Click2Houston.com
HPD officer involved in 3-vehicle crash near Highway 288, police say
HOUSTON – A Houston police officer was involved in a three-vehicle crash in south-central Houston Sunday night, police said. It happened at around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Old Spanish Trail and Allegheny Street near Highway 288. Police said the officer was responding to a non-emergency call when...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston police make nearly 50 New Year’s Eve arrests for celebratory gunfire, drunken driving
A 12-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet and hospitalized on New Year’s Eve, when the Houston Police Department arrested five people accused of illegally shooting guns and more than 40 for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said in...
METRO: Pedestrian killed after running in front of bus near UH
HOUSTON — METRO Police are investigating the death of a man who was killed by a bus on New Year's night. It happened just before midnight Sunday on Scott Street near Alabama near the University of Houston campus. According to METRO, witnesses said the victim was running toward the...
Click2Houston.com
Driver shot, killed after disturbance with another vehicle leads to gunfire exchange at SW Houston parking lot, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was found shot and killed inside his car just before midnight on New Year’s Eve. It happened in the 6500 block of Chimney Rock Road near Clarewood Drive in southwest Houston. Investigators determined that a “disturbance” occurred between a...
Click2Houston.com
12-year-old injured from celebratory gunfire in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A 12-year-old has been injured after celebratory gunfire in the Houston area, according to police. Authorities say the shooting took place in the 6400 West Bellfort on Sunday, and the child who was injured was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. Officers with...
Click2Houston.com
Man hits estranged wife with vehicle after setting fire to northwest Harris County home, authorities say
HOUSTON – A woman’s estranged husband hit her with his vehicle after a fire was intentionally set early Tuesday at a northwest Harris County home, fire officials said. The fire was set in the 11400 block of Mortimer, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said on Twitter.
METRORail shooting: Tip leads police to man who allegedly shot woman at Palm Center Station
Police arrested a man they suspect shot a woman last week in the sixth violent incident along METRORail since October.
Houston driver among 6 killed after slamming head-on into SUV northwest of Corpus Christi, DPS says
Authorities say a Houston woman tried to overtake an SUV in a no-passing zone when she crashed head-on with a juvenile in the passenger seat.
Click2Houston.com
18-year-old shot twice while returning home from his job in Westchase area, police say
HOUSTON – An 18-year-old was wounded while he was reportedly coming home to his apartment from his job in the Westchase area, Houston police said. It happened in the 9800 block of Meadowglen Lane between Elmside Drive and Gessner Road. At around 1 a.m., investigators said the victim had...
HPD: Nearly 50 people arrested in Houston, accused of illegal gunfire, drunk driving
HOUSTON — It was a busy night for Houston police after nearly 50 people were arrested for either illegal gunfire or drunk driving, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. "Our officers arrested 5 suspects for illegally discharging firearms in the city limits and took into custody another 43...
Click2Houston.com
Stray bullet hits family’s home on New Year’s Eve in Stafford
STAFFORD, Texas – Minutes into the New Year and Antonio Flores was left scrambling for his life. The police officer was attempting to avoid a potential killer. “I hear a swoosh, right? And I immediately drop down to the ground,” said Flores outside his home in Stafford.
Click2Houston.com
Thieves steal expensive appliances from new home in Fifth Ward
New Year celebrations were dampened for a Fifth Ward homeowner, starting 2023 off hoping for justice. This after he says two people burglarized his brand new house, just about eight hours after appliances were delivered. ”They pulled up here in the truck, and the first thing they do is run...
Click2Houston.com
Woman found stabbed to death in her backyard in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds in her backyard at a southeast Houston home, police said. According to HPD Lt. J. Horelica, it happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the 12200 block of Flushing Meadows Drive near Astoria Drive in southeast Houston.
coveringkaty.com
Credit card thief burglarizes car in George Bush Park
WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap hopes the public can identify a suspect wanted for using stolen credit cards taken in a car burglary at George Bush Park. The victim's purse and all her credit cards were stolen on December 3, 2022....
Click2Houston.com
Woman severely injured after being hit by 18-wheeler in NW Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman has reportedly been hit by an 18-wheeler in northwest Harris County. According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place in the 6700 block of Chippewa Boulevard near Antoine Drive at around 1:30 p.m. Deputies say the woman was severely injured...
Click2Houston.com
Man in his 90s hit, killed while walking in parking lot in NE Houston, police say
TOMBALL, Texas – A man has died after he was reportedly hit by a vehicle while in a Kroger parking lot on Friday. According to the Tomball Police Department, the incident happened at 14060 FM 2920 on the Tomball Parkway. Captain Patin with Tomball PD says the man, who...
1 man dead, woman detained after shooting in NE Harris Co., deputies say
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead. A woman at the scene was severely wounded but was detained, deputies said.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect arrested after short police chase in Dickinson; Meth, alprazolam, gun seized, police say
DICKINSON – A man has been arrested after leading police on a short chase in the Dickinson area. According to police, the incident began in the 2600 block of Dickinson Avenue on Friday at around 9 p.m. Officers with the Dickinson Police Department say they attempted to perform a...
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicated
A local car dealership is being sued after it allowed one of its employees to borrow a truck and drive it home. That employee ended up hitting and killing a pedestrian, just blocks away from the car dealership.
fox26houston.com
Houston girl, 12, struck by celebratory gunfire; close call for 3-year-old's family
The Houston Police Department says a 12-year-old girl was grazed in the neck by a stray bullet from celebratory gunfire on New Year's Day. Around the same time, another family says a bullet barely missed a 3-year-old girl.
