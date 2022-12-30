Netflix’s ‘Kaleidoscope’ is the story of a group of thieves who plan a heist worth billions. The story is full of plot twists, where lies and betrayals, and murder stain an otherwise foolproof plan. All of this makes the show intriguing to watch, but what makes it all the more interesting is that it has been created in such a manner that you can watch the episodes in any order, and still, you’ll not miss anything. This non-linear way of storytelling allows every viewer to have their own experience with the story and is truly something that hasn’t been done before in a TV show, let alone one that follows an intricate heist. While we advise you to go forward with the non-linear pattern of watching, we understand that it can make things a little confusing at times. If you want to find out the correct order to watch the show, then we’ve got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD!

