Idaho8.com
Stray snow showers continue into the work week with colder temps
TONIGHT: We are expecting more scattered snow showers towards SE Idaho and the southern highlands with stray showers possibly reaching up into the valleys and western WY. Some patchy fog is possible late overnight into the early morning hours. Winds will be slightly breezy tonight between 10-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 10's and single digits.
Idahoans Brave Cold Temperatures for a Great Cause [photos]
Hundreds of Idahoans braved the less than thirty-degree temperatures on New Year's Day to take the Polar Plunge. Unlike some folks recovering from too much partying welcoming in 2023, these Idahoans traveled to Lucky Peak Reservoir for a great cause. Idahoans in the Treasure Valley have been plunging in January's chilly temps for twenty years.
Idaho8.com
Scattered Snow showers with the possibility of freezing rain for Friday
TODAY: Scattered snow showers will be across our mountains for most of the day today with mixed showers out for our valleys. The Upper Snake River Plain could see both snow and freezing rain throughout the day while the Lower Snake River Plain and Magic Valley have the chance to see rain, freezing rain, and snow during the day. Accumulation looks to be around 1 to 3 inches for the valleys with the mountains getting more around 6-8 inches and valleys around the mountains getting 2-4 inches. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures get into the 30's.
There Is Only One Glacier in Idaho And It Has A Deadly History
I recently saw someone post on social media that the elevation of Boise was around 2,730 feet above sea level. So naturally, I wanted to fact-check and learned that the Boise airport is 2,871 MSL while the surrounding area is between 2,500 and 2,850 MSL according to Weather.gov. But when I was looking for the highest point in Idaho, I came across what I realized to be Idaho's only glacier.
Man catches record smallmouth bass at Idaho reservoir
It was a typical cold December day in North Idaho with rain down low and snow in the mountains. While many anglers might have been thinking about ice fishing, winter steelhead, or even putting a fresh coat of wax on their skis and hitting the slopes, Joey Walton had other plans: big smallmouth bass. Knowing he had to make the long run across Dworshak Reservoir, he set out early in search of a trophy. Having been looking for a record fish for months, and already...
3 things to know this morning – January 2, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Monday. The post 3 things to know this morning – January 2, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Cost of eggs have more than doubled in Boise since last June
BOISE, Idaho — The cost of eggs have increased 49.1% from Nov. 2021 to Nov. 2022, according to the latest numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). However, a more recent timeframe shows a more drastic reality for Treasure Valley Idahoans. KTVB documented the real-time cost of...
How Did No One Notice Boise Just Survived a Hurricane?
Can someone explain to me how no one noticed that the city of Boise quite literally just endured a hurricane? No, seriously. How did no one catch this? While people were enjoying their new iPhones from Santa and finding cars with big red bows in their driveways like in those stupid commercials, the state of Idaho was in the middle of a hurricane.
montanarightnow.com
Snowmobiler from Washington killed in avalanche north of Cooke City
COOKE CITY, Mont. - An avalanche north of Cooke City killed a snowmobiler Saturday. The avalanche happened near Daisy Pass on a southeast facing slope of Crown Butte. The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center (GNFAC) reports two riders from Washington were snowmobiling uphill on adjacent slopes when one rider triggered an avalanche while climbing a steeper slope 100 to 200 feet from the top.
Stop Blaming Californians For Not Being Happy In Idaho Anymore
Stop blaming Californians for your unhappiness in Idaho. Yes, Idaho has for the last five years led the country in population growth. With an estimated 1.9 million people in Idaho, it shows no signs of slowing down. Don't worry people moving here don't want to change the political climate here in Idaho.
The Number Of Californians Moving to Boise In 2023 Is…Something
Hey kids, did you know lots of folks from California have been relocating to Boise in recent years?. If you somehow didn't hear that, then you definitely aren't on any type of social media, because it's pretty much all anyone from Idaho talks about. Yes, some people from California are moving to Boise to start a new life, and yes, we have numbers to back it up.
Why One Small Fearless Idaho Town Was Amazingly Relocated Twice
We all know how awful moving is. Packing up boxes, loading them on a truck, unloading them at the new location, unpacking the boxes, and putting the contents into their proper spots in your new home. Doing the process once will make you want to stay in a house that's too small, too expensive, or even in a bad neighborhood. According to a study conducted in 2019, the stress of moving is more significant than going through a divorce, getting married, having children, starting your first job, or switching careers. Imagine an entire town going through the stress of moving twice! It happened in a small city in Idaho in 1888 and again 37 years later in 1925.
VIDEO: What in the World is Going On in the Woods of Idaho?
Idaho is known for a lot of things - amazing food, mountains, finger steaks, and yes... Bigfoot. While there are a lot of theories as to where Bigfoot is lurking in the Treasure Valley, there is one video floating around on the internet that seemingly shows where Bigfoot either lived... or where he attacked.
eastidahonews.com
How a Malad banker became the second Latter-day Saint Democrat to serve as Idaho’s governor
IDAHO FALLS – John Victor Evans was Idaho’s second Democratic governor in 30 years when he took office in 1977. His predecessor, Cecil Andrus, had earned the majority vote over the Republican incumbent, Don Samuelson, in the 1970 election. His victory was due, in large part, to his stance on environmental issues. Two years before, a New York-based company had filed a mining claim in the White Clouds area of what is now Sawtooth National Park. Large amounts of molybdenum, an alloy used to strengthen steel, had been discovered, according to emeritus University of Idaho professor Katherine Aiken. The company wanted to build an access road to begin mining operations.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Idaho
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Idaho. Read on to learn more. Last week, the popular pizza chain Papa Johns held a grand opening celebration for its newest Idaho location in Twin Falls.
Family of Idaho slaying suspect expresses sympathy, support
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Relatives of a man arrested in Pennsylvania in the slayings of four University of Idaho students expressed sympathy for the victims' families but also vowed to support him and promote "his presumption of innocence." Bryan Kohberger, 28, is eager to be exonerated and...
Popular Home Store With Locations in Idaho Closing 115 Stores
For years, the company’s name was synonymous with purchasing reliable appliances. This announcement means the end of an era in the Treasure Valley. While Sears Hometown Stores were spun off by Sears Holdings in 2012, the store’s name still stirs up memories of tearing into the Sears “Wishbook” when it showed up on your stoop in August or September. For months, you’d flip through it and circle all the things you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. It’s a memory totally lost on Gen Z, which has never known a day where they couldn’t log onto Amazon to add things to a wishlist with just one click.
One of Idaho’s Most Unique New Year’s Eve Celebrations is Canceled
Believe it or not, Idaho is typically home to three of the most unique New Year’s Eve celebrations in the United States. This year that number is down to two. In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, home of the company responsible for gifting us Easter Peeps every year, they actually drop a 400 pound replica of the marshmallow candy. Panama Beach, Florida rings in the New Year by dropping a huge beach ball. Las Cruces, New Mexico rings in the new year with a chili pepper.
