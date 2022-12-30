Read full article on original website
Toyota is getting ready to test its hydrogen combustion engine on the streets
Zero carbon emissions will undoubtedly be a requirement in the years to come. Toyota's strategy for achieving its carbon neutrality is to develop and provide a variety of technologies to reach net zero emissions by 2035. The company believes it is too early to concentrate on a single zero-emission solution; therefore, it is developing battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen combustion technology.
Mercedes issues trio of small recalls to cap off an already recall-heavy year
We recently learned that Ford was the most recalled manufacturer in 2022, but Mercedes-Benz landed in the top five with 33 recalls involving nearly a million vehicles. Three of them appeared on December 16, involving tiny numbers of the brand’s more expensive machinery. The most serious recall of the...
5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models
When shopping for your next car reliability matters. Here are the 5 most reliable used Mercedes-Benz models. The post 5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Engine Up For Auction
While the majority of automotive auctions we come across pertain to entire vehicles, sometimes, those types of sales feature things like parts, accessories, and even entire engines. That’s true of this new listing over at Bring a Trailer, which is for an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engine – the much-lauded supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant. For someone looking at a replacement for that same vehicle or perhaps an engine to stuff in something a bit older, it’s certainly an enticing offering that may even wind up selling for less than a brand new one straight from the automaker.
The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading
Here are the technologies that may make modern 4x4s obsolete and why they are on the rise anyway. The post The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autocar Drives 751 HP Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV Prototype On Track
Maserati last year revealed a vehicle that currently has no direct rival – the new GranTurismo in Folgore full BEV guise, basically an all-electric version of its brand new continent-crossing coupe. The GranTurismo Folgore is the most powerful model in the lineup, it has three motors and all-wheel drive, and it can apparently hold its own around a track.
All-New AC Cobra GT To Debut In 2023 With Coyote V8 Power
Before Shelby came along, AC was just another cool British sports car manufacturer, but that all changed in a big way when Carroll Shelby himself contacted the company in 1961, asking if it could build him a car capable of housing a V8 engine. The rest, as they say, is history, and since then, original Shelby Cobra models are worth considerable amounts of money, spawning countless kit cars, an all-electric remake, and even a recreation sporting a carbon fiber body. Now, the company that started it all is set to debut a brand new version of the two-seat roadster dubbed the AC Cobra GT, once again with Ford power underhood.
Fuel will become more expensive at the beginning of next week
AFuel prices will rise in 2023. Forecasts indicate that a An increase of 5.5 cents in the case of gasoline and about one cent in the case of dieselaccording to the SIC Notes. Thursday, Environment and Climate Action Minister Duarte CorderoHe ruled out a sudden cut in the exemption from paying the carbon tax, stating that the government was “working towards a gradual, gradual solution”.
Toyota To Showcase Three Custom RAV4 PHEVs In Tokyo
Toyota Industries, a subsidiary of Toyota focused on machinery, announced it will bring a trio of customized RAV4 PHEV models at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon – the “Adventure”, the “OffRoad PKG” and the “Sporty PKG”. Toyota Industries, the world’s largest manufacturer of...
The AC Cobra GT Revives an Iconic Roadster With a 654-HP V8, Manual Transmission
AC CarsThe original Shelby Cobra is getting a successor with extra power and modern technology. And yes, it's keeping a manual transmission.
Range Rover V-8 vs. Land Rover Defender V-8: A Battle Of Off-Roading Luxury SUVs
Widely known for their off-roading capabilities, the Range Rover V-8 and the Land Rover Defender V-8 were recently pitted in a head-to-head, off-road showdown across the countryside. Although the capable Range Rover is widely known as the luxury end of Land Rover, seeing the two throw down is fun to watch. Mat Watson and the testers at carwow, released an interesting video comparing the off-road royalty to see which reigns supreme off the beaten path.
Entire colour palette of inexpensive fluorescent dyes
Researchers have developed a modular system for the simple and inexpensive production of security inks. It is based on polymers and could also be used in solar power plants and screens in the future. Novel fluorescent dyes developed by researchers are relatively simple and inexpensive to produce. The dyes are...
The Standard 2023 Ford Expedition Lacks an Important Feature
The 2023 Ford Expeiditon base model is missing a crucial freature. See what the Ford Expedition is missing and which trim has it. The post The Standard 2023 Ford Expedition Lacks an Important Feature appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Fully Electric Land Rover Defender Reportedly Coming In 2025
Land Rover is working on an all-electric version of the Defender due in 2025, per a recent report by British outlet Auto Express. The electric Defender will have around 300 miles of range and is expected to launch alongside a facelifted version of the existing ICE model. Auto Express claims it won't just be the standard Defender 110 that will be electrified, but also the 2-door 90 and long-wheelbase 130.
Junkyard Gem: 1981 Ford LTD Country Squire
Ford began using the Country Squire name to designate the top trim level of its biggest station wagon models back in the 1950 model year, with Country Squire production continuing all the way through the last of the squared-off Ford LTD Crown Victorias in 1991. All Country Squires had wood (1950-1951) or "wood" (1952-1991) body trim, and so many were sold that "Country Squire" became the generic name for any big Detroit wagon for a large chunk of the American population. Today's Junkyard Gem is an example of the early Panther-platform Country Squire, found in a self-service yard in Sparks, Nevada last month.
Tested: The Best Automotive Glass Cleaners for 2023
Cleaning your car windows might seem like an afterthought—after all, that's what wiper blades are for, right? Sort of. While keeping the outside of your windshield clean and clear is essential, you shouldn't forget about the side windows, the rear window, and the inside of the glass all around the car.
2023 Honda XL750 Transalp: Performance, Price, And Photos
FLS™ (F.C.C. Leaning Segment) System. 2023 Honda XL750 Transalp Performance And Capability. Power for the XL750 Transalp comes from a 755 cc parallel-twin plant that runs in an oversquare layout with an 87 mm bore and 63.5 mm stroke. The water-cooled mill has a middling 11-to-1 compression ratio that should tolerate mid-grade fuel just fine.
How To Easily Swap A Two-Prong For A Three-Prong Outlet
To upgrade your two-prong electrical outlet, you don't need to opt for a full rewiring of your house. Rather, you could DIY to a three-prong outlet yourself.
3 Redesigned Honda SUVs That Are Disrupting SUV Ranking Lists
Honda recently redesigned some of its most popular SUVs. Find out which models were redesigned here. The post 3 Redesigned Honda SUVs That Are Disrupting SUV Ranking Lists appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1 Part of Their Truck That Ram 1500 Owners Are Least Happy With
Ram 1500 owners generally love their trucks. However there are a few areas they would like to see improved. The post 1 Part of Their Truck That Ram 1500 Owners Are Least Happy With appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
