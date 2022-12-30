ArchieTek AI startup to showcase edge-AI processor for localization, mapping and obstacle avoidance at CES 2023

Read full article on original website
Related
heshmore.com
First Immersive Learning Edutainment Metaverse at CES 2023 from ROYBI INC
First Immersive Learning Edutainment Metaverse at CES 2023. San Jose, CA, January 2, 2023 – ROYBI INC, the creator of children’s intelligent educational robots and digital content, expands its footprint into immersive learning by debuting its first-ever intelligent digital platform at CES 2023. The announcement comes at a time when the company is heavily focused on expanding its global presence and diversifying its audience. ROYBI has been a pioneer in the EdTech space since 2019 (Top 200 EdTech Start-up in North America – HolonIQ) and now extending its product line into the metaverse and edutainment space through its virtual world, RoybiVerse. The platform is one of the world’s first-ever intelligent edutainment metaverse to revolutionize how we educate, learn, and collaborate.
heshmore.com
MediaTek Introduces Global Ecosystem of Consumer-Ready Wi-Fi 7 Products at CES 2023
MediaTek Introduces Global Ecosystem of Consumer-Ready Wi-Fi 7 Products at CES 2023. LAS VEGAS, Jan. 2, 2023 – MediaTek, one of the first adopters of Wi-Fi 7 technology, will be demonstrating a full ecosystem of production-ready devices featuring the next generation of wireless connectivity for the first time at CES 2023. These products are the culmination of MediaTek’s investment in Wi-Fi 7 technology, focusing on reliable and always-on connected experiences on a wide variety of devices in several product categories, including residential gateways, mesh routers, televisions, streaming devices, smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more.
Comments / 0