Greta Thunberg Mercilessly Trolls Andrew Tate After Human Trafficking Arrest

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 4 days ago
Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Greta Thunberg made one last cheeky dig at self-described sexist influencer Andrew Tate following his arrest in Romania on allegations of rape and human trafficking. Before Tate was detained along with his brother Thursday, he and Thunberg entered into a war of words after Tate asked Thunberg on Twitter for her email address so he could send her a list of his car collection “and their respective enormous emissions.” Thunberg replied saying he could write to her at “smalldickenergy@getalife.com,” to which Tate responded with a video of himself accusing her of having a “small penis.” The clip also featured the American-British former kickboxer posing with boxes from Jerry’s Pizza, a Romanian chain. Some social media users speculated that the boxes may have helped local authorities locate Tate—though Romanian reports said social media posts confirmed Tate’s presence in the country to police, it’s not clear which posts were used. Still, Thunburg seemed to joke about the pizza theory in an early Friday tweet which read: “This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes.”

