KWQC
Trapped owl rescued from lagoon at Vander Veer Park
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Firefighters saved a wounded owl from the frozen lagoon at Vander Veer Park on Monday, a rescue that couldn’t have happened without the help of Davenport residents. The owl was found dangling from a fishing line on an island in the lagoon, said Jojo Fernandez,...
Pour for a Cause to aid Sgt. Lind
Quad City residents have another opportunity coming up this month to show their support for East Moline police officer William Lind. Pour Bros. Craft Taproom in Moline will donate 10% of their bar sales on Wednesday, January 18 to Sgt. Lind and his family during Pour for a Cause as the officer continues his recovery […]
Croken to hold meeting with constituents
Scott County’s new House of Representative member, Ken Croken, will hold a one hour town hall meeting on Saturday, January 21 at 9 a.m. at the Davenport Public Library’s Eastern Branch, 6600 Eastern Avenue. He will discuss the focus areas during his term in office and gather feedback from constituents. He represents the newly created […]
KCRG.com
Fire damages home in northwest Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire caused damage throughout a home on Sunday afternoon, according to officials. At around 12:49 p.m, the Cedar Rapid Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire in the 1700 block of C Avenue NW after someone saw smoke coming from the structure. Firefighters were able to force their way into the home to extinguish the flames, which they located in a first-floor bedroom.
KWQC
Main break causes restaurant to temporarily close
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A water main break has caused damage to a nearby restaurant, which has since closed to repair. A water main burst on Sunday, causing the Grilled Cheese Bar in the East Village of Davenport to temporarily close. On the restaurant’s Instagram profile, they announced the magnitude...
KWQC
Two vehicle crash on Eastern Avenue blocks traffic
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A crash on Eastern Avenue has blocked traffic from 29th to 31st Streets in Davenport. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash. Davenport Police and EMS are on scene assisting. A TV6 crew is on scene and will bring you updates.
New year, new baby! Couple rings in ’23 with birth
A Bellevue, Iowa couple rang in the New Year by welcoming a seventh member to their family. Catherine and Tony Furlin became the parents of Emilia Elizabeth Furlin at the Genesis Medical Center BirthCenter on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Davenport. Little Emilia was born at 12:54 a.m., making her the first baby born in […]
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids Police criticized after failing to remove anti-Semitic signs
The Cedar Rapids Police Department believes officers acted appropriately after responding to a neo-Nazi group hanging anti-Semitic signs in November. KCRG TV reports the department has come under scrutiny worldwide after more than 1.8 million people saw a police officer’s body camera footage from the incident on Tik Tok and Reddit over a seven-day period. The signs, which said “Money runs the world and Jews own the banks. The truth is anti-Semitic” and “The Holocaust didn’t happen, but it should have”, hung over an Interstate 380 overpass on Wilson Avenue Southwest.
ourquadcities.com
Street closes for a week for construction
Lucas Street in Muscatine will be closed to traffic from North Houser Street to Westwood starting January 3, 2023, according to a news release. The closure is expected to last about one week. Needham Excavating has requested the street closure to install sewer and water connections for the Muscatine Community School District Centralized Kitchen that is currently under construction, the release says.
KWQC
Police: 1 dead, 3 arrested after Clinton shooting Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton Police, with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, arrested two women and a man Sunday in connection to a Clinton shooting that left one man dead, according to a media release. Kimberly Hammond, 25, and Justice Foley, 24, have each been charged with first-degree murder...
ourquadcities.com
Stop stick ends 100 mph chase Thursday
A 24-year-old LeClaire man faces a felony charge after an Iowa State Trooper alleges he eluded police while he drove more than 100 mph early Thursday. Shawn Housby faces a felony charge of eluding and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – second offense, court records say.
KCRG.com
Hamburg Inn not closing, lawyer for owner says
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An attorney representing the owner of the Hamburg Inn No. 2 in Iowa City says the iconic restaurant and political icon will not close in a week, despite statements from managers and employees. On Friday, managers and employees told TV9 the Hamburg Inn would close...
KCRG.com
Unidentified body recovered from Cedar River
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:57 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of found human remains. Emergency crews were dispatched to an area of the Cedar River near Bertram, where hunters reported finding the body. A rescue/recovery team located and retrieved the remains. Identification of the...
Winter weather forces two QC businesses to close their doors
MOLINE, Ill. — Bier Stube in Moline and Blue Cat Brewing Co. in Rock Island are closing their doors for the time being after the recent winter storm over Christmas weekend water pipes, causing both businesses to flood. Each business was trying to stay afloat for at least a...
Iowa worker rescued from conveyor belt is stable, police say
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (WHBF) — Emergency crews rescued a worker stuck in a conveyor belt in Eldridge on Thursday, according to a news release from Eldridge Police. Shortly after 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Eldridge Police and emergency responders from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Eldridge Fire Department and MEDIC EMS were dispatched to King’s Material Inc., […]
KCJJ
Shelter House resident accused of fighting three Iowa City officers
A Shelter House resident was taken into custody Friday night after getting involved in an altercation with Iowa City officers. The incident occurred at approximately 9:50 at the Emergency Shelter on Southgate Avenue. Officers were responding to a call when 33-year-old Jerry Dale allegedly became argumentative and stepped in the officers’ way. He then reportedly began to fight the three officers on scene, resulting in him being physically restrained and detained.
ourquadcities.com
German-American Center sets open house
The German American Heritage Center & Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport, will have a community open house with free admission, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7 and 8. Visitors are invited to browse current exhibits and help kick off the center’s 29th year in 2023. Hours on Jan. 7...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Salvation Army potentially lost thousands in donations due to blizzard
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Salvation Army said they lost a lot of fundraising because of the recent blizzard. The organization said they decided not to put out their red kettles the final three days leading up to Christmas due to safety concerns. Leaders say those days are normally their busiest time of year, with nearly $30,000 raised in 2021 during that period.
ourquadcities.com
Deadline is Jan. 31 for CDBG application
Applicants hoping to secure a 2023 Community Development Block Grant through the City of Moline have until Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, to submit an application, according to a news release. Community Development Block Grants, or CDBG, are federal funds targeted toward community development in areas such as infrastructure, economic development,...
ktvo.com
Ottumwa man arrested for destroying restaurant
RIVERSIDE, Iowa — An Ottumwa man has been arrested in connection with a July burglary that forced a restaurant to close its doors to the public. Travis David Lennox, 35, of Ottumwa, was arrested by the Ottumwa Police Department on December 23, 2022, in connection with a July 17, 2022, burglary of La Chiva Loka, a restaurant in Riverside, Iowa.
