Seattle, WA

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WAZ021-040015- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,. .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of rain. this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of. rain...
PORTLAND, OR
CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 to 70 mph. possible. * WHERE...Central Siskiyou County. This includes portions of. Interstate 5 from Weed to Yreka. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon...
MEDFORD, OR
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Snow showers have tapered off this morning and the Winter. Weather Advisory has been cancelled. For the Winter Storm. Warning, heavy snow is expected. Total snow...
'Atmospheric river' dumps heavy rain, snow across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could...
CALIFORNIA STATE
4 alive in 'miracle' after car plunges off California cliff

MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — A 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and two adults survived Monday after their car plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as Devil’s Slide that’s known for fatal wrecks, officials said. The Tesla sedan plummeted...
MONTARA, CA
Missing hiker, 63, found dead in Southern California park

BREA, Calif. (AP) — A missing 63-year-old hiker has been found dead in a sprawling Southern California wilderness park, authorities said. Jeffrey Morton's body was discovered Saturday afternoon in Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said. The search for Morton began Friday afternoon after...
BREA, CA
Idaho slayings suspect's family voices sympathy for victims

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Relatives of a man arrested in Pennsylvania in the slayings of four University of Idaho students expressed sympathy for the victims' families but also vowed to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence." Bryan Kohberger, 28, is eager to be exonerated and plans...
MOSCOW, ID
Evers calls for hope, bipartisan unity in inaugural address

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers plans to outline a largely liberal agenda in his second inaugural address Tuesday, while calling for working together on issues that have long divided Republicans and Democrats — including protecting abortion rights, expanding Medicaid, legalizing marijuana and fighting water pollution. Evers...
WISCONSIN STATE

