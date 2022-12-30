Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
1011now.com
First day hikers ring in the new year
Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach prepares for busy start to 2023. From January through November of 2022, Matt Talbot served over 165,000 meals to members of the Lincoln community. Updated: 11 hours ago. Storms have raged all across the United States this winter, and Nebraska is currently facing another one,...
1011now.com
Latest NE storm adds to difficult winter for truck drivers
The next legislative session starts in a matter of days and among the 49 senators to fill the chamber are 13 new faces. Meet Kenzie! She will be available when the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center reopens 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. First day hikers ring in the new year. Updated: Jan. 1,...
KETV.com
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln to open the new year?. Dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
1011now.com
Lincoln Library celebrates “Noon Year’s Eve” party
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln library held a new years celebration for those with little ones not looking to stay up until midnight tonight. At exactly 12 p.m., Anderson Library erupted with cheers and the squeals of noisemakers as balloons rained from the ceiling to the ground. It was...
1011now.com
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
Storms have raged all across the United States this winter, and Nebraska is currently facing another one, which started Monday and will continue into Tuesday. Trucks gathered at Shoemaker's in west Lincoln as a winter storm began battering Nebraska. The next legislative session starts in a matter of days and...
WOWT
New fentanyl awareness billboard on display in memory of Omaha North’s Ty Jackson
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One Omaha woman is working to fight fentanyl overdoses in the metro, inspired by the loss of her own son, Ty Jackson. In 2022, DEA’s Omaha division reported that it seized nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl in its region alone, including Nebraska, Iowa, the Dakotas, and Minnesota. Across the country, the number of potential lethal doses was an amount that totaled to more than every American.
The Nebraska City News Press
Governor’s Mansion might have a governor in it after all
Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
1011now.com
Lincoln High sweeps the HAC Championships
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High dominated the Heartland Athletic Conference Holiday Tournament over the weekend. Both the girls and boys team took home championships on Saturday. The Lincoln High boys took down Lincoln Southeast 58-55. Lincoln High built a 13-point fourth quarter lead and never gave it up. The...
Sand Hills Express
Southern Discomfort: Armadillos Found Adrift in Nebraska Winter
One of two armadillos rescued from the South Central Nebraska mid-December freeze. Photo credit: Laura Stastny/Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. It seems that every year around this time, when the Great Plains turns a cold shoulder to the sun, a surprise or two always pokes a cold nose between our well-warmed blankets of winter expectation: a Thanksgiving Day fit for the Fourth of July, an unexpected familiar face floating by around the holidays, and this year, for Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Executive Director Laura Stastny, armadillos.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln welcomes first baby of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln baby has earned the distinction of being the first birth of 2023. Dylan and Rachel Christianson welcomed their child, John-David, at 7:56 a.m. The capital city's newest citizen was delivered by Dr. Benjamin Byers of Bryan Health's Center for Maternal & Fetal Care. The youngster...
KETV.com
New Year's Eve Fireworks Spectacular set for Saturday in downtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — The Holiday Lights Festival is coming to a close, but not without a big bang. The New Year's Eve Fireworks Spectacular serves as a final push to end hunger. On Saturday night, the 23rd Holiday Lights Festival Season officially comes to a close, and the fireworks are going to be shot off in Lot D of the CHI Health Center parking lot.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
BFF Omaha and Nebraska for Abortion Access to Display Artist-Designed Billboards in 2023
Nebraskans for Abortion Access and BFF Omaha (BFF, www.bffomaha.org) are joining together to advocate for abortion access and awareness in rural Nebraska through local artist-designed billboards. This project will create advocacy, identify available resources, and spread awareness for abortion access in Nebraska, particularly among rural communities. Submissions were encouraged from local Nebraskan creatives, seeking tactful, one-of-a-kind, eye-catching messages that support abortion access and reproductive rights within the state. Selected artist designs will be announced in January and then be displayed on various rural billboards across the state from February to April. Selected artist designs will also be included in a group exhibition at Petshop, 2727 N 62nd St. in March and April, with an opening reception during First Friday on March 3 from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, ways to get involved, and partnership opportunities, please visit bffomaha.org/choice.
kfornow.com
Major Winter Storm Impacting Travel Across Nebraska
JANUARY 2, 2023 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot...
klin.com
WEATHER UPDATE MONDAY AFTERNOON: Winter Storm Shifting North – Less Impact Expected in Lincoln Area
A slight change in the weather outlook as the National Weather Service updated the outlook Monday afternoon. The latest information as of mid-afternoon is below. Thunderstorms will be possible across southeast Nebraska, east central Nebraska and southwest Iowa tonight. There is a small risk for a severe storm or two with hail, mainly within about 30 miles of the Kansas and Missouri borders. Otherwise look for a mix of rain, light freezing rain and possibly some sleet or snow tonight.
1011now.com
Winter storm hinders truck drivers
Dozens of hikers participated in "First Day Hikes" across the state. About 50 visitors came out to Schramm State Park for the “First Day Hike” to get a breath of fresh air and trudge through the wet paths leading up the park’s hills. Lincoln Police make arrest...
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning expanded into central Nebraska
The Ice Storm Warning has been expanded to include a larger area and will be in effect into Tuesday. In the shaded area, a quarter-inch to half-inch of ice accrual will be possible due to freezing rain. Travel will be difficult to impossible in these areas. The first storm system...
Things to look forward to in 2023
With the new year in full swing, Omaha and surrounding areas can expect some exciting new features in 2023.
klkntv.com
Generations of go kart racers aim for fast times at Lincoln event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Go Kart Racers from all around the Midwest took to the wheel Saturday afternoon to show they have what it takes to speed into first. The Nebraska Kart Shootout hosts racers of all ages for a three-day event to beat times under 10 seconds per lap.
klin.com
Winter Returns To Nebraska: The Latest Information
The latest National Weather Service outlook is calling for a chance of rain or drizzle between 9am and noon Monday for the Lincoln area. Rain is forecast after noon with a high near 39. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
klkntv.com
Professional gives advice in decluttering for the new year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With the new year in full swing, many across Lincoln are starting to act on their resolutions. For many, a fresh start comes in the form of decluttering their lives to go along with the saying, “a clean home is a healthy home.”. Wendy...
