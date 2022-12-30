Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former president of Madonna University Sister Rose Marie Kujawa dies at 79
LIVONIA, Mich. – The former president of Madonna University out of Livonia has passed away at the age of 79. The university announced on Saturday that Sister Rose Marie Kujawa died on Dec. 29, just one month before her birthday. Kujawa served as Madonna’s president from 2001 to 2015....
ClickOnDetroit.com
The Isley Brothers share their love for Detroit
Detroit hosts some of the biggest names in the music business every year. The Isley Brothers, who are known for songs like “It’s Your Thing” and “Foot Steps in the Dark,” recently performed a concert in Detroit. Ron and Ernie Isley spoke with Tati Amare...
The Oakland Press
2022: Pontiac’s fresh start
“Housekeeping” is probably the single word which describes Pontiac officials’ efforts in 2022. But the day-to-day reality of demands, needs, plans, expectations and hopes is closer to a movie title: “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”. Mayor Tim Greimel and city council members, all in their first terms...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County welcomes 1st baby of new year
The first apparent Oakland County baby of the new year arrived at 1:25 a.m. Sunday at Corewell Health East William Beaumont University Hospital in Royal Oak. John Bode Dehne is the son of Jenny Orletski-Dehne, 31, and Travis Dehne, 34, of Royal Oak. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
MI Martial Arts scene growing, drawing talent worldwide
(CBS DETROIT) - Santiago Linares has quite the resume for a 13-year-old.A 2nd degree blackbelt, martial arts world titles, and nearly his entire life dedicated to his craft."The training is very hard. I train with my sensei and I train in Guatemala," Linares said. He and his sensai, Luis Celis, who is also his uncle, have been training together for nearly 7 years in the field of martial arts."Kids at that age don't like to be like training all the time and making sacrifices. But he is. His mentality is different because he's always trying to improve," Celis said about...
'Avatar' conductor to lead DSO alongside screening of Aretha Franklin's 'Respect' movie
As a music-minded youngster growing up in the Baptist Church, it was easy for Anthony Parnther to become enchanted with Aretha Franklin. Today, the conductor and musician says the late Detroit singer still reigns in his pantheon of “top three favorite artists,” alongside Whitney Houston and Patti LaBelle.
Detroit News
Gunman in Detroit kills two of his cousins then himself
Three members of a family are dead after two brothers were shot by their cousin, who later turned the gun on himself Monday afternoon on Detroit's east side, according to police. Detroit police officers responded to a reported shooting at a home near Bewick and Charlevoix streets on the city's...
Home of the Champs – Kronk Boxing Gym (before demolition): Detroit, Michigan
The Kronk Boxing Gym was named after Detroit City Councilman John Kronk. Beginning in the 1970s, it was the training home to a good many boxing champs – including Tommy “The Hitman” Hearns, Hector “Macho” Camacho, and Evander Holyfield. Others who won titles were Jesse Benavides, Wilfred Benitez, Julio Cesar Chavez, Hilmer Kenty (the first Kronk Gym champ), Lennox Lewis, Milton McCrory, Michael Moorer, Emanuel Steward, and Jermaine Taylor, Duane Thomas. Hearns became the first boxer to win world champ titles in five weight classes.
The Oakland Press
Wrestling preview: Top Oakland County wrestlers for the 2022-23 season
Each year, Oakland County produces some of the best wrestlers in the state of Michigan. On average, 60-70 county wrestlers will qualify for the MHSAA Championships. A few dozen will earn medals and more than a handful will walk away with individual state titles. Below is a list of the...
Popular Broadcaster Leslie Toldo Bids Final Farewell to Mid-Michigan TV Viewers
After more than three decades as a broadcaster, Leslie Toldo is leaving Mid-Michigan TV and has offered a heartfelt goodbye to viewers. The popular broadcaster, who has more than 16,000 followers on social media made the announcement last week on Facebook that today (Jan 2) would be her last day on the air at WEYI-TV (NBC-25) and WSMH-TV (Fox 66).
R.I.P. Detroit artist and activist John Sims
The brilliant native son who led an immense and inspired life will be celebrated in Detroit
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Dearborn
Dearborn might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Dearborn.
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit’s Spirit of Volunteerism Shines at Capuchin Soup Kitchen, DPSCD
Volunteerism is a long-held cultural value in the United States. While it does feel good to donate time and labor to lend a supportive hand toward a worthy cause, we may take these actions for granted if we don’t really see the significant impact it plays in filling critical community needs.
hourdetroit.com
The Faces of Orthodontics — Dr. Lizzy Biggs, Dr. Leah Vernacchia, Dr. Jamie Reynolds, Dr. Jenn Bonamici — Reynolds Orthodontics
DR. LIZZY BIGGS, DR. LEAH VERNACCHIA, DR. JAMIE REYNOLDS, DR. JENN BONAMICI — REYNOLDS ORTHODONTICS. NOVI | ROCHESTER HILLS | TROY | WEST BLOOMFIELD | 248-344-8400 | MYAMAZINGSMILE.COM. When you recall the best customer experience you’ve had, a trip to the orthodontist might not be what comes to mind...
Shots fired at Dearborn police officer working undercover in Detroit
Gunfire erupted near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Roosevelt in Detroit Monday morning as an undercover Dearborn police officer conducted surveillance. The Michigan State Police Homicide Task Force and the department's Special Investigation Section detectives are investigating the shooting, which took place about 7:35 a.m., when the undercover Dearborn officer was approached by a man with a rifle. ...
A list of where and when homicides occurred in Washtenaw County in 2022
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Washtenaw County saw three fewer homicides in 2022 compared to 2021, death records show. The Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s Office performed autopsy on 11 individuals in 2022 whose deaths were ruled as homicides, according to a Freedom of Information Act request submitted by MLive/The Ann Arbor News.
Detroit King’s All-American lineman Johnathan Slack hopes to decide Feb. 1
KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA – After mowing down defenders for four seasons and winning two Michigan Division 3 state championships, Detroit King’s All-American offensive lineman Johnathan Slack knows what it takes to be successful. That’s why the 6-foot-3, 280-pounder is taking a cautious approach to ...
wsjmsports.com
Column: Detroit Catholic League expansion could have ripple effect in SW Michigan.
A few months ago, the Detroit Catholic League (CHSL), the league made up of entirely Catholic based schools in and around Detroit, announced the league would be expanding starting with the 2023 school year. The league would be adding six new member schools. Five of them would be based in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New Year’s babies: Metro Detroit hospitals announce first babies born in 2023
A couple Metro Detroit hospitals have announced the first babies who were born in 2023. Samiyah Grace was born on Jan. 1, 2023 at 12:00:23 a.m. This cutie is estimated to be the first New Year’s baby in the Metro Detroit area. Corewell Health East. Lillith Kathryn Zimmerman was...
Fatal shooting victim ‘Kaz’ remembered for being ‘one of a kind’
And the community is remembering Terrell, or better known as 'Kaz,' as a music producer who would 'unite artists' and 'one of a kind.'
Comments / 4