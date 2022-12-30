Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top Sports Talking Head Blasted For Questioning How NFL Can Postpone MNF GameOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's rep gives update on his condition Monday Night as Bills Bengals game is postponed after CPR was givenJames PatrickCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Fighting for His Life After Devastating On-Field InjuryLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Adam Sandler Live in Cincinnati this FebruaryLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Related
Fox 19
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday morning is a First Alert Weather Day. There is the potential for areas of fog, rain and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall may produce isolated floodiing in low-lying or flood-prone areas. With any thunderstorms, winds may gust up to 35 miles per hour. Tuesday afternoon, highs are...
Fox 19
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Standing water could affect morning commute
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The FOX19 NOW Weather Team has declared Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Steady rains, storms, gusty winds and thunder are expected between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. Standing water and wet roads may be an issue during the morning commute through lunchtime. Scattered showers will...
Fox 19
Patchy fog and clouds tonight, rain showers develop Monday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloud cover sticks around Sunday night into Monday morning along with areas of patchy fog, which some places could again see dense fog for the Monday morning drive. Morning lows will be warm in the mid-to-upper 40s. Cloudy skies are expected yet again going into early next...
WCPO
Isolated showers move in with storms overnight
Now to 3 a.m. - Showers and heavy rain move across the Tri-State, likely in Cincinnati by midnight. 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. - Heavy downpours and storms, along with strong wind gusts. Most areas will see at least an inch of rain with the storms tonight and early Tuesday,...
Fox 19
Ringing in the New Year with clouds, fog and warm conditions
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New Year’s Eve will be mostly cloudy with cooler conditions late as the New Year arrives. Temperatures will fall in the lower 40s with upper 30s in rural areas. There will be areas of patchy fog and mist developing late, with visibility limited at times from the pre-dawn hours through sunrise.
WCPO
Staying cloudy for today with showers possible overnight
Happy New Year! It has been a warm and gloomy first day of 2023 and that will likely be the case for the next three days of the year as well. Lingering mist or fog has been with us through the day and it will likely stick around through the overnight, but that really shouldn’t do much other than create a dreary feel for most.
Fox 19
Drying out to start the year of 2023!
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rainfall will taper off to scattered showers Saturday afternoon and end during early afternoon. For those out and about to celebrate the start of 2023 this evening and early tomorrow morning the weather will not be a factor in your travels. Look for highs in the mid...
Fox 19
Bengals Game Dey Forecast
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloudy skies Monday with highs near 61 degrees, with isolated rain showers Monday afternoon. If you are tailgating or heading to the game, bring the umbrella or poncho! During the second half of the game, widespread showers will move into the tri-state. Rain and even a few...
Fox 19
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Warning for Adams, Pike, Scioto counties
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day. A Tornado Warning is in effect until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday for Adams, Pike and Scioto counties. Heavy rain and thunderstorms that soaked the morning commute earlier are moving out of the Tri-State. Standing water and wet roads may...
WLWT 5
TIMELINE: Another round of winter weather to bring 1-3 inches of snow to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Life-threatening cold lingers through Christmas morning. SEE LATEST CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. Santa felt right at home in Cincinnati overnight! Wind chills are around -10 this morning. Watch for slick spots and black ice overnight and early in the morning. Wind chills finally climb...
Health Department dealing with damage from winter storm
By Sherry Larson People’s Defender The recent holiday winter storm gave many o
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio
If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
WRBI Radio
Several departments battle New Year’s Day pole barn fire
— Crews from several area departments battled a pole barn fire on Breezewood Lane near St. Peter’s Road Sunday afternoon. Firefighters from Cedar Grove and New Trenton were joined at the scene by the St. Leon Fire Department, which brought in a tanker by request.
dayton.com
Watch: Kings Island closes 50th anniversary season with Eiffel Tower lighting, NYE celebration
Kings Island amusement park in Warren County spent its most-recent season celebrating 50 years of operation, and closed it Saturday night with a special lighting of the Eiffel Tower. The tower beamed with lights throughout the season but had special effects as midnight approached on New Year’s Eve. It was...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a crash with injuries on East Miami River Road
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a crash with injuries at 11010 East Miami River Road in Colerain Township. A car has struck a pole. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
Fox 19
Parts of Eden Park closes as another movie sets up for filming in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Twin Lakes at Eden Park will be closed on Wednesday for the filming of a movie, according to Cincinnati Parks. In addition to the popular overlook being closed, there will also be road closures on Eden Park Drive and Luray Avenue that same day, the park said.
WFMJ.com
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio
A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
‘I’ve been wanting her out;’ Mother gives birth 1 month early on New Year’s Day
MIDDLETOWN — Doctors delivered at least a dozen babies Near Year’s Day across the Miami Valley and one was born a month early. >>PHOTOS: ‘I’ve been wanting her out for the longest;’ Mother gives birth 1 month early on New Year’s Day. News Center...
WKRC
Chef Aaron whips up recipes for a Happy New Year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you are hosting a New Year's Eve party this year, you'll want some great food for your guests. Chef Aaron from Kroger shows how to make some easy recipes for your end-of-the-year bash.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on West Mitchell Avenue in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle fire on West Mitchell Avenue in Spring Grove Village. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Comments / 0