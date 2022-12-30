Fatalities and Injuries Reported on Highway 101 in Single-Vehicle Crash. Two fatalities and multiple injuries occurred in Novato on December 29 following a single-vehicle traffic accident. The collision occurred along Highway 101 northbound close to Nave Drive around 11:41 p.m. when a Honda Civic struck the center divider and flipped into the lanes going southbound. The incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said two teenagers died and three sustained major injuries in the crash.

NOVATO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO