TikTok is an addictive drug China’s government is providing to Americans, says the incoming chairman of a new House select committee on China. GOP Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin told NBC’s “Meet The Press” in an interview that aired Sunday that he calls TikTok “digital fentanyl” because “it’s highly addictive and destructive and we’re seeing troubling data about the corrosive impact of constant social media use, particularly on young men and women here in America,” and also because it “effectively goes back to the Chinese Communist Party.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO