Litecoin (LTC) and Binance Coin (BNB) Are Crypto Assets To Keep on the Radar As Whale Activity Spikes: Santiment

Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Says He’s Stacking More Bitcoin (BTC), Warns of Regulations Crushing Altcoins
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says he’s buying more Bitcoin (BTC) at current prices as the king crypto trades in the depths of the bear market. In a tweet to his 2.3 million followers, the best-selling author explains his thesis behind investing in Bitcoin. Kiyosaki says that...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Bearish Warning, Says Avalanche and One Mid-Cap Altcoin Could Crash by Over 70%
A popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader is expressing a bearish outlook on two under-the-radar altcoins. Starting with smart contract platform Avalanche (AVAX), the pseudonymous analyst and trader Capo tells his 695,000 Twitter followers that the altcoin could lose over 70% of its value as he says the present support level of around $10 appears likely to crumble.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called Bitcoin Crash Says BTC Could Easily Rally to $160,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse last year predicts a massive surge for the king crypto. The analyst known in the industry as Dave the Wave tells his 131,900 Twitter followers that based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model, Bitcoin could ascend to $160,000 by January 2025.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Massively Dominated Ethereum, Polygon and Seven Altcoins in 2022 on One Metric: Santiment
Crypto analytics platform Santiment is revealing that Cardano (ADA) led all other blockchain protocols on one critical metric this year. Santiment says that Cardano had the highest level of development activity in 2022 in the crypto ecosystem ahead of Ethereum (ETH) and other blockchain protocols. Based on the submissions to...
dailyhodl.com
One Crypto Giant Is the Clear Winner of 2022 Amid Waves of Bankruptcies and Layoffs: Arcane Researcher
An analyst at crypto insights firm Arcane Research says one titan of the industry is the “clear winner” of last year, standing tall among a sea of bankruptcies and collapses. Senior Arcane Research analyst Vetle Lunde says Binance is the winner of crypto exchanges in 2022 regardless of...
Warren Buffett's luck changed this year, allowing him to spend a record sum on stocks and end his deal drought. Here are his 6 highlights of 2022.
Warren Buffett's luck changed in 2022. After years of battling to find bargains and watching Berkshire Hathaway's cash stack up, the famed investor seized his chance to put his conglomerate's mountain of money to work. Buffett spent a record sum on stocks, executed a major acquisition, and made some striking...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Investment Firm Valkyrie Wants To Take Over Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Says It’s Time for a Change
Crypto asset manager Valkyrie Investments says it is interested in sponsoring and managing Grayscale’s publicly traded Bitcoin (BTC) fund. In a new statement, Valkyrie co-founder Steve McClurg announces the firm’s proposal to take over the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) as shares of the world’s largest Bitcoin fund trade below 45% the spot price of BTC.
dailyhodl.com
XRP Whales Moves Over 200,000,000 Tokens As Ripple Unlocks Escrow Funds: On-Chain Data
XRP whales are making major waves, moving over 200 million tokens to start the new year. According to new data from whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, 70,000,000 XRP were moved from an unknown wallet to crypto exchange Bitstamp yesterday in two separate transactions. “40,000,000 XRP (13,485,157 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe Updates Outlook on XRP and One Top-50 Altcoin – Here Are His Price Targets
The widely-followed crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is updating his outlook on XRP (XRP) and VeChain (VET). The popular analyst tells his 643,300 Twitter followers that payments solution XRP could plummet by more than 22% if it fails to recover a key level quickly. “This one looks a...
Sam Bankman-Fried offered lenders 20% returns in a scramble to rescue his crypto empire from an earlier crisis in 2018, report says
Troubles at FTX and its sister company Alameda Research predated events of 2022 leading to their total collapse, The Wall Street Journal reported.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Beginning of Next Bitcoin Bull Run, Lays Out March 2023 Ethereum Forecast
The closely followed crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel is making forecasts for both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in 2023. In a new video update, the analyst says that he believes Bitcoin will ignite its next bull run around the second half of the year. “Late...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Bull Tom Lee Reveals 2023 Macro Outlook, Says This Year’s Terrible Conditions Are ‘Unlikely To Persist’
Fundstrat Global Advisors’ managing partner Tom Lee thinks the terrible macroeconomic conditions of 2022 are “unlikely to persist” next year. In a new Twitter thread, Lee says that he thinks inflation is falling faster than the markets and the Federal Reserve expect. The CNBC contributor also notes...
Wall Street's biggest Tesla bull still sees the stock rebounding 122% from current levels - and doesn't blame Musk's Twitter dalliance for a brutal December sell-off
Tesla stock is down more than 65% in 2022, but longtime bull Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley isn't giving up. Despite recently trimming his price target, Jonas still sees 122% upside for Tesla shares. He thinks Tesla will extend its lead in the electric-vehicle space next year, and also benefit...
dailyhodl.com
Popular Crypto Trader Turns Bullish on Hedera (HBAR), Reveals Short-Term Ethereum (ETH) Price Target
A closely followed crypto trader is flipping bullish on one of Ethereum’s (ETH) competitors as markets enter a new year. The pseudonymous trader known as Credible tells his 335,000 Twitter followers that he’s looking to dollar cost average (DCA) into Hedera (HBAR), which is currently over 93% down from all-time highs.
dailyhodl.com
Popular Crypto Strategist Says One Large-Cap Altcoin Well-Positioned for New Year Rally, Updates Outlook on Bitcoin
A widely followed analyst is predicting a surge for one large-cap altcoin as the crypto markets grace a new year. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Rekt tells his 331,200 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments protocol Litecoin (LTC) closed 2022 on a high note. “LTC is successfully retesting...
dailyhodl.com
Here Are Three Altcoins To Watch To Start the New Year, According to Top Analyst
A popular crypto strategist says he’s keeping an eye on three altcoins that are flashing signs of strength to start the year. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 448,700 Twitter followers that his favorite altcoin at the moment is peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC). According to the crypto strategist, Litecoin...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Bullish This Year? Popular Crypto Strategist Unveils BTC Outlook Based on Four-Year Cycle
A popular crypto analyst is weighing in on the potential gains of Bitcoin this year based on BTC’s four-year-cycle theory. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Rekt tells his 330,900 Twitter followers that he believes Bitcoin will likely bottom out this year according to the principles of the four-year cycle. The cycle...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto ATM Count Increases by More Than 4,000 in 2022 Amid Ongoing Digital Asset Bear Market
New data reveals that the number of crypto ATMs grew in 2022 despite a tumultuous year for the digital assets industry. According to Coin ATM Radar, an ATM-tracking app, the number of Bitcoin (BTC) ATMs has increased by a staggering 506% since January 2020, when there were 6,362 BTC ATMs.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Customers That Filed Lawsuit for Stolen Crypto Stalling Investigation: Report
The plaintiffs behind a class action lawsuit against Coinbase who incurred losses from the unauthorized transfer of crypto assets are reportedly stalling the case. According to a new report by Bloomberg Law, the Coinbase customers that are suing the top US-based crypto exchange are refusing to release relevant account information, delaying the proceedings.
dailyhodl.com
Quant (QNT), Decentraland (MANA) and One Ethereum-Based Altcoin Showing Good Signs for 2023: Santiment
Prominent market analytics firm Santiment says that a trio of altcoins is showing healthy signs moving into 2023. According to the crypto intelligence firm, interoperability blockchain Quant (QNT), metaverse protocol Decentraland (MANA) and Ethereum-based (ETH) gaming blockchain Enjin Coin (ENJ) may have bright futures ahead of them. Santiment says there...
Comments / 0