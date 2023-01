Effective: 2023-01-03 09:15:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Iberville; Livingston; Pointe Coupee; St. Helena; St. Tammany; Tangipahoa; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana TORNADO WATCH 7 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LA . LOUISIANA PARISHES INCLUDED ARE ASCENSION EAST BATON ROUGE EAST FELICIANA IBERVILLE LIVINGSTON POINTE COUPEE ST. HELENA ST. TAMMANY TANGIPAHOA WASHINGTON WEST BATON ROUGE WEST FELICIANA

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO