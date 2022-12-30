ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday morning is a First Alert Weather Day. There is the potential for areas of fog, rain and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall may produce isolated floodiing in low-lying or flood-prone areas. With any thunderstorms, winds may gust up to 35 miles per hour. Tuesday afternoon, highs are...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Patchy fog and clouds tonight, rain showers develop Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloud cover sticks around Sunday night into Monday morning along with areas of patchy fog, which some places could again see dense fog for the Monday morning drive. Morning lows will be warm in the mid-to-upper 40s. Cloudy skies are expected yet again going into early next...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

Isolated showers move in with storms overnight

Now to 3 a.m. - Showers and heavy rain move across the Tri-State, likely in Cincinnati by midnight. 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. - Heavy downpours and storms, along with strong wind gusts. Most areas will see at least an inch of rain with the storms tonight and early Tuesday,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Ringing in the New Year with clouds, fog and warm conditions

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New Year’s Eve will be mostly cloudy with cooler conditions late as the New Year arrives. Temperatures will fall in the lower 40s with upper 30s in rural areas. There will be areas of patchy fog and mist developing late, with visibility limited at times from the pre-dawn hours through sunrise.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

Staying cloudy for today with showers possible overnight

Happy New Year! It has been a warm and gloomy first day of 2023 and that will likely be the case for the next three days of the year as well. Lingering mist or fog has been with us through the day and it will likely stick around through the overnight, but that really shouldn’t do much other than create a dreary feel for most.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Drying out to start the year of 2023!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rainfall will taper off to scattered showers Saturday afternoon and end during early afternoon. For those out and about to celebrate the start of 2023 this evening and early tomorrow morning the weather will not be a factor in your travels. Look for highs in the mid...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Bengals Game Dey Forecast

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloudy skies Monday with highs near 61 degrees, with isolated rain showers Monday afternoon. If you are tailgating or heading to the game, bring the umbrella or poncho! During the second half of the game, widespread showers will move into the tri-state. Rain and even a few...
CINCINNATI, OH
Travel Maven

These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio

If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
OHIO STATE
WRBI Radio

Several departments battle New Year’s Day pole barn fire

— Crews from several area departments battled a pole barn fire on Breezewood Lane near St. Peter’s Road Sunday afternoon. Firefighters from Cedar Grove and New Trenton were joined at the scene by the St. Leon Fire Department, which brought in a tanker by request.
CEDAR GROVE, IN
WFMJ.com

2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio

A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
DARKE COUNTY, OH

