Cincinnati, OH

chatsports.com

Villanova Basketball 2022-23 game preview: Georgetown Hoyas

After a rough week for the Villanova Wildcats, they look to bounce back Wednesday night against the 5-10, last place, Georgetown Hoyas. Villanova is coming off a hard-fought loss at then-ranked No. 2 Connecticut Huskies and a disappointing collapse at home against the Marquette Golden Eagles. After Georgetown’s miraculous four-day...
VILLANOVA, PA
CBS Sports

Watch Temple vs. Cincinnati: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game

The Cincinnati Bearcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last seven games, but now they must head out on the road. Cincinnati and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Liacouras Center. The Bearcats will be seeking to avenge the 75-71 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Feb. 20 of last year.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Longtime Ohio State Staffer Reportedly Leaving For Cincinnati

Cincinnati is continuing to construct a staff for new head coach Scott Satterfield. The Bearcats have repeatedly turned to Ohio State, the alma mater of former head coach Luke Fickell. Cincinnati reportedly landed former director player of personnel Zach Grant as the general manager and hired former Buckeyes recruiting and personnel assistant Cass Simmons as the director of recruiting strategy.
CINCINNATI, OH
Red Reporter

Community Prospect Rankings loom!

If there’s one thing we have to be excited about the Cincinnati Reds, it’s the not-yet Cincinnati Reds. It’s the Louisville Reds. The Chattanooga Reds. The Dayton and Daytona Reds, with apologies to their usual mascots. It’s the future of the organization that has our full attention. Such is the nature of a team that chooses to only focus on one aspect of its business at a time.
CINCINNATI, OH
wtmj.com

Extra Points: Thank your athletic trainers

99 times out of 100, sports injuries follow the following routine: athlete is hurt, doesn’t immediately get up, but is moving around, athletic trainer aids the athlete back to the sidline, and we play on. If you were watching Monday Night Football, you noticed the instant urgency displayed by...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

LINK nky top 10 area boys and girls basketball rankings

Five weeks down, seven to go. By the end of the week, the 2022-23 KHSAA basketball regular season will be halfway through. Last week presented a lot of games with holiday tournaments and thankfully no cancellations or postponements due to inclement weather. A lot of teams had chances to showcase...
PARK HILLS, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Pete Rose places Ohio's first legal sports bet

CINCINNATI — As the clock struck midnight, the wait was finally over for the Hard Rock Casino. The windows opened, the kiosks went online, the app went live and with former Reds All-Star Pete Rose placing Ohio's first legal sports bet, the Hard Rock Sportsbook was open. It’s been...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Cincinnati Magazine names area's top docs

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Living a healthy lifestyle is top of mind for many people coming into the new year. And part of living healthy is regular visits to the doctor. This month, Cincinnati Magazine is out with its list of the top doctors in the Tri-State. Lauren Fisher, associate editor of Cincinnati Magazine talks about how they complied the list.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

When the first Greater Cincinnati Shake Shack location is expected to open

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Michigan-based commercial real estate developer is working on bringing the region’s first Shake Shack to Liberty Township. Liberty Retail Management LLC, an affiliate of Bingham Farms, Mich.-based Alrig USA, confirmed with Local 12 that a development in front of the $350 million Liberty Center would include the restaurant. Mike Schuchman with Alrig USA said he anticipates that it will be completed “sometime in the Spring... maybe sooner.”
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati’s American Sign Museum is expanding

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The American Sign Museum is expanding to make more room for memorabilia. The museum, located at 1330 Monmouth Ave. in Camp Washington, is dedicated to the art and history of commercial signs and sign-making. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell spoke with the owner about the project. Watch...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

New York-style steak and seafood restaurant comes to Bellevue

Bellevue residents looking for a nearby fine dining experience should take this advice: Look up, because they won’t simply be able to walk into Bellevue’s newest restaurant right off the street. Instead, they’ll need to ride a glass elevator, looking over the Ohio River skyline, to the fourth floor of 119 Hamilton Ave. to get a seat at Northern Kentucky’s newest fine dining venue, MRBL.
BELLEVUE, KY
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Pizza Spots in Cincinnati – (With Primo Photos)

Are you a fan of gooey, melty cheese and savory, perfectly-seasoned toppings? Do you dream of biting into a slice of heaven and experiencing pure, unadulterated bliss? If so, you’re in luck, because Cincinnati is home to some of the best pizza restaurants around!. From classic pepperoni to creative...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Woodville Road in Blanchester

BLANCHESTER, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Woodville Road in Blanchester. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
BLANCHESTER, OH
linknky.com

Covington’s Bourbon Haus 1841 announces permanent closure

After six years of operation in MainStrasse, Bourbon Haus 1841 has officially closed. The announcement was made in a post on the bar’s Facebook account by owner Dave Brumfield. Bourbon Haus was a featured bar on the B-Line, Northern Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail, and was one of America’s Best Bourbon...
COVINGTON, KY

