Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WAZ021-040015- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,. .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain. this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of. rain...
CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 to 70 mph. possible. * WHERE...Central Siskiyou County. This includes portions of. Interstate 5 from Weed to Yreka. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon...
TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 3, 2023. TORNADO WATCH 6 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CST FOR THE.
Storm wallops Tahoe region with over 4 feet of snow in spots
The atmospheric river that just slammed the Bay Area and the Lake Tahoe region left some massive snowfall numbers.
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Snow showers have tapered off this morning and the Winter. Weather Advisory has been cancelled. For the Winter Storm. Warning, heavy snow is expected. Total snow...
'Atmospheric river' dumps heavy rain, snow across California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could...
4 alive in 'miracle' after car plunges off California cliff
MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — A 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and two adults survived Monday after their car plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as Devil’s Slide that’s known for fatal wrecks, officials said. The Tesla sedan plummeted...
Report: 1 found dead in car submerged in water on California's Hwy. 99
California's Highway 99 near Sacramento reopened Sunday night after a lake of water covered the roadway amid a historic atmospheric river event.
Highway 1 closures remain in Santa Cruz, Big Sur area
The record-setting atmospheric river that slammed the San Francisco Bay Area as well as surrounding areas caused multiple road closures throughout the region due to flooding, downed trees and sinkholes.
Dozens of drivers need rescue as roads remain closed around Tahoe
CHP said it had to rescue "dozens and dozens of vehicles stuck on the freeway and county roads."
Missing hiker, 63, found dead in Southern California park
BREA, Calif. (AP) — A missing 63-year-old hiker has been found dead in a sprawling Southern California wilderness park, authorities said. Jeffrey Morton's body was discovered Saturday afternoon in Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said. The search for Morton began Friday afternoon after...
Idaho slayings suspect's family voices sympathy for victims
STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Relatives of a man arrested in Pennsylvania in the slayings of four University of Idaho students expressed sympathy for the victims' families but also vowed to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence." Bryan Kohberger, 28, is eager to be exonerated and plans...
Evers calls for hope, bipartisan unity in inaugural address
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers plans to outline a largely liberal agenda in his second inaugural address Tuesday, while calling for working together on issues that have long divided Republicans and Democrats — including protecting abortion rights, expanding Medicaid, legalizing marijuana and fighting water pollution. Evers...
