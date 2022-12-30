Read full article on original website
Republicans turn to 2023 with narrow House majority
The new session of Congress begins on Tuesday, this time with Republicans controlling the House while Democrats keep control of the Senate. NPR's congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh joins us now to talk about this. Good morning. DEIRDRE WALSH, BYLINE: Hey there. SELYUKH: So the first vote in the House on...
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker. "I got a very inappropriate phone call," Luna told Steve Bannon in an interview. "Another member had called me basically...
Election deniers remain in office — and so does the threat to democracy, writer says
It's a new year. And on Tuesday, the new 118th Congress will be sworn in in Washington. That red wave many conservatives hoped for didn't materialize in the 2022 midterms, and many prominent election deniers lost their races. And yet, of the 147 Republicans who voted against certifying Joe Biden's election victory in 2020, nearly all of them are returning to congress - all eight senators and 118 House representatives. Our next guest says that could set up a battle within the Republican Party. David Graham is a staff writer for The Atlantic and wrote about this recently in a piece titled, "The Threat To Democracy Is Still In Congress." David Graham joins us now. Welcome.
Republicans take control of the House in this new session of Congress
Republican Kevin McCarthy's future is in flux ahead of House speaker vote
And we begin this hour with the standoff unfolding on Capitol Hill. The new Congress is set to convene for the first time tomorrow. We know Republicans are taking over the majority in the House. What we do not know, not yet, is who they will elect to lead them as speaker. Kevin McCarthy of California has been trying and so far failing to lock down the votes he needs, which raises the specter of a, quote, "Republican majority hopelessly damaged from the start, along with the institution of the House itself." Well, that is the argument put forward by Brendan Buck in a new essay for The New York Times. Buck worked for the last two Republican speakers of the House. And he is with us now. Welcome.
Could a bill passed by the previous Congress make it easier to save for retirement?
The spending bill President Biden signed into law includes provisions meant to help workers save more for retirement. A look at how retirement plans are changing and who stands to benefit the most. Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a...
States are kicking off new legislative sessions. These are the top issues
Many state legislatures will meet in the new year. And they will have the power to address some polarizing issues. The most polarizing may be abortion, which the Supreme Court threw to the states when it overturn Roe v. Wade. But they may try to pass new laws. The new Congress is divided between the parties. But many state legislatures are not, which gives them more power to act.
NYC's mayor faces backlash for planning to involuntarily hospitalize homeless people
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has a plan to address the increasing numbers of unhoused people in the city. It includes involuntary hospitalization of people deemed to be in "psychiatric crisis." Jasmine Garsd is an Argentine-American journalist living in New York. She is currently NPR's Criminal Justice correspondent and...
Andrew Callaghan on new Jan. 6 documentary 'This Place Rules'
Next week marks two years since the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. This month, a monumental congressional report recommends federal criminal charges against former President Trump for his role in the attack. Now a new documentary on HBO attempts to peel back the beliefs and events that led to that day.
A bill to fight expensive prison phone call costs heads to Biden's desk
Legislation that aims to curb the costs of phone calls behind bars is heading to President Biden's desk for his signature. The Martha Wright-Reed Just and Reasonable Communications Act of 2022, which was approved by Congress last month, is a major victory for the Federal Communications Commission in its yearslong fight to cap how much private companies charge incarcerated people for phone calls.
CT Capitol fully open to public Wednesday as 2023 session begins
The Connecticut General Assembly begins its two-year term Wednesday with three dozen new members, significantly higher salaries, more leadership titles, and the Capitol fully open to the public for the first time since COVID-19 arrived. Legislative leaders say they have agreed in principle on rules requiring committees to meet in...
McCarthy scrambles for votes to be elected Speaker of the House
Rep. Kevin McCarthy was nominated by House Republicans for the top leadership job in November but hours before his party takes control of the House of Representatives he's scrambling to lock down a majority to get the gavel. Previous speakers have faced defections in the first vote of the session...
Departing Senate budget chiefs leave a legacy of bipartisanship in a fraught era
Just before leaving town for the year, the Senate of the 117th Congress stood and applauded the work and careers of two colleagues who were about to retire, Sens. Pat Leahy of Vermont and Richard Shelby of Alabama. The gesture was a salute to the men as senators and as...
