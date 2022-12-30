Read full article on original website
Tree Hugger
Lichens in a Garden and What They Tell You
Lichens are fascinating. Not really plants at all, though they frequently look like plants, these are crusty or moss-like composite organisms that grow on a huge range of surfaces and in many different environments. They are made up of fungi and algae or cyanobacteria that have formed a mutualistic relationship.
One Green Planet
How to Sow Seeds in Winter to Get Them Ready for Spring Germination
As autumn marches on around us and we slowly put our gardens to bed for the winter, the thought of sowing seeds of any kind seems months away. Surely this is a job for spring. In reality, however, many seeds can be sown, or even need to be sown, in the colder months to be ready to sprout in the warmth of spring.
NOLA.com
Pruning chores to do now: damaged tropicals, shade trees and more can use a trim
Given the hard freeze of last week, many of us will be outside pruning our damaged tropicals. (For frozen landscape repair, see last week's column.) But while we're outside with the shears, there are other chores that can be done as well. Many plants can be pruned now through February,...
gardenerspath.com
How to Water Dracaena Plants
I wish I had a dollar for every time someone told me they were swearing off Dracaena plants because they keep dying. We link to vendors to help you find relevant products. If you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Invariably, those poor souls struggling...
BHG
The Most Popular Houseplants of the Last 100 Years from the Better Homes & Gardens Archives
For practical purposes, plants could only cohabitate with us comfortably when window sizes increased and indoor heating systems improved. When that simpatico situation came together roughly a century ago, houseplants moved in for good. Over the decades, indoor plants have filled many niches. Some of the most popular photosynthesizing players remain the same today, but the way we display houseplants has evolved right along with our decor. We hit the BHG archives to spotlight some of the most iconic trends in houseplants over the last one hundred years.
Times Gazette
Boost the health, beauty of your houseplants
Fight the post-holiday blues with a bit of indoor gardening. Keeping your houseplants healthy and looking their best with a bit of grooming this winter is sure to lift your spirits. Clip off any dead leaves as they appear. Use a sharp snips or bypass pruner to make a clean...
A beginner’s guide to growing potatoes
Potatoes are among the easiest veg to grow for newcomers – and the start of the year is the time to start thinking.Even if you only have a small area, you can grow potatoes in a large container or even a dustbin, to give you delicious early croppers which taste far better then any shop-bought variety.Where do you start?Hardly anyone grows potatoes from seed these days. Most people buy seed potatoes (specially grown tubers) from garden centres in January and February. They look like little potatoes which during the colder months you’ll need to start off indoors.What type of potatoes...
gardenrant.com
Who’s Ready for Lego Houseplants?
The answer: ME! I’ve murdered enough houseplants in my decades of trying to keep them alive to be curiously open to the idea of fake plants for indoors. So the article “Stop Murdering Houseplants. Try Lego Flowers Instead” in the New York Times’ Wirecutter section hooked me instantly, with its promise of “plants” that will never need watering or be damaged by bad indoor light and air or by either of my two cats, one of whom looks freakishly like the one in this photo. From the article:
natureworldnews.com
New Species of Monotropastrum Humile Plant With Rosy Pink Flowers
The monotropastrum humile plant, which resembles a ghost and is found in woodlands throughout East and Southeast Asia, was believed to be one species only. Botanists have made a significant new discovery that fundamentally alters our understanding of this odd-looking plant genus: a rosy pink-colored variant is actually a brand-new species.
Growing Onions
Onions are a fun crop to grow, requiring some soil preparation, but very little maintenance. They tolerate most soils and transplanting extremely well. Onions have a history possibly exceeding 5,000 years, so they’ve been around awhile, and it’s hard to imagine many foods without them. I have no idea how many varieties there are but suffice it to say there’s a heap of them! What’s more, new varieties seemed to be in continual development.
Six of the Most Delicious Wild Mushrooms to Forage
There are thousands of different species of mushrooms in North America. To put it into perspective, there could be as many as 10,000 different species in British Columbia alone. There are poisonous mushrooms. There are safe-to-eat mushrooms…that taste gross. And, of course, there are edible mushrooms—that are delicious.
a-z-animals.com
Creeping Thyme vs. Elfin Thyme: Are They the Same?
Many beautiful plants in the world are shockingly similar. These similarities create confusion for gardeners and plant enthusiasts trying to plan their garden or identify plants in the wild. Creeping thyme and elfin thyme are commonly confused with one another, and people often use their names interchangeably. While these plants...
a-z-animals.com
Types Of Small Succulents
One of the best things about succulents is the wide variety of small ones, so you can make a large collection without taking up a lot of room. Some succulents like snake plants and aloe veras are fairly large, but all you need for dozens of tiny succulents is one sunny windowsill or a small grow light. Sounds tempting? Let’s jump in and take a look at the types of small succulents you can collect.
Ethereal New Plant Species Doesn't Use Photosynthesis – It's Found Something Sneakier
Cloaked by the shadows of enchanting Asian woodlands, strange growths can be seen peeking out from between leaf litter like the ghosts of long-dead flowers. The plant's foliage lacks green pigment having forsaken photosynthesis in favor of an alternative source of nutrients on the forest floor, one stolen from fungi many other plants consider friends – the symbiotic mycorrhizae that connect most forest plants into a wood wide web. Found widely across East and Southeast Asia, from the Himalayas to Japan, Monotropastrum humile was thought to be a single species. Now researchers from Japan and Taiwan have discovered a pink-hued plant that...
gardeningknowhow.com
Growing A Lawn In Sandy Soil – Sandy Soil Lawn Care
If you live in an area of sandy soil and think a lawn is never going to happen, think again. The key is sowing grass seed that is drought tolerant with deep roots to absorb water and nutrients. There’s no reason to throw in the towel and settle for a lawnless view that comes with sandy soil. Read on to learn more.
dengarden.com
How to Build a Bird Net Teepee for Berries, Fruit, and More
Birds are a beautiful and integral part of a healthy garden, though they can sometimes pose a problem for your berry harvest. To protect your precious crops, try building a teepee-style frame for bird nets. Many indigenous peoples lived in these structures because of their flexibility and durability, and we can apply these principles to the garden.
shorelocalnews.com
Brighten your new year with fragrant paperwhites
Welcoming in the New Year means beginning anew and afresh. As we take away the tree and the tinsel, we start with a clean slate (well almost, pine needles and glitter seem to last forever). But as we haul away all those extras from the holidays and pack them back in the attic, things can look a little sparse and bare. Throw in the winds and frigid temperatures, and it can feel a bit bleak. Before the winter blues set in, add new life to your home by planting flowers. Yes, you heard that right. Plant flowers in January, namely paperwhites.
growinginthegarden.com
How to Pinch Flowers for More Blooms
Ever heard of pinching flowers? Many growers use this technique to encourage long stems (and more of them) when growing certain flowers. It may seem drastic to cut back a flowering plant just as it is beginning to grow, but this one step increases the number AND length of flower stems. Learn how to pinch flowers for more blooms in this post.
creativevegetablegardener.com
Watering Cilantro the Right Way: Expert Tips
If you’re reading this article, I’m going to assume you’re not in the “cilantro tastes like dirty socks” category of people. Whew! Me neither. In fact, I love eating and growing cilantro, probably because tacos are one of my favorite quick weeknight dinners. And IMHO, no one should eat a taco without sprinkling some chopped cilantro on top as the finisher.
