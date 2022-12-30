ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

The Isley Brothers share their love for Detroit

Detroit hosts some of the biggest names in the music business every year. The Isley Brothers, who are known for songs like “It’s Your Thing” and “Foot Steps in the Dark,” recently performed a concert in Detroit. Ron and Ernie Isley spoke with Tati Amare...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

2022: Pontiac’s fresh start

“Housekeeping” is probably the single word which describes Pontiac officials’ efforts in 2022. But the day-to-day reality of demands, needs, plans, expectations and hopes is closer to a movie title: “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”. Mayor Tim Greimel and city council members, all in their first terms...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County welcomes 1st baby of new year

The first apparent Oakland County baby of the new year arrived at 1:25 a.m. Sunday at Corewell Health East William Beaumont University Hospital in Royal Oak. John Bode Dehne is the son of Jenny Orletski-Dehne, 31, and Travis Dehne, 34, of Royal Oak. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

MI Martial Arts scene growing, drawing talent worldwide

(CBS DETROIT) - Santiago Linares has quite the resume for a 13-year-old.A 2nd degree blackbelt, martial arts world titles, and nearly his entire life dedicated to his craft."The training is very hard. I train with my sensei and I train in Guatemala," Linares said. He and his sensai, Luis Celis, who is also his uncle, have been training together for nearly 7 years in the field of martial arts."Kids at that age don't like to be like training all the time and making sacrifices. But he is. His mentality is different because he's always trying to improve," Celis said about...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Gunman in Detroit kills two of his cousins then himself

Three members of a family are dead after two brothers were shot by their cousin, who later turned the gun on himself Monday afternoon on Detroit's east side, according to police. Detroit police officers responded to a reported shooting at a home near Bewick and Charlevoix streets on the city's...
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Home of the Champs – Kronk Boxing Gym (before demolition): Detroit, Michigan

The Kronk Boxing Gym was named after Detroit City Councilman John Kronk. Beginning in the 1970s, it was the training home to a good many boxing champs – including Tommy “The Hitman” Hearns, Hector “Macho” Camacho, and Evander Holyfield. Others who won titles were Jesse Benavides, Wilfred Benitez, Julio Cesar Chavez, Hilmer Kenty (the first Kronk Gym champ), Lennox Lewis, Milton McCrory, Michael Moorer, Emanuel Steward, and Jermaine Taylor, Duane Thomas. Hearns became the first boxer to win world champ titles in five weight classes.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Detroit’s Spirit of Volunteerism Shines at Capuchin Soup Kitchen, DPSCD

Volunteerism is a long-held cultural value in the United States. While it does feel good to donate time and labor to lend a supportive hand toward a worthy cause, we may take these actions for granted if we don’t really see the significant impact it plays in filling critical community needs.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Shots fired at Dearborn police officer working undercover in Detroit

Gunfire erupted near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Roosevelt in Detroit Monday morning as an undercover Dearborn police officer conducted surveillance. The Michigan State Police Homicide Task Force and the department's Special Investigation Section detectives are investigating the shooting, which took place about 7:35 a.m., when the undercover Dearborn officer was approached by a man with a rifle. ...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy