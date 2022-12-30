ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Mouse
4d ago

I have a brother that is a jerk but he’s still my brother. I would never allow any woman to talk 💩 about him like this woman did. You won’t be calling my brother names in front of me and you won’t be calling my children neice and nephew if you are speaking to my brother like that. Now as a woman I may have dealt with it differently. This woman would have known walking in to watch her mouth and not touch my children after talking 💩 about my brother previously. In fact, my brother would have known not to bring her over.

Marilyn Powers
3d ago

Good for him standing up to her when no one else would. She may indeed marry his brother but he doesn’t have to let his kids call her aunt!

Lea Harbour
4d ago

You had me at what she said about her fiance and how the mother didn't do the job. I would have called her out on that.

