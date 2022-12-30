Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for East Feliciana, West Feliciana by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 02:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 09:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: East Feliciana; West Feliciana A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern West Feliciana and north central East Feliciana Parishes, southeastern Wilkinson and northwestern Amite Counties through 930 AM CST At 853 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Centreville, or 14 miles north of Clinton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Liberty, Centreville, Gloster, Wilson and Norwood. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Flood Warning issued for St. Francis by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 07:26:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 10:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: St. Francis FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following counties, in East Arkansas, Crittenden, Lee, Phillips and St. Francis. In North Mississippi, DeSoto and Tunica. In West Tennessee, Fayette, Haywood, Lauderdale, Shelby and Tipton. * WHEN...Until noon CST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. River levels on Big Creek at Millington and the Wolf River at Raleigh are already above minor flood stage and are approaching moderate flood stage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 857 AM CST, widespread flooding continued across portions of east-central Arkansas, southwest Tennessee, and extreme northwest Mississippi. The heaviest rainfall has ended, but light to moderate rain will continue in many areas for several more hours. This will lead to continued flooding in urban and rural areas, especially low-lying, poor drainage areas. Riverine impacts are expected as well as small streams, creeks, and rivers exceed bankfull and begin to flood surrounding areas. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bartlett, Southaven, Collierville, Germantown, Olive Branch, West Memphis, Horn Lake, Forrest City, Marion, Brownsville, Millington, Covington, Marianna, Hughes, Marvell, Madison, Palestine, T O Fuller State Park, Meeman Shelby Forest State Park and Cordova. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Tornado Watch issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 09:15:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Iberville; Livingston; Pointe Coupee; St. Helena; St. Tammany; Tangipahoa; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana TORNADO WATCH 7 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LA . LOUISIANA PARISHES INCLUDED ARE ASCENSION EAST BATON ROUGE EAST FELICIANA IBERVILLE LIVINGSTON POINTE COUPEE ST. HELENA ST. TAMMANY TANGIPAHOA WASHINGTON WEST BATON ROUGE WEST FELICIANA
Flood Warning issued for Crittenden, Phillips, St. Francis by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-03 08:22:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Crittenden; Phillips; St. Francis FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following counties, in East Arkansas, Crittenden, Lee, Phillips and St. Francis. In North Mississippi, DeSoto and Tunica. In West Tennessee, Fayette, Haywood, Lauderdale, Shelby and Tipton. * WHEN...Until noon CST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. River levels on Big Creek at Millington and the Wolf River at Raleigh are already above minor flood stage and are approaching moderate flood stage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 857 AM CST, widespread flooding continued across portions of east-central Arkansas, southwest Tennessee, and extreme northwest Mississippi. The heaviest rainfall has ended, but light to moderate rain will continue in many areas for several more hours. This will lead to continued flooding in urban and rural areas, especially low-lying, poor drainage areas. Riverine impacts are expected as well as small streams, creeks, and rivers exceed bankfull and begin to flood surrounding areas. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bartlett, Southaven, Collierville, Germantown, Olive Branch, West Memphis, Horn Lake, Forrest City, Marion, Brownsville, Millington, Covington, Marianna, Hughes, Marvell, Madison, Palestine, T O Fuller State Park, Meeman Shelby Forest State Park and Cordova. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
