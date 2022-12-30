ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World markets mixed after S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008

BANGKOK — Shares began the year mixed, with European benchmarks opening higher on Monday after a lackluster session for the few Asian markets not closed for New Year holidays. U.S. markets are also closed. This week brings employment data and minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve,...
Turkey's December inflation slows to 64% in boost to Erdogan

ANKARA, TURKEY — Inflation in Turkey showed a sharp drop in December thanks mainly to technical reasons — which could help President Recep Tayyip Erdogan 's standing before an election, but is unlikely to bring relief to households suffering from a cost of living crisis. Consumer prices for...
1st tanker carrying LNG from US arrives in Germany

BERLIN — The first regular shipment of liquefied natural gas from the United States arrived in Germany on Tuesday, part of a wide-reaching effort to help the country replace energy supplies it previously received from Russia. The tanker vessel Maria Energy arrived at the North Sea port of Wilhelmshaven,...
Drone advances in Ukraine could bring dawn of killer robots

KYIV, UKRAINE — Drone advances in Ukraine have accelerated a long-anticipated technology trend that could soon bring the world's first fully autonomous fighting robots to the battlefield, inaugurating a new age of warfare. The longer the war lasts, the more likely it becomes that drones will be used to...
WASHINGTON STATE
‘Digital fentanyl:’ TikTok is a digital drug, a top Congressman charges

TikTok is an addictive drug China’s government is providing to Americans, says the incoming chairman of a new House select committee on China. GOP Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin told NBC’s “Meet The Press” in an interview that aired Sunday that he calls TikTok “digital fentanyl” because “it’s highly addictive and destructive and we’re seeing troubling data about the corrosive impact of constant social media use, particularly on young men and women here in America,” and also because it “effectively goes back to the Chinese Communist Party.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Raleigh, NC
