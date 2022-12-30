Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
The Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 70's Liberal HeydayAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.Malek SherifCalifornia State
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Taco Bell Introduces EV Charging Stations in California - Customers Can Charge Their Cars While EatingTy D.California State
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Major Casualty Traffic Accident Occurs in Novato
Fatalities and Injuries Reported on Highway 101 in Single-Vehicle Crash. Two fatalities and multiple injuries occurred in Novato on December 29 following a single-vehicle traffic accident. The collision occurred along Highway 101 northbound close to Nave Drive around 11:41 p.m. when a Honda Civic struck the center divider and flipped into the lanes going southbound. The incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said two teenagers died and three sustained major injuries in the crash.
Elderly man killed in Daly City hit-and-run
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Daly City Sunday night, the Daly City Police Department announced in a press release. DCPD said it received multiple calls about a car hitting a pedestrian on San Jose Avenue near Flournoy Street just before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. After […]
SFGate
Foothill Road Closed Due To Flooding
PLEASANTON (BCN) Flooding has closed a major roadway in Pleasanton, according to an alert from the Pleasanton Police Department. Foothill Road is closed between Bernal Avenue and W. Las Positas Boulevard as of 6:55 a.m. Monday. Police are asking the public to avoid the area and plan alternative routes. Copyright...
Car goes over cliff at Devil's Slide in San Mateo County, four critically injured
Two adults and two children who were inside the vehicle were critically injured, Cal Fire said.
pioneerpublishers.com
Current Road Closures in Unincorporated Contra Costa County
Contra Costa County, CA (January 2, 2023) – Due to flooding, mudslides, and other issues caused by the recent storms, Contra Costa County Public Works has closed the following roads until further notice:. Marsh Creek Road is closed between Deer Valley Road & Morgan Territory Road due to continued...
NBC Bay Area
Major Flooding Shuts Down Highway 101 in South SF
Highway 101 in South San Francisco was closed indefinitely in both directions Saturday morning due to major flooding, according to the California Highway Patrol. Caltrans crews responded to the scene to work on clearing the water from the roadway, but no estimated time was given for reopening. The CHP urged...
Two children, two adults rescued after Tesla travels off cliff at Devil's Slide
Editor’s note: A previous version of this story listed the patients as in critical condition, however an update from the San Mateo County Sheriff announced that the two adults in the crash suffered non-life threatening injuries, and the two children, aged 9 and 4-years-old were unharmed. SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Four people were […]
Hwy-101 to be closed ‘indefinitely' near South San Francisco due to flooding
US-101 will be closed in South San Francisco indefinitely due to ''major flooding," according to the California Highway Patrol.
Oakland apartment residents displaced by flooding, at least 20 cars under water
One resident shared a video she took as she tried to drive her car out of the flooded garage. "The water was filthy. It was brown. There was trash," she said.
2 SF business storefronts rammed, burglarized Monday morning
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two San Francisco businesses had their storefronts rammed by vehicles and were burglarized in the early morning hours of Monday, according to the San Francisco Police Department. In the first incident, SFPD officers from Mission Station responded to a possible burglary in progress at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 1500 block […]
Video: Person rescued from submerged car in San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — One person was rescued after becoming trapped in their submerged car in San Mateo, according to video shot on the scene. Video from the scene shows a black Hyundai full submerged in multiple feet of water on 42nd Avenue between El Camino Real and Pacific Boulevard. San Mateo Fire Department […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 680 in Contra Costa County
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle collision with injuries on Interstate 680 on Thursday, December 29, 2022. The traffic accident occurred around 10:15 a.m. on northbound I-680 and Ygnacio Valley Road offramp, officials said. Details on the Two-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 680. Authorities responding to the scene located two...
SFGate
Air Base Parkway Closed Due To Fallen Tree
FAIRFIELD (BCN) The westbound lanes of Air Base Parkway in Fairfield are closed until further notice due to a tree that fell into the roadway. Fairfield police said Saturday night the tree is completely blocking the westbound lanes. Air Base Parkway is closed between Claybank Road and Dover Avenue. Maintenance...
NBC Bay Area
CHP Warns Drivers Take Precaution as Storm Wrecks Havoc in the North Bay
The rain has Marin County residents worried around rising creeks and sliding hillsides. In fact, more than a dozen drivers have already been affected by one slide on Hwy. 101 near Sausalito and the rain was likely a factor in a deadly Novato accident as well. As the rain continues...
Flooding, mudslides closes Hwy 92 in San Mateo Co.
SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (KRON) — Highway 92 is closed due to flooding and mudslides, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The closure is between Lower Lakes and Main Street in Half Moon Bay. It is unknown when the highway will reopen, officials said. KRON On is streaming news live now The closure […]
Bay Area highways and roads still closed Sunday due to storm damage
The atmospheric river pummeling the Bay Area is caused widespread flooding and even mudslides throughout the region.
Stop playing in the flood water, health officials say
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Flooding from back-to-back storms doesn’t happen very often in the San Francisco Bay Area. That’s especially apparent on social media, where several videos have surfaced showing Californians playfully splashing and paddling around in flood water. “Street surfing” has also emerged as a thing, using a tow rope, surfboard, and car […]
Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.
(CNN) - Heavy rain and snowmelt swamped highways in Northern California on Saturday, authorities reported. US Highway 101 was blocked in both directions in South San Francisco because "water is not receding due to non-stop rains and high tides," the California Highway Patrol reported. After floodwaters receded, the highway reopened Saturday evening, the CHP reported.
KTVU FOX 2
Multiple Bay Area cities with flooding conditions, road closures, power outages, & evacuations
Multiple local government agencies have announced the closures of various roadways, issued evacuation orders, and launched rescue operations due to flooding conditions throughout the Bay Area. One death may be linked to the storm. A 72-year-old person was killed by a falling tree in Santa Cruz's Lighthouse Field State Beach,...
KTVU FOX 2
3-year-old girl missing, possibly abducted by father: San Mateo Sheriff
SAN MATEO, Calif. - The San Mateo County Sheriff asked for the public's help finding a 3-year-old girl. Andrea Flores went missing and may be the victim of a parental abduction, according to an alert that went out from the Sheriff's office around 2 p.m. Sunday. She was last seen...
Comments / 0