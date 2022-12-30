Read full article on original website
India to require COVID test for arrivals from China, four other Asian countries
NEW DELHI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - People arriving in India from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand will have to show a negative COVID-19 test from Sunday, India's health minister said.
americanmilitarynews.com
‘We’re all fleeing persecution’: Chinese asylum-seekers head to US via Darién Gap
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. It’s morning in the Colombian port town of Necoclí, and a large group of Chinese nationals, including three children and a woman with a baby, have their lifejackets on, waiting for a launch to take them across the Gulf of Urabá to a landing point in neighboring Panama.
americanmilitarynews.com
Chinese aircraft carrier nears US territory of Guam
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning made a rare approach to the U.S. island territory of Guam in what a Chinese newspaper interpreted as a warning to the U.S. over Taiwan. The Liaoning and its escorting vessels...
Taiwan president offers China help to deal with COVID surge
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Sunday offered to provide China with “necessary assistance” to help it deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases, but said Chinese military activities near the island were not beneficial to peace and stability.
As Uyghurs continue to suffer, China and Saudi Arabia become dangerous BFFs
The Saudi royal house prides itself as the guardian of the Muslim faith, and seeks to ensure that daily life on the Arabian Peninsula is dominated by Islamic practices. The two holiest sites of Islam — Mecca and Medina — are under its care, and it welcomes, in non-COVID times, millions of Hajis — Muslim pilgrims from all over the world — to these cities each year. In other words, the keepers of the keys to the Kaaba — Islam’s most sacred shrine — aspire to play the same role in the Islamic faith as the Vatican does in the Catholic one. One...
Russia 'Quickly Running Out' of Weapons Putin Needs in Ukraine: General
Moscow has reportedly been shoring up its political partnership with China, with Vladimir Putin pressing the ally nation for military support as well.
Washington Examiner
Europe cowers and kisses up to China
A phone call this week between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin prompts one to wonder whether European leaders will speak up about Beijing's failure to criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its continued aggressive war there. Russia's war since February has led to the worst conflict in Europe since 1945....
Putin Nearly Won Ukraine War Before Military Plans Fell Apart: Danish Intel
Vladimir Putin's poor decision-making is to blame for Russian losses, according to Denmark's head of Russia intelligence.
Russian rouble surges as volatile year draws to a close
MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The rouble strengthened sharply on Friday, nearing the 70 mark against the dollar as a highly volatile year drew to a close, with the final month of trading dominated by fears over the impact of a Western oil price cap on Russia's export revenues.
Venezuela opposition says foreign assets will not pass to Maduro
CARACAS, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Opposition lawmakers in Venezuela seeking to remove interim president Juan Guaido said on Thursday that step will not result in foreign assets passing to President Nicolas Maduro's government.
China appoints 'wolf warrior' as new foreign minister
China appointed US ambassador Qin Gang as its new foreign minister on Friday, state media reported, installing a top diplomat known for tough talk against the West. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who plans a visit in early 2023 to Beijing as tensions ease, "expects to continue a productive working relationship with Foreign Minister Qin in his new role," a State Department spokesperson said.
COVID Spreading Much Faster in China Than Health Officials Feared
Just how bad China’s current COVID situation is remains a mystery. But according to one of the country’s top health officials, one thing is for sure: It’s much worse than Beijing feared it would be.Zeng Guang, former chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has admitted that “we didn’t expect the first wave to be this vehement,” The Times reported Friday. After the Chinese government dropped key restrictions of its “zero-COVID” approach to managing the pandemic earlier this month, COVID infections rapidly spread to engulf over half of the population in many urban areas, Zeng...
India suspends cough syrup maker's production after Uzbekistan deaths
NEW DELHI/TASHKENT, Dec 30 (Reuters) - India has suspended production at a pharmaceutical company based near New Delhi whose cough syrup was linked to the death of 19 children in Uzbekistan, India's health minister said on Friday.
Saudi Arabia still needs the United States, despite its growing ties to China
China has just announced that foreign visitors no longer will be subject to its previously strict COVID-driven quarantine requirements. It was not that long ago that Xi Jingping, fresh from his third coronation as the country’s president, made an overseas trip of his own, to Saudi Arabia. There, the Chinese leader met with his Saudi…
Canada, Australia impose COVID rules on travelers from China
BEIJING (AP) — Australia and Canada have joined a growing list of countries requiring travelers from China to take a COVID-19 test prior to boarding their flight, as China battles a nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus after abruptly easing restrictions that were in place for much of the pandemic.
Tom Zhu, who reportedly just became Tesla's 2nd most-powerful exec, slept at a Chinese factory during COVID lockdown — a habit he shares with CEO Elon Musk
Tesla's China chief Tom Zhu was just promoted making him the second highest-profile executive at the company after Elon Musk.
msn.com
Made-in-China labels become a problem for Meta’s anti-China stance
SAN FRANCISCO — For more than a year, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made a point of stoking fears about China. He’s told U.S. lawmakers that China “steals” American technology and played up nationalist concerns about threats from Chinese-owned rival TikTok. But now Meta has a...
Rishi Sunak to impose Covid tests on travellers from China in U-turn
Rishi Sunak has performed a major U-turn by imposing Covid checks on travellers from China from 5 January, after criticism from a growing number of Conservative MPs over his “dithering”. After a series of seemingly mixed messages about whether the UK would follow the lead of Spain, Italy,...
americanmilitarynews.com
New Delhi deploying missiles on two borders, claims report
Reports say India has approved the purchase of 120 Pralay missiles to deploy them along its borders with Pakistan and China. India plans to deploy 120 tactical missiles on its uneasy borders with China and Pakistan, a news agency said on Monday. However, experts say the announcement is more likely...
China's health officials exchange views with WHO on COVID-19
BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Senior Chinese health officials exchanged views with the World Health Organization on Friday on the new coronavirus via a video conference, China's National Health Commission said in a statement.
