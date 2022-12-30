Read full article on original website
Top Sports Talking Head Blasted For Questioning How NFL Can Postpone MNF GameOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's rep gives update on his condition Monday Night as Bills Bengals game is postponed after CPR was givenJames PatrickCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Fighting for His Life After Devastating On-Field InjuryLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest on field — anti-vaxxers go nutsMichael W SimpsonCincinnati, OH
Villanova Basketball 2022-23 game preview: Georgetown Hoyas
After a rough week for the Villanova Wildcats, they look to bounce back Wednesday night against the 5-10, last place, Georgetown Hoyas. Villanova is coming off a hard-fought loss at then-ranked No. 2 Connecticut Huskies and a disappointing collapse at home against the Marquette Golden Eagles. After Georgetown’s miraculous four-day...
CBS Sports
Watch Temple vs. Cincinnati: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game
The Cincinnati Bearcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last seven games, but now they must head out on the road. Cincinnati and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Liacouras Center. The Bearcats will be seeking to avenge the 75-71 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Feb. 20 of last year.
Yahoo Sports
AP basketball Top 25: Xavier snaps UConn's undefeated run, leaving just 2 undefeated teams
The new year is here, which means conference play is underway across the college basketball landscape. And while we won't kick off 2023 with a new top team, the final week of December brought plenty of action throughout the sport. Here’s everything you missed in Week 8 of the season,...
FOX Sports
College basketball power rankings: A new No. 1 following UConn's first loss
When Sean Miller sat down in the spring to talk about returning to Xavier to coach the Musketeers, I asked him the simple question: What is possible here?. Miller grinned, and took no time to get to his point. "Everything that I would have thought would be possible at my...
Longtime Ohio State Staffer Reportedly Leaving For Cincinnati
Cincinnati is continuing to construct a staff for new head coach Scott Satterfield. The Bearcats have repeatedly turned to Ohio State, the alma mater of former head coach Luke Fickell. Cincinnati reportedly landed former director player of personnel Zach Grant as the general manager and hired former Buckeyes recruiting and personnel assistant Cass Simmons as the director of recruiting strategy.
Report: UC Football Hires Director Of Player Personnel
Cincinnati's off-field staff continues to grow.
Red Reporter
Community Prospect Rankings loom!
If there’s one thing we have to be excited about the Cincinnati Reds, it’s the not-yet Cincinnati Reds. It’s the Louisville Reds. The Chattanooga Reds. The Dayton and Daytona Reds, with apologies to their usual mascots. It’s the future of the organization that has our full attention. Such is the nature of a team that chooses to only focus on one aspect of its business at a time.
wtmj.com
Extra Points: Thank your athletic trainers
99 times out of 100, sports injuries follow the following routine: athlete is hurt, doesn’t immediately get up, but is moving around, athletic trainer aids the athlete back to the sidline, and we play on. If you were watching Monday Night Football, you noticed the instant urgency displayed by...
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: After calling a perfect game, Ryan Day hands it away with awful choice
With Ohio sports betting LIVE NOW, you can sign-up today and get hundreds of dollars in bonuses to use on the Buckeyes, NFL games and other sports:. 21+ and present in OH. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Ryan Day trudged to the mound in the 9th inning, perfect game still intact....
linknky.com
LINK nky top 10 area boys and girls basketball rankings
Five weeks down, seven to go. By the end of the week, the 2022-23 KHSAA basketball regular season will be halfway through. Last week presented a lot of games with holiday tournaments and thankfully no cancellations or postponements due to inclement weather. A lot of teams had chances to showcase...
spectrumnews1.com
Pete Rose places Ohio's first legal sports bet
CINCINNATI — As the clock struck midnight, the wait was finally over for the Hard Rock Casino. The windows opened, the kiosks went online, the app went live and with former Reds All-Star Pete Rose placing Ohio's first legal sports bet, the Hard Rock Sportsbook was open. It’s been...
WKRC
Cincinnati Magazine names area's top docs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Living a healthy lifestyle is top of mind for many people coming into the new year. And part of living healthy is regular visits to the doctor. This month, Cincinnati Magazine is out with its list of the top doctors in the Tri-State. Lauren Fisher, associate editor of Cincinnati Magazine talks about how they complied the list.
WKRC
When the first Greater Cincinnati Shake Shack location is expected to open
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Michigan-based commercial real estate developer is working on bringing the region’s first Shake Shack to Liberty Township. Liberty Retail Management LLC, an affiliate of Bingham Farms, Mich.-based Alrig USA, confirmed with Local 12 that a development in front of the $350 million Liberty Center would include the restaurant. Mike Schuchman with Alrig USA said he anticipates that it will be completed “sometime in the Spring... maybe sooner.”
liveforlivemusic.com
Goose Celebrates “Goose Day” On First Night Of New Year’s Run In Cincinnati [Photos/Videos]
Goose kicked off a two-night New Year’s run at The Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, OH Friday night. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval honored the band and the occasion by officially designating December 30th, 2022 as Goose Day—as if the band needed more reason to celebrate the completion of its biggest year yet.
Fox 19
Cincinnati’s American Sign Museum is expanding
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The American Sign Museum is expanding to make more room for memorabilia. The museum, located at 1330 Monmouth Ave. in Camp Washington, is dedicated to the art and history of commercial signs and sign-making. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell spoke with the owner about the project. Watch...
linknky.com
New York-style steak and seafood restaurant comes to Bellevue
Bellevue residents looking for a nearby fine dining experience should take this advice: Look up, because they won’t simply be able to walk into Bellevue’s newest restaurant right off the street. Instead, they’ll need to ride a glass elevator, looking over the Ohio River skyline, to the fourth floor of 119 Hamilton Ave. to get a seat at Northern Kentucky’s newest fine dining venue, MRBL.
Fox 19
Parts of Eden Park closes as another movie sets up for filming in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Twin Lakes at Eden Park will be closed on Wednesday for the filming of a movie, according to Cincinnati Parks. In addition to the popular overlook being closed, there will also be road closures on Eden Park Drive and Luray Avenue that same day, the park said.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Pizza Spots in Cincinnati – (With Primo Photos)
Are you a fan of gooey, melty cheese and savory, perfectly-seasoned toppings? Do you dream of biting into a slice of heaven and experiencing pure, unadulterated bliss? If so, you’re in luck, because Cincinnati is home to some of the best pizza restaurants around!. From classic pepperoni to creative...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Woodville Road in Blanchester
BLANCHESTER, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Woodville Road in Blanchester. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
linknky.com
Covington’s Bourbon Haus 1841 announces permanent closure
After six years of operation in MainStrasse, Bourbon Haus 1841 has officially closed. The announcement was made in a post on the bar’s Facebook account by owner Dave Brumfield. Bourbon Haus was a featured bar on the B-Line, Northern Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail, and was one of America’s Best Bourbon...
