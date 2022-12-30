Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania No. 3 state where people are least likely to lose their jobs: study | Today in Pa.
Pennsylvania 'spoils' this dog breed the most, finds study | Today in Pa.
Pennsylvania ‘spoils’ this dog breed the most, finds study | Today in Pa.
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Getaways in Pennsylvania
If you’re looking for a great place to take your next romantic getaway, Pennsylvania has some options for you. From the Barley Sheaf Farm to Leola Village, there are several places to stay that can make the perfect place to spend some time away from it all. Cove Haven...
Comcast, car insurance and Disney World: 9 things that will be more expensive in 2023
Inflation and rising prices were a major theme in 2022. We’ve paid more for our morning eggs than cups of Joe and been stung by high prices at the gas pumps and grocery stores. Nationally, prices have risen 7.1% over 12 months ending in November, according to the U.S....
Nostradamus predictions; surprise arrest; Rose Bowl: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 59; Low: 46. Partly cloudy. History, maybe chaos: The celebratory event of swearing in 200 House members and 25 senators tomorrow is taking a backseat to the highly charged leadership race in the House. Idaho arrest: A Pennsylvania college student, 28, was arrested Friday at his parents’ home in...
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try Craft Breweries in Pennsylvania
- There are several options if you're looking for a craft brewery to drink in Pennsylvania. Some top choices include the East End Brewing Company, the Appalachian Brewing Company, and the Yards Brewing Company. Yards Brewing Company. Yards Brewing Company is one of Pennsylvania's largest and most successful craft breweries....
NFL update; price hikes; diverse lawmakers: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Scary moments: A player for the Buffalo Bills, Damar Hamlin, collapsed and needed CPR during the Monday Night Football game at Cincinnati. The game was suspended, and Hamlin is hospitalized in critical condition. Price hikes: A new year brings new...
WNEP-TV 16
New turnpike law starts today in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Turnpike officials want to crack down on drivers who don't pay tolls. Starting Monday, January 2, 2023, drivers with $250 in unpaid tolls will have their Pennsylvania registration suspended. The new law lowered that number from $500 in unpaid tolls. It is all to try and...
Pa. residents to see increases in some, but not all taxes and fees in 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania residents will see increases in some, but certainly not all of the state's taxes and fees in 2023.The state's flat personal income tax is not going up, and the corporate business net income tax is being cut down.Pennsylvania currently has one of the nation's highest gasoline taxes, which will be going up.Turnpike costs will jump 5% on January 8. An E-ZPass will help you save around 60% of the full price paid by toll-by-plate drivers.
philasun.com
Wolf administration announces launch of the Pennsylvania Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway
HARRISBURG – The Wolf Administration, along with the Brandywine Valley Scenic Byway Commission and members of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus, recently announced the creation of the Pennsylvania Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway. “A key goal of the Pennsylvania Tourism office is ensuring we have cultural activities that represent...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
wtae.com
New year, new gas tax hike in Pennsylvania
VERONA, Pa. — The New Year comes with a new gas tax hike in Pennsylvania. Because of state law, the hike automatically went into effect at midnight. The tax on gasoline increased by 3.5 cents to 61.1 cents per gallon. The tax on diesel increased 4.4 cents to 78.5 cents per gallon.
abc27.com
PA Farm Show milkshakes: Where to find the new and original flavors this year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Milkshakes at the PA Farm Show are a staple of the annual event that features Pennsylvania’s multi-billion dollar agriculture industry. The 2023 PA Farm Show will feature a new fourth milkshake from the PA Dairymen’s Association with the orange cream milkshake. Orange cream...
Meet the 2023-24 Pa. General Assembly: Diversity, historic firsts and a doc in the House
The official start of Pennsylvania’s 2023-24 legislative session gets underway Tuesday with the most diverse complement of members ever and marking several historic firsts. More lawmakers who are Black, Latino or South Asian will be taking the oath of office and women will assume notable leadership roles for the first time.
Pasta sold to Pennsylvania distributors recalled due to possible Listera risk
A New Jersey-based pasta company is recalling over 5,600 pounds of pasta due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania
While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.
The best Pennsylvania restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the choice of top restaurant in Pennsylvania was made by Mashed.com’s editorial team. (WHTM) — One of the most popular websites in food is telling the world some great spots to eat. Guy Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants around the country, according to mashed.com. The […]
echo-pilot.com
Six Pennsylvania officials violated state ethics in 2022. Here's the list
The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission found six government officials guilty of ethics violations in 2022, most involving nepotism. A school superintendent in Chester County. A county controller in Clearfield County. A register of wills and recorder of deeds in Susquehanna County. A township supervisor in Montour County. A borough council...
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report
Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; …. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland …. Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland County | Eyewitness News. Extradition hearing set for Idaho homicide suspect...
americanmilitarynews.com
The Pa. Treasury is holding more than $4 billion in unclaimed property. How to find out if any of it is yours
If you’re looking for a resolution to make for the new year, here’s a suggestion. We’d all like to find a way to bring in some extra cash, right? So check to see if you have unclaimed property in your name. The Pennsylvania Treasury is holding more...
