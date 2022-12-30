ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

bigislandnow.com

Mauna Loa forests, natural area reserves dodged lava bullet

When Mauna Loa began erupting late at night on Nov. 27 for the first time in 38 years, officials with the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources anxiously watched to see where the spewing lava would go. In the potential path of the destructive lava were several state...
bigislandvideonews.com

High Surf Advisory In Effect For West Hawaiʻi

KONA, Hawaʻi - Surf heights of 7 to 10 feet are possible from Upolu Point in North Kohala through South Kona into Tuesday. (BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory for west-facing shores of the Big Island through early Tuesday morning.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Departing Land Board chair sought ‘balance.’ Instead, some saw bias

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There is more conflict ahead for the Department of Land and Natural Resources — with a controversial new appointee taking over this week. Outgoing Chair Suzanne Case’s eight-year tenure included many battles, which now await her successor. The DLNR is responsible for everything from how...
kauainownews.com

Hawaiian Church of Hawaiʻi Nei to hold workshops about iwi kūpuna repatriation

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ Iwi Kūpuna Repatriation and Reinterment Program is providing $50,000 over two years to The Hawaiian Church of Hawaiʻi Nei. The funding is for a series of workshops on the Big Island, Maui, Molokaʻi, Kauaʻi and Oʻahu that will cover sacred burial items needed and provide them to lineal descendants, Native Hawaiian groups and State of Hawaiʻi organizations to mālama nā iwi kūpuna in preparation for repatriation and reinterment.
BEAT OF HAWAII

Updated Diversions: UAL Helped By Hawaiian Air + Southwest Mechanical

When diversions occur anywhere in the Pacific, for any reason, we can’t help but take notice. The reason is that Hawaii sits on the longest stretch of the Pacific Ocean without diversion points. Another is that Hawaii flights have experienced a significant number of recent diversions (see below). Southwest...
bigislandnow.com

State outdoor siren test scheduled for Jan. 3

The monthly test of the all-hazard Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System is scheduled for Jan. 3 at 11:45 a.m. The siren test will be coordinated with a test of the Live Audio Broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System. During this monthly test, all Statewide Outdoor Warning Sirens will sound...
hawaiinewsnow.com

LIST: Ring in the new year with these fireworks displays in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As New Year’s Eve approaches, many Hawaii residents are wondering where they can enjoy go to enjoy a fireworks show to ring in the new year. Throughout the islands, there will be many planned block parties and events, small and large, where you can feast your eyes on some incredible fireworks.
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert: High surf warning issued for most north, west shores

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for most north and west-facing shorelines as a swell was forecast to rise rapidly and peak Monday. The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued the warning for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu...
KITV.com

Chinese company completes sale of nearly 500 acres in Hawaii

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- China Oceanwide Holdings has completed the sale of nearly 500 acres of land near the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu for about $95 million, KITV4 has learned. The buyer is a partnership between a former owner of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake soccer club...
bigislandnow.com

Missing men found in good health

Hawai‘i police report that two men, reported missing in separate instances, were both located in good health. John Beitler, who was reported missing on Thursday, was located that same day on Oahu. In an unrelated case, 88-year-old Kenneth Kubo, who was reported missing earlier this morning, was located in...
mauinow.com

Earthquake swarm under Kīlauea caldera attributed to repressurization after eruption

A swarm of small earthquakes beneath the Kīlauea caldera is being attributed to repressurization after the end of the last eruption. The USGS’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports there were approximately 25 earthquakes of less than magnitude 2 that occurred between 6 and 9 p.m. HST on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
bigislandgazette.com

Updated Hawaii Sea Level Rise Report Released

New science shows increased need for cross jurisdictional coordination, funding, and capacity for sea level rise action as outlined in an updated report by the Hawai‘i State Climate Commission. First released in 2017, the Hawai‘i Sea Level Rise Vulnerability and Adaptation Report, 2022-update addresses the threat posed by climate...
kauainownews.com

Nearly $3M in micro-grants to help tackle food insecurity throughout Hawaiʻi

The Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture has awarded 579 grants totaling $2,684,350 for small-scale agriculture, including home gardening, herding and livestock operations in areas that face food insecurity. Of the nearly 600 grants, 32 are coming to Kauaʻi County. More than 7,400 applications were received this fall under the...
