lake Sumter
A team of golden retrievers wagged their tails as they took to the water and were rewarded for all their hard work throughout the year. Surrounded by canine friends and many hands to pet them, the dogs working with the Hearts of Gold Therapy team boarded a boat on Wednesday for a cruise with Lake Sumter Lines on Lake Sumter. The team, which is part of the Mid-Florida Golden Retriever Rescue, consists of specially trained golden retrievers who give back to their communities by providing comfort. They visit assisted living facilities, schools, hospitals and more with the goal of making someone’s day brighter. “People get excited to see our dogs,” said Hearts of Gold Therapy member Toni Stephenson. “It makes everything less stressful for them.”
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in North Central Florida recognize the 100th anniversary of the Rosewood Massacre starting January 1st. Events are happening all month long. On TV20, we’re airing a special Rosewood report highlighting how one descendant feels preserving this dark chapter in Florida history. Monday is when...
January, 2023 Events in Lake County, Florida
There's plenty to do here in Lake County, Florida to keep you busy this January 2023:. Events in January, 2023 - Lake County, FloridaPhoto byGlen CarrieonUnsplash. Clermont First Friday Food Trucks: on the first Friday of every month from 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm, you can enjoy live music and food trucks in downtown Clermont on West Montrose Street.
WCJB
Waldo man arrested by ACSO for burglary and stalking
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Waldo is behind bars after Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say he went to his ex’s home threatening to kill her. Amir Jackson, 33, is facing burglary, assault and drug possession charges. Deputies say Jackson and the victim were together for about...
WCJB
Man dies in UTV crash in Gilchrist County
GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An 8-year-old girl was driving a UTV when it toppled and killed the 34-year-old man riding with her. The accident occurred in an open field on County Road 138, less than 10 miles southwest of Fort White. “Details about the crash are still very limited,...
WCJB
Two Clay County teens struck in hit-and-run
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the vehicle that hit two teenagers as they were walking in Keystone Heights early Monday morning. According to a report by FHP, the teens were walking in the westbound lane of State Road 100 near Myrtle Ave. when...
WESH
Police: 74-year-old man missing in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Police are searching for a man missing in Marion County. Robert Novak, 74, was last seen around 10 a.m. Sunday. The Ocala Police Department said Novak was at the Superior Residence on Southwest 21st Circle when he was last seen. The direction he went after...
WESH
Police: 2 dead, 4 injured in Marion County shooting
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A gathering on New Year's Day in Ocala ended with two people shot and killed and several others injured early this morning. Police are now searching for that shooter. Ocala police say there were at least 100 gathering in a residential neighborhood. Just a few...
WCJB
Gainesville man throws acid during argument, calls police
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is behind bars after police say he threw acid at another man during an argument. Tony Duncan, 59, was arrested on an aggravated battery charge. Police say Duncan called 911 during the incident, claiming he used a “chemical weapon” to keep the...
villages-news.com
Villagers, guests and snowbirds need to know laws regarding use of golf carts
Villagers, their guests and snowbirds need to know the Florida laws regarding the use of golf carts both on the street and on the multi-modal paths in The Villages. Golf cart drunk driving arrests are at an all-time high in The Villages. Some visitors from the north have been shocked to find that the DUI laws in Florida apply to all motor vehicles including golf carts operated on the multi-modal paths in The Villages. If the cart driver is impaired while operating a golf cart thanks to alcohol or drugs, the driver is subject to arrest. The statue presumes that a blood alcohol level of .08 or greater means the driver can be charged with driving under the influence.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Fire Rescue offers tips to help veterans affected by fireworks
As residents and visitors across Marion County prepare to celebrate the new year, Ocala Fire Rescue is offering several tips to help make New Year’s Eve more inclusive for veterans with Post-traumatic Stress Disorder. PTSD can occur after a person experiences trauma including, but not limited to, the stress...
Bay News 9
Kids make a quiet difference for Citrus Co. shelter animals
INVERNESS, Fla. — Pets at the Citrus County Animal Shelter in Inverness are getting some special visitors this holiday season: kids coming to read to them. Can I Read to You? is an after-school reading program run by Jennifer Waterman, who is a third-grade teacher at Hernando Elementary School. Every other Thursday kids show up with their parents or guardians to conduct an hour-long story time for dogs and cats staying at the shelter.
villages-news.com
Villager accused of attacking construction worker at site of new homes
A Villager is accused of attacking a construction worker at a site of new homes in Leesburg. Michael Patrick Gilbrook, 62, of the Village of La Zamora, was arrested last week on a warrant charging him with felony strong arm robbery. An affidavit of probable cause from the Leesburg Police...
ABC Action News
Police investigate suspicious death of couple at Lake County senior living community
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Police in Lake County are investigating the death of a man and woman at a senior living community apartment. As reported by WFTV, officers responded to a report of potentially suspicious activity at Waterman Village in Mount Dora on Dec. 31. When officers arrived, they...
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: TRX maps system
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The new year has begun and new year resolutions have been made. On this weeks Gainesville Health and Fitness, you can learn about the benefits of the TRX maps system.
