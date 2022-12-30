ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

‘We’re all fleeing persecution’: Chinese asylum-seekers head to US via Darién Gap

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. It’s morning in the Colombian port town of Necoclí, and a large group of Chinese nationals, including three children and a woman with a baby, have their lifejackets on, waiting for a launch to take them across the Gulf of Urabá to a landing point in neighboring Panama.
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese aircraft carrier nears US territory of Guam

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning made a rare approach to the U.S. island territory of Guam in what a Chinese newspaper interpreted as a warning to the U.S. over Taiwan. The Liaoning and its escorting vessels...
Reuters

Taiwan president offers China help to deal with COVID surge

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Sunday offered to provide China with “necessary assistance” to help it deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases, but said Chinese military activities near the island were not beneficial to peace and stability.
New York Post

As Uyghurs continue to suffer, China and Saudi Arabia become dangerous BFFs

The Saudi royal house prides itself as the guardian of the Muslim faith, and seeks to ensure that daily life on the Arabian Peninsula is dominated by Islamic practices. The two holiest sites of Islam — Mecca and Medina — are under its care, and it welcomes, in non-COVID times, millions of Hajis — Muslim pilgrims from all over the world — to these cities each year.    In other words, the keepers of the keys to the Kaaba — Islam’s most sacred shrine — aspire to play the same role in the Islamic faith as the Vatican does in the Catholic one. One...
Washington Examiner

Europe cowers and kisses up to China

A phone call this week between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin prompts one to wonder whether European leaders will speak up about Beijing's failure to criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its continued aggressive war there. Russia's war since February has led to the worst conflict in Europe since 1945....
Reuters

Russian rouble surges as volatile year draws to a close

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The rouble strengthened sharply on Friday, nearing the 70 mark against the dollar as a highly volatile year drew to a close, with the final month of trading dominated by fears over the impact of a Western oil price cap on Russia's export revenues.
AFP

China appoints 'wolf warrior' as new foreign minister

China appointed US ambassador Qin Gang as its new foreign minister on Friday, state media reported, installing a top diplomat known for tough talk against the West. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who plans a visit in early 2023 to Beijing as tensions ease, "expects to continue a productive working relationship with Foreign Minister Qin in his new role," a State Department spokesperson said.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

COVID Spreading Much Faster in China Than Health Officials Feared

Just how bad China’s current COVID situation is remains a mystery. But according to one of the country’s top health officials, one thing is for sure: It’s much worse than Beijing feared it would be.Zeng Guang, former chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has admitted that “we didn’t expect the first wave to be this vehement,” The Times reported Friday. After the Chinese government dropped key restrictions of its “zero-COVID” approach to managing the pandemic earlier this month, COVID infections rapidly spread to engulf over half of the population in many urban areas, Zeng...
msn.com

Made-in-China labels become a problem for Meta’s anti-China stance

SAN FRANCISCO — For more than a year, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made a point of stoking fears about China. He’s told U.S. lawmakers that China “steals” American technology and played up nationalist concerns about threats from Chinese-owned rival TikTok. But now Meta has a...
americanmilitarynews.com

New Delhi deploying missiles on two borders, claims report

Reports say India has approved the purchase of 120 Pralay missiles to deploy them along its borders with Pakistan and China. India plans to deploy 120 tactical missiles on its uneasy borders with China and Pakistan, a news agency said on Monday. However, experts say the announcement is more likely...

Comments / 0

Community Policy