New Jersey State

WEATHER TO WATCH: Scattered rain showers for New Year’s Eve

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Scattered rain showers are expected in the afternoon and evening for New Year’s Eve.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says that New Jersey will see temperatures in the 50s all weekend long and temperatures rising into the 60s by the middle of next week.

OVERNIGHT: Overcast skies with areas of patchy fog. Overnight lows cool into the low-40s.

NEWS YEAR’S EVE: Scattered rain showers across the state. Daytime highs around 52 degrees. Overnight lows around 39 degrees.

NEWS YEAR’S DAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs around 54 degrees. Overnight lows around 41.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with some clouds. Daytime highs around 52 degrees. Overnight lows around 37.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies. Daytime highs around 56 degrees. Overnight lows around 38.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with some sun. Daytime highs warm into the mid-60s. Overnight lows around 53 degrees.

