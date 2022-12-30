Read full article on original website
Putin rages against West in New Year message to his people: Fatigued dictator appears on state TV
Putin, 70, looked strained and worn as he addressed Russians on television in each of the country's 11 time zones just before midnight.
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
Could a bill passed by the previous Congress make it easier to save for retirement?
The spending bill President Biden signed into law includes provisions meant to help workers save more for retirement. A look at how retirement plans are changing and who stands to benefit the most. Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a...
Some Uzbeks are speaking out about Russia's war in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine could hardly matter more to the nations of Central Asia. Like Ukraine, they're also former Soviet republics and they, too, are in what Russia regards as its sphere of influence. So you might think the conflict was something everyone there would want to talk about, but it's a little more complicated than that, as NPR's Philip Reeves discovered during a visit to the capital of Uzbekistan.
What's ahead for the war in Ukraine in 2023
It's been quite a year in Ukraine, and the worst of winter is still ahead. To talk more about what could come next and the challenges that 2023 could bring, we turn to Melinda Haring, the outgoing deputy director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center, who's helped guide my reporting in Ukraine. Melinda Haring, thanks for being with us.
In Taiwan, an activist's release from prison has sparked debate on how to deter China
I recently made a reporting trip to Taiwan, where I was struck by how attitudes there are hardening towards the island's much larger neighbor, China. That's led to a public debate over some basic assumptions underpinning Taiwan's relationship with China and the U.S. I tried to understand this shift and its potentially life-or-death implications. One of the people I spoke to about this was Taiwanese activist and social worker Li Ming-che. He survived five years in a Chinese prison, he says through resistance by rallying support from the outside and from his wife.
U.S. responds cautiously to Netanyahu's return as Israel's prime minister
Benjamin Netanyahu is back as Israel's prime minister. The Israeli parliament ratified his coalition government on Thursday. He's appointed far-right religious ultranationalists to key positions of power. Israelis and Palestinians are still reacting, and the Biden administration is responding cautiously, as NPR's Daniel Estrin reports from Tel Aviv. DANIEL ESTRIN,...
Moscow and Ukraine dispute the number of Russian soldiers killed in blast
NPR's Rob Schmitz talks to Alexander Gabuev of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace about Ukraine carrying out a strike on Russian troops. Ukraine says the death toll is in the hundreds.
Encore: Do China's COVID vaccines do the job?
China is in the midst of a huge COVID surge. The country rolled back COVID restrictions last month. Now scientists estimate China could be facing more than 10 million new cases each day. Several hundred thousand people could die over the next few months. But the size of the death toll and the impact of the surge largely depends on one key factor - how well the Chinese-manufactured vaccines work. NPR's Michaeleen Doucleff reports.
Ukraine marks the end of a year almost entirely spent under attack
It is a somber and frightening New Year's Eve in Kyiv, where Ukraine marks the end of nearly an entire year of war. And 2023 will open with no end in sight to the fighting. This day was marked with loud explosions in central Kyiv, hitting a residential area and a hotel, among other targets. NPR's Tim Mak joins us now from Ukraine's capital city. Hello.
Photographing the levity and macabre of living through the war in Ukraine
Even amidst war, love stories take shape. That's at the heart of a new photo essay that was published on npr.org documenting the war in Ukraine, captured by four-time Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist Carol Guzy. The photos show a couple navigating a new altered reality. A 28-year-old sergeant, Misha, is a commander with Ukraine's 80th Airborne Assault Brigade. He lost both legs last year while fighting in Luhansk during the Russian invasion. And by his side in many of the images is his fiancee, 19-year-old Iryna, or Ira. Taken together, the images showcase both the horrors of war, but also the ability to transcend over adversity. And Carol Guzy is here to talk more about this essay. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
This activist fights for migrants' lives in murky international waters
Many African migrants enter Europe through Spain, either by sea or through its border with Morocco. And in 2022, that migration was down, due in part to cooperation between the two countries. Their governments may see that as a success, but 2022 will also be remembered as the year when 23 migrants died trying to cross into the Spanish territory of Melilla from Morocco back on June 24. For pro-immigration activists like Helena Maleno, what happened that day represents just one more injustice in a battle she has been fighting for decades. NPR's Miguel Macias had the chance to talk with her, and he brings us this story.
Russian air attacks continue to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure
Around midnight on New Year's Day, Ukrainian forces struck a building in the eastern region of Donetsk, killing, they say, hundreds of Russian soldiers. Now, this is a figure that Russia disputes. But either way, it marks an escalation and a response to Russian strikes in Kyiv on New Year's Eve. For the last three months, Russian forces have targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leaving millions of Ukrainians without power over the holidays and leaving Ukraine's electric grid operator struggling to repair all the damage.
When another military offensive might happen in Ukraine, and what it would look like
Let's bring in Ben Hodges, the former commanding general of the U.S. Army in Europe. We have found him in Germany. General, welcome to the program. And Happy New Year. BEN HODGES: Happy New Year, Steve. Thank you. INSKEEP: So we just heard that survey. Many, many Ukrainians seem to...
In Ukraine, the new year was met with more sheltering from aerial bombardment
Russia's defense ministry is accusing Ukraine of killing dozens of soldiers at an outpost near the city of Donetsk. Ukraine - Ukrainian sources have effectively confirmed this, except they say the death toll may be in the hundreds. NPR's Julian Hayda joins us now from Kyiv. Hey there. JULIAN HAYDA,...
Morning news brief
In the year just ended, Ukraine's government issued nearly 15,000 air raid warnings. That's one measure of how often Russia has targeted Ukrainian cities. And the New Year has begun about the same way, with people taking shelter. INSKEEP: NPR's Julian Hayda joins us now from Kyiv. Hey there. JULIAN...
Russia launches a wave of missiles at Ukraine in a massive New Year's Eve air attack
KYIV and MOSCOW — Russia intensified its air attacks against Ukraine, wrapping up a year of intense warfare against the country by firing cruise missiles and explosive drones at several cities. All 25 of Ukraine's administrative regions spent much of the day Saturday under air raid warnings. The commander-in-chief...
10 months of war in Ukraine
As we look forward to the new year, we also wanted to take a look back on one of the biggest stories of 2022. For the last 10 months, Ukraine has been under near-constant bombardment from its Russian neighbor. Just today, several explosions hit the capital, Kyiv, leaving one dead and wounding 20 others. And this is just a couple of days after Russia carried out one of its largest airstrikes since the start of the war.
