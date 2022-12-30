ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A bill to fight expensive prison phone call costs heads to Biden's desk

Legislation that aims to curb the costs of phone calls behind bars is heading to President Biden's desk for his signature. The Martha Wright-Reed Just and Reasonable Communications Act of 2022, which was approved by Congress last month, is a major victory for the Federal Communications Commission in its yearslong fight to cap how much private companies charge incarcerated people for phone calls.
CALIFORNIA STATE
