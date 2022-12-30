Buddy Hield Scores The Fastest Three-Pointer In NBA History

Ironically, the record was previously held by another Pacer, Reggie Miller.

Buddy Hield just set a new record in NBA history by draining the quickest three-pointer. He just needed three seconds to react and swish it.

Ironically, it was another Indiana Pacer who held the record previously. Reggie Miller had the shot going in, in four seconds, and Hield bettered it by shooting a second earlier.

The feat occurred right in the starting seconds of the game. Myles Turner won the jump ball by passing it straight to Hield, who just turned and poured it in to set the tone for the game. The result was in their favor, too, as they pipped the Cleveland Cavaliers 135-126.

Hield had a productive evening notching up 25 points, 3 rebounds, and as many assists. Also chipping in was Aaron Nesmith (22 points), Tyrese Haliburton (29 points), and Benedict Mathurin (23 points).

Miller held the record since March 5, 2000, when he nailed the quickest three of the league against the Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena in Oakland. He shot down 3-7 long-range shots to prop up 15 points leading his team to a 114-95 win.

Buddy Hield Trade Rumors: Will The Sharpshooter Find A New Franchise By The End Of The Season?

Buddy Hield has been one of the players garnering the buzz when it comes to trade market discussions. He has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers since the start of the offseason, along with Turner.

At the time of writing, he's averaging 17.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 42.7% from the deep. He was looked at as the potential sharpshooter who would bolster the Lakers unit and add more teeth to their offense.

Hield has never made the NBA playoffs before and is on a $20,522,728 contract that is worth the splurge, primarily for his ability to knock down impact shots from the three-point range.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Purple and Gold were close to landing him and Turner, but team owner Jeanie Buss was reluctant to ship Russell Westbrook , who has looked his vintage self since coming off the bench for the Lakers.

Only time will tell if Hield indeed does become a Laker, or find himself a new home before the trade deadline. On the game front, the Pacers play Los Angeles Clippers next.

