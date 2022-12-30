Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
EU, Beijing heading for collision over China's COVID crisis
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and China on Tuesday moved closer to a political standoff over the COVID-19 crisis, with Beijing vehemently rejecting travel restrictions some EU nations have started to impose that could well be expanded in coming days. An EU offer of help, including vaccine donations,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Emergency crews on Tuesday sifted through the rubble of a building struck by Ukrainian rockets, killing at least 63 Russian soldiers in the latest blow to the Kremlin’s war strategy as Ukraine says Moscow’s tactics could be shifting. An Associated Press video of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: 2 kids among 6 people die in Kashmir village attack
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Two children were killed and five other civilians wounded in a blast in a village in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Monday, a day after assailants sprayed bullets toward a row of homes, leaving at least four dead, police said. The blast occurred near one of the...
WFMZ-TV Online
WTA Adelaide International 1 Results
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):. Zheng Qinwen, China, def. Anett Kontaveit (6), Estonia, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (7). Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (8), Russia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, 7-6...
WFMZ-TV Online
Brazil prepares to bury legend Pelé in city he made famous
SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian sports legend Pelé is being buried Tuesday, with his nation of more than 200 million people and the world watching. Newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid his respects at Vila Belmiro, the stadium where Pelé played for most of his career.
WFMZ-TV Online
ATP World Tour Taha Open Maharashtra Results
PUNE, INDIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Taha Open Maharashtra at Balewadi Stadium (seedings in parentheses):. Tim van Rijthoven, Netherlands, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-4, 6-4. Maximilian Marterer, Germany, def. Elias Ymer, Sweden, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3. Aslan Karatsev (8), Russia,...
