bigislandnow.com
Mauna Loa forests, natural area reserves dodged lava bullet
When Mauna Loa began erupting late at night on Nov. 27 for the first time in 38 years, officials with the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources anxiously watched to see where the spewing lava would go. In the potential path of the destructive lava were several state...
bigislandvideonews.com
High Surf Advisory In Effect For West Hawaiʻi
KONA, Hawaʻi - Surf heights of 7 to 10 feet are possible from Upolu Point in North Kohala through South Kona into Tuesday. (BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory for west-facing shores of the Big Island through early Tuesday morning.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Departing Land Board chair sought ‘balance.’ Instead, some saw bias
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There is more conflict ahead for the Department of Land and Natural Resources — with a controversial new appointee taking over this week. Outgoing Chair Suzanne Case’s eight-year tenure included many battles, which now await her successor. The DLNR is responsible for everything from how...
bigislandnow.com
Big Island Year in review: 2022 started with tragedy and ended with erupting volcanoes
2022 is coming to a close. Reflecting on the past 12 months, the Big Island community experienced extreme weather, earthquakes, fires and two erupting volcanoes; mourned tragedies and the death of a revered kumu hula; and witnessed the loss of historic buildings, including the Hōlualoa Theater. This year, with...
kauainownews.com
Hawaiian Church of Hawaiʻi Nei to hold workshops about iwi kūpuna repatriation
The Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ Iwi Kūpuna Repatriation and Reinterment Program is providing $50,000 over two years to The Hawaiian Church of Hawaiʻi Nei. The funding is for a series of workshops on the Big Island, Maui, Molokaʻi, Kauaʻi and Oʻahu that will cover sacred burial items needed and provide them to lineal descendants, Native Hawaiian groups and State of Hawaiʻi organizations to mālama nā iwi kūpuna in preparation for repatriation and reinterment.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Updated Diversions: UAL Helped By Hawaiian Air + Southwest Mechanical
When diversions occur anywhere in the Pacific, for any reason, we can’t help but take notice. The reason is that Hawaii sits on the longest stretch of the Pacific Ocean without diversion points. Another is that Hawaii flights have experienced a significant number of recent diversions (see below). Southwest...
bigislandnow.com
State outdoor siren test scheduled for Jan. 3
The monthly test of the all-hazard Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System is scheduled for Jan. 3 at 11:45 a.m. The siren test will be coordinated with a test of the Live Audio Broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System. During this monthly test, all Statewide Outdoor Warning Sirens will sound...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Big NW surf with light winds, mostly dry conditions for Monday
Winds will be light for Kauai and Oahu while moderate trade winds continue over Maui County and the island of Hawaii for the next few days. Showers will be limited for the first half of the week. Trade winds will increase, along with the chance of showers as a weak...
hawaiinewsnow.com
LIST: Ring in the new year with these fireworks displays in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As New Year’s Eve approaches, many Hawaii residents are wondering where they can enjoy go to enjoy a fireworks show to ring in the new year. Throughout the islands, there will be many planned block parties and events, small and large, where you can feast your eyes on some incredible fireworks.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Meet Hawaii’s first babies of the new year (and their very proud parents)!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Brace yourself for a cuteness overload. Hawaii welcomed the first babies of the new year just a few hours after the clock struck midnight. North Hawaii Community Hospital on Hawaii Island saw its first birth at 2:08 am. Meanwhile, little Lio Vasa — due Jan. 11 —...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert: High surf warning issued for most north, west shores
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for most north and west-facing shorelines as a swell was forecast to rise rapidly and peak Monday. The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued the warning for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu...
Hawaii’s freeway fireworks, fines for stopped cars
Officials are warning locals not to watch fireworks from Hawaii freeways on New Year's Eve.
KITV.com
Chinese company completes sale of nearly 500 acres in Hawaii
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- China Oceanwide Holdings has completed the sale of nearly 500 acres of land near the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu for about $95 million, KITV4 has learned. The buyer is a partnership between a former owner of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake soccer club...
bigislandnow.com
Missing men found in good health
Hawai‘i police report that two men, reported missing in separate instances, were both located in good health. John Beitler, who was reported missing on Thursday, was located that same day on Oahu. In an unrelated case, 88-year-old Kenneth Kubo, who was reported missing earlier this morning, was located in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With illegal fireworks rampant in Hawaii, some say loud booms are getting worse
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New Year’s Eve is just two days away and like always, the night sky will probably be lit up with illegal fireworks. It’s a tradition for many Hawaii families but for others, it’s a living nightmare. ”Every year, it seems to get worse and...
mauinow.com
Earthquake swarm under Kīlauea caldera attributed to repressurization after eruption
A swarm of small earthquakes beneath the Kīlauea caldera is being attributed to repressurization after the end of the last eruption. The USGS’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports there were approximately 25 earthquakes of less than magnitude 2 that occurred between 6 and 9 p.m. HST on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
bigislandgazette.com
Updated Hawaii Sea Level Rise Report Released
New science shows increased need for cross jurisdictional coordination, funding, and capacity for sea level rise action as outlined in an updated report by the Hawai‘i State Climate Commission. First released in 2017, the Hawai‘i Sea Level Rise Vulnerability and Adaptation Report, 2022-update addresses the threat posed by climate...
Photo gallery: two nēnē mates reunited, a family is born
There are many species of wildlife in Hawai'i that are found no where else in the world.
alaskareporter.com
Alaska’s top-earning state employees include investment managers, troopers and two psychiatrists
Alaska’s top-grossing public employee during the last fiscal year was a forensic psychiatrist for the state prison system, according to a report released after a public records request by the Alaska Beacon. Dwight Stallman received $415,500 in gross pay during fiscal year 2022, which ran from July 1, 2021...
kauainownews.com
Nearly $3M in micro-grants to help tackle food insecurity throughout Hawaiʻi
The Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture has awarded 579 grants totaling $2,684,350 for small-scale agriculture, including home gardening, herding and livestock operations in areas that face food insecurity. Of the nearly 600 grants, 32 are coming to Kauaʻi County. More than 7,400 applications were received this fall under the...
