Novato, CA

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Major Casualty Traffic Accident Occurs in Novato

Fatalities and Injuries Reported on Highway 101 in Single-Vehicle Crash. Two fatalities and multiple injuries occurred in Novato on December 29 following a single-vehicle traffic accident. The collision occurred along Highway 101 northbound close to Nave Drive around 11:41 p.m. when a Honda Civic struck the center divider and flipped into the lanes going southbound. The incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said two teenagers died and three sustained major injuries in the crash.
NOVATO, CA
KRON4 News

Elderly man killed in Daly City hit-and-run

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Daly City Sunday night, the Daly City Police Department announced in a press release. DCPD said it received multiple calls about a car hitting a pedestrian on San Jose Avenue near Flournoy Street just before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. After […]
DALY CITY, CA
SFGate

Foothill Road Closed Due To Flooding

PLEASANTON (BCN) Flooding has closed a major roadway in Pleasanton, according to an alert from the Pleasanton Police Department. Foothill Road is closed between Bernal Avenue and W. Las Positas Boulevard as of 6:55 a.m. Monday. Police are asking the public to avoid the area and plan alternative routes. Copyright...
PLEASANTON, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Current Road Closures in Unincorporated Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County, CA (January 2, 2023) – Due to flooding, mudslides, and other issues caused by the recent storms, Contra Costa County Public Works has closed the following roads until further notice:. Marsh Creek Road is closed between Deer Valley Road & Morgan Territory Road due to continued...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Major Flooding Shuts Down Highway 101 in South SF

Highway 101 in South San Francisco was closed indefinitely in both directions Saturday morning due to major flooding, according to the California Highway Patrol. Caltrans crews responded to the scene to work on clearing the water from the roadway, but no estimated time was given for reopening. The CHP urged...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

2 SF business storefronts rammed, burglarized Monday morning

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two San Francisco businesses had their storefronts rammed by vehicles and were burglarized in the early morning hours of Monday, according to the San Francisco Police Department. In the first incident, SFPD officers from Mission Station responded to a possible burglary in progress at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 1500 block […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Video: Person rescued from submerged car in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — One person was rescued after becoming trapped in their submerged car in San Mateo, according to video shot on the scene. Video from the scene shows a black Hyundai full submerged in multiple feet of water on 42nd Avenue between El Camino Real and Pacific Boulevard. San Mateo Fire Department […]
SAN MATEO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 680 in Contra Costa County

The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle collision with injuries on Interstate 680 on Thursday, December 29, 2022. The traffic accident occurred around 10:15 a.m. on northbound I-680 and Ygnacio Valley Road offramp, officials said. Details on the Two-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 680. Authorities responding to the scene located two...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Air Base Parkway Closed Due To Fallen Tree

FAIRFIELD (BCN) The westbound lanes of Air Base Parkway in Fairfield are closed until further notice due to a tree that fell into the roadway. Fairfield police said Saturday night the tree is completely blocking the westbound lanes. Air Base Parkway is closed between Claybank Road and Dover Avenue. Maintenance...
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Flooding, mudslides closes Hwy 92 in San Mateo Co.

SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (KRON) — Highway 92 is closed due to flooding and mudslides, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The closure is between Lower Lakes and Main Street in Half Moon Bay. It is unknown when the highway will reopen, officials said. KRON On is streaming news live now The closure […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Stop playing in the flood water, health officials say

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Flooding from back-to-back storms doesn’t happen very often in the San Francisco Bay Area. That’s especially apparent on social media, where several videos have surfaced showing Californians playfully splashing and paddling around in flood water. “Street surfing” has also emerged as a thing, using a tow rope, surfboard, and car […]
PACIFICA, CA

