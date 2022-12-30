ArchieTek AI startup to showcase edge-AI processor for localization, mapping and obstacle avoidance at CES 2023

First Immersive Learning Edutainment Metaverse at CES 2023. San Jose, CA, January 2, 2023 – ROYBI INC, the creator of children’s intelligent educational robots and digital content, expands its footprint into immersive learning by debuting its first-ever intelligent digital platform at CES 2023. The announcement comes at a time when the company is heavily focused on expanding its global presence and diversifying its audience. ROYBI has been a pioneer in the EdTech space since 2019 (Top 200 EdTech Start-up in North America – HolonIQ) and now extending its product line into the metaverse and edutainment space through its virtual world, RoybiVerse. The platform is one of the world’s first-ever intelligent edutainment metaverse to revolutionize how we educate, learn, and collaborate.

