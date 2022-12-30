Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
Cabaret-Style Entertainment, UpStage at the Phillips.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in North Central Florida recognize the 100th anniversary of the Rosewood Massacre starting January 1st. Events are happening all month long. On TV20, we’re airing a special Rosewood report highlighting how one descendant feels preserving this dark chapter in Florida history. Monday is when...
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: TRX maps system
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The new year has begun and new year resolutions have been made. On this weeks Gainesville Health and Fitness, you can learn about the benefits of the TRX maps system.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Gainesville, Florida
There are plenty of great things to do in Gainesville, Florida. With the University of Florida nearby, you can take advantage of all the university’s resources. You can visit the museum, learn about the area’s history, and learn more about the people and cultures that made Gainesville what it is today. In addition, you can check out the art collection at the Harn Museum of Art. Finally, you can visit the Ichetucknee Springs State Park if you want to get outdoors.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV’s 2022 zoning issue wrapped, plus next steps
Gainesville’s elimination of single-family zoning grabbed the top spot in Mainstreet Daily News’. , and the item is poised to return early in 2023. Mayor-elect Harvey Ward told WCJB that while he can’t make motions as mayor, he believes the single-family zoning topic will appear at the city’s Jan. 5 regular meeting. The meeting will start at 1 p.m. with a 10 a.m. swearing-in ceremony for Ward and three new commissioners.
WCJB
Renaissance group celebrates Saint Benet’s Day in Newberry
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Society for Creative Anachronism gathered in Newberry on New Year’s Day to celebrate a different kind of holiday. It’s called Saint Benet’s Day, a feast holiday that usually occurs sometime around Christmas and the new year. “Medieval and renaissance peasant...
WCJB
Williston and Gainesville hold food distributions
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are food distributions in Williston and Gainesville on Friday. The event in Williston starts at 11:30 a.m. and the one in Gainesville start at 1 p.m. The distribution will run on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. The Williston distribution is held...
WCJB
HOMETOWN HERO: Gabby Taylor is spreading joy one painting at a time
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “She’s just such an inspiration. Look at all of this that she does for the community,” said Gabby’s mother, Kerry Taylor. During the height of Covid, Gabby Taylor decided to pick up a paintbrush and begin her creations. These would eventually become...
WCJB
Gainesville man throws acid during argument, calls police
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is behind bars after police say he threw acid at another man during an argument. Tony Duncan, 59, was arrested on an aggravated battery charge. Police say Duncan called 911 during the incident, claiming he used a “chemical weapon” to keep the...
WCJB
UPS man in jail for grand theft
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville mailman is in jail after UPS says he had sticky fingers before Christmas. According to Gainesville Police Department officials, 24-year-old Antonio Hampton was arrested after the postal service tipped off Gainesville police about an employee theft. Officers checked Hampton’s pawn records and saw that...
WCJB
The Real Rosewood Foundation fundraises to relocate & build Rosewood museum in Archer (Part 2 of 3)
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s been 100 years since the Rosewood Massacre of 1923 and the only house that survived the massacre in the once, predominately black town of Levy County was John Wright’s house. During the massacre, the white family’s home protected neighboring black residents who were targeted by the racist mob.
Citrus County Chronicle
Real Rosewood Foundation to mark centennial of tragic massacre
It took 100 years. But on Jan. 7, 2023, people of all races and backgrounds will gather at Bo Diddley Plaza in downtown Gainesville to commemorate the centennial of the torching of Rosewood, a former mostly black community along State Road 24 – the road to Cedar Key. The...
WCJB
Williston Boys Basketball Top Lovett (GA) 61-51 in Florida Get Down Showcase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is no rest for the (10-4) Williston boys basketball team. The Red Devils took down Lovett (out of Atlanta, GA) 61-51. On Wednesday they were in Brooksville, FL for the Nature Coast Christmas Coast finishing with a 2-1 record. Saturday, they were at St. Francis Academy as part of the Florida Get Down Showcase.
2 dead, 4 hurt in New Year’s shooting in Florida
The Ocala Police Department is investigating a shooting left two people dead and four injured early New Year's Day.
WCJB
“It’s a history story that must be told,” Rosewood descendant reflects on Centennial anniversary of town’s massacre (Part 1 of 3)
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - January 1st marks 100 years since the Rosewood massacre and the families who keep its memory alive are making sure the story lasts for generations to come. At least 8 people died in Rosewood when a mob of Ku Klux Klan members destroyed the town based...
WCJB
One Class at a Time: Stefanie Pishock
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Stefanie Pishock is the music teacher at Chester Shell Elementary School. “I always knew I wanted to do a career that incorporated my passions in some kind of way,” that passion for music began at a young age for Miss Pishock. “I grew up in...
WCJB
Gainesville ranked 3rd in best places to live in Florida for 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is ranked number three in Forbes’ list of best places to live in Florida in 2022. Forbes considered population, median home prices, average incomes, unemployment rates, crime statistics, and cost of living to make the list. Tampa took the number one...
Florida Gators News: Tarquin finds new home, top commits in Orlando
We lead off our weekend roundup of Florida Gators news with Michael Tarquin announcing he found a new home via the transfer portal. Tarquin announced after the Las Vegas Bowl that he would be departing the Gators and it was the first defection of a player that was expected to start next season.
WEAR
24-year-old Milton native, 4-year-old son die following apartment fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A 24-year-old Milton native and her 4-year-old son both passed away following an apartment fire near Jacksonville the day after Christmas. Family confirmed to WEAR News on Monday that Alexis Fitzgerald's 4-year-old son Rozae died on scene. Alexis -- a 2016 Milton High School graduate -- was then pronounced dead at the hospital two days later.
WCJB
Man dies in UTV crash in Gilchrist County
GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An 8-year-old girl was driving a UTV when it toppled and killed the 34-year-old man riding with her. The accident occurred in an open field on County Road 138, less than 10 miles southwest of Fort White. “Details about the crash are still very limited,...
