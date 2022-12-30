Read full article on original website
Baker’s last days: How to watch the outgoing governor’s farewell speech
After two terms as governor of Massachusetts, Republican Charlie Baker spends his final days in office this week, with a number of ceremonies observing the end of his term and the inauguration of Gov.-elect Maura Healey. On Tuesday, Baker will give a farewell speech to the people of Massachusetts ahead...
What new laws will go into effect in RI, Mass. this year?
Rhode Island and Massachusetts are seeing a host of new laws going into effect, including a new minimum wage and increased access to sports betting.
Maura Healey, Kim Driscoll celebrate Three Kings Day in Springfield on way to historic inauguration
SPRINGFIELD — Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll began their journey to their inauguration with a Three Kings Day holiday gift event at the New North Citizens Council on Monday. Healey, in remarks she cut short because children were awaiting the toy giveaway, focused on the hope...
Brandi Carlile to headline Maura Healey’s inaugural celebration at TD Garden
Six-time Grammy Award-winning artist Brandi Carlile is tapped to headline the inaugural celebration for Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll’s administration at TD Garden on Thursday. The occasion will celebrate a historic moment in Massachusetts as Healey becomes among the first lesbian governors in the country, and...
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito has no regrets over COVID reopening in Mass.
With just days remaining in office, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito declared she has no regrets over how she steered Massachusetts’ emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic as the co-chair of the administration’s Reopening Advisory Board. Polito and co-chair Mike Kennealy, secretary of housing and economic development, worked alongside business...
Massachusetts ranked among ‘most moved from’ states in America
BOSTON — More people moved out of Massachusetts than into the state in 2022, according to a new study. United Van Lines’ annual “National Movers Study” based its destination ranking off the percentage of inbound and outbound state movers who utilized their services in the last year.
Medical Notes: Jan. 2, 2023
AGAWAM – The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Western Massachusetts annual meeting will be held on Sunday, Jan. 14, beginning at 2 p.m. The special guest speaker will be Gerson Nivar, Program Manager at Wayfinders, who has worked in human services for over 12 years. He will be speaking on the stigma of mental health conditions and dual diagnosis and what services are in the community to help those that are struggling. This event is open to the public. Absentee ballots will be mailed only to NAMI-WM members that are eligible to vote. The ballots must be received in the office by Friday, Jan. 13. To register go to namiwm.org/events and click on the registration link or go directly to Eventbrite.com and search for NAMI Western Mass. A Zoom link will be provided to those who are registered. For more information contact the office. For more information, contact the NAMI-WM office at 413-786-9139 or email information@namiwm.org.
A $15 minimum wage and other new Mass. laws starting in 2023
A slate of new laws passed over the last several years in Massachusetts are taking effect now that the New Year has begun. This year sees the final step increase in Massachusetts minimum wage from a 2018 so-called “grand bargain” deal that promised a gradual increase in the minimum wage to $15 per hour.
4 Great And Affordable Weekend Gateways In Massachusetts
Massachusetts is a beautiful state with a rich history, charming small towns, and beautiful natural surroundings. It's the perfect place for a weekend getaway, and there are plenty of affordable options to choose from. Here are four great and affordable weekend gateways in Massachusetts:
nepm.org
Will Massachusetts see a recession or a slowdown? 5 predictions about the 2023 economy
If you’re struggling to get an accurate read on the economy, you’re not alone. There are plenty of mixed signals out there. Nationally, inflation, high interest rates, and ongoing supply chain issues continue to make consumers and employers anxious. Add to that, concerns have swirled about a possible recession. Some sectors, like tech and media, saw significant layoffs, which could signal an economic slowdown.
Massachusetts laws that go into effect in 2023
With the new year comes new laws. Here are just some of the new laws that will go into effect through 2023.
Business Monday ETC: Jan. 2, 2023
The Massachusetts Audio Information Network honored state Sen. Adam Gomez, D-Springfield, and state Rep. Michael Finn, D-West Springfield, with its first Legislator of the Year awards for their success in securing crucial funding for member agencies, including Valley Eye Radio in Springfield. The Massachusetts Audio Information Network is comprised of...
2 Bedroom Acts That are Illegal in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is famous for having all kinds of laws and many weird laws to boot. I mean really, why would it be illegal in Massachusetts to wear a goatee out in public? Apparently, it is unless you obtain and pay for a license. Yeah, that's not happening. Luckily this law as with many of Massachusetts' weird and wild laws isn't enforced.
Conn. cannabis shops to open soon, Mass. businesses brace for impact
SPRINGFIELD — Thomas Macre has visited recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts. He has seen Connecticut plates in the parking lot and thought about the Connecticut money going into the till. Soon, as a co-owner of manager of Still River Wellness in Torrington, Connecticut, Macre will be in a position...
Jan. 2, 2023: What’s open, what’s closed in Massachusetts
New Year’s Day is observed by many employers on Monday, Jan. 2, this year, so many businesses will be closed for the day. Here is a list of what is open and what is closed on Monday. Government. Local government offices: Closed. State government offices: Closed. Massachusetts Registry of...
Five of the Most Amazing Massachusetts Church Conversions
Converting something old into something new has been an impressive trend in real estate. From fire stations to churches, lots of cool looking old buildings are being turned into some stunning housing. While we all ooh and aah over the photos of these remodels, turns out creating one of our...
Temperatures could reach almost 60 degrees mid-week in Massachusetts
A patch of unseasonably warm weather is predicted for mid-week in Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service. Maximum temperatures are predicted to hover just below 60 degrees on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening in several parts of the state, including Boston, Worcester and Springfield. Most parts of the state are expected to experience temperatures in the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service.
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
Mass. one of 6 states with highest flu rates in country, CDC says
Flu rates remain “very high” across Massachusetts, with the state being just one of six total in the country said to have the highest flu rates in the country in a weekly flu report updated as of Dec. 30, 2022, and collected through Dec. 24, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
4 Christmas Tree Bonfires Happening in Massachusetts
Don't Miss These 4 Local Bonfires Where You Can Burn Your Christmas Tree in MassachusettsPhoto byKevin WolfonUnsplash. (MASSACHUSETTS) With the holidays behind us and a fresh new year ahead, it's officially time for the Christmas tree to come down! For those with real trees, it's important to dispose of the evergreens properly. If you're looking for a fun way to get rid of your holiday tree, check out these four family-friendly bonfires that are sure to be fun for everyone!
