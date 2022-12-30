ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

HPD officer involved in 3-vehicle crash near Highway 288, police say

HOUSTON – A Houston police officer was involved in a three-vehicle crash in south-central Houston Sunday night, police said. It happened at around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Old Spanish Trail and Allegheny Street near Highway 288. Police said the officer was responding to a non-emergency call when...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

METRO: Pedestrian killed after running in front of bus near UH

HOUSTON — METRO Police are investigating the death of a man who was killed by a bus on New Year's night. It happened just before midnight Sunday on Scott Street near Alabama near the University of Houston campus. According to METRO, witnesses said the victim was running toward the...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Stray bullet hits family’s home on New Year’s Eve in Stafford

STAFFORD, Texas – Minutes into the New Year and Antonio Flores was left scrambling for his life. The police officer was attempting to avoid a potential killer. “I hear a swoosh, right? And I immediately drop down to the ground,” said Flores outside his home in Stafford.
STAFFORD, TX
Click2Houston.com

Thieves steal expensive appliances from new home in Fifth Ward

New Year celebrations were dampened for a Fifth Ward homeowner, starting 2023 off hoping for justice. This after he says two people burglarized his brand new house, just about eight hours after appliances were delivered. ”They pulled up here in the truck, and the first thing they do is run...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Woman found stabbed to death in her backyard in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds in her backyard at a southeast Houston home, police said. According to HPD Lt. J. Horelica, it happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the 12200 block of Flushing Meadows Drive near Astoria Drive in southeast Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Credit card thief burglarizes car in George Bush Park

WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap hopes the public can identify a suspect wanted for using stolen credit cards taken in a car burglary at George Bush Park. The victim's purse and all her credit cards were stolen on December 3, 2022....
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

