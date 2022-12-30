ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkdzradio.com

Cadiz Home Damaged In Fire

A Cadiz home was badly damaged in a fire believed to have been started by lightning Monday night. Cadiz emergency personnel say smoke was coming from the home when they arrived around 8 pm after a report of a lightning strike hitting the home. Everyone was able to get out...
CADIZ, KY
clarksvillenow.com

HOLIDAY CLOSURES: City offices to close Jan. 2 for New Years

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – City of Clarksville offices will close Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year. City Public Safety Departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue. Clarksville Transit. Clarksville Transit System administrative offices will be closed Monday, but bus operations...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

2022 YEAR IN REVIEW: April, May, June More Than Busy

From April 2022 until June 2022, the News Edge covered more than 100 “top stories” in Trigg and Christian counties. Some of those stories generated widespread interest. Reporter Edward Marlowe has more:
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Tiny Town Road back open after single-vehicle crash

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A single-vehicle crash has closed Tiny Town Road in north Clarksville. At about 6:10 p.m., Clarksville Police were working at the scene near Arbor Street, according to Lt. Charles Gill. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text the word...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Downed Trees Reported From Early Morning Severe Storms

Emergency Management is reporting trees and limbs down as the result of a round of severe weather that moved through western Kentucky Tuesday morning. Christian County Emergency officials reported trees down blocking a portion of Pyle Lane. There was also a report of a tree down blocking the road near the intersection of Coxmill Road and Woodmont Drive.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Kingsport Times-News

State asking residents and small business owners to provide input on accuracy of federal broadband map

ELIZABETHTON — Some problems are so big and complex that it is good to go beyond the experts and obtain as much input as possible from the people most affected by the problem. That is why the decision makers in Nashville want to get local input in showing local internet availability. But the state wants that input as fast as it can get it. A deadline of Jan. 13 has been set for internet users to get their input to the state.
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Crash

A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at Fort Campbell Boulevard sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 5 pm a white car collided with the side of a red tractor-trailer on the bridge over Fort Campbell Boulevard. The driver of the car...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Barn Destroyed By Fire Near Hopkinsville

A barn was destroyed by fire along U. S. 68 near Hopkinsville Monday night. Square Deal Fire Department Chief Kieth Sholar says the barn located just south of the Eagle Way Bypass belonged to Browning McKinney. Sholar says McKinney told firefighters the fire likely began due to lightning during a thunderstorm.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WKRN

Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. Nearly half of U.S. teens say they’ve been bullied …. Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn says...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Truck Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville

A truck was reported stolen from a Hopkinsville dealership Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a gray 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 was taken from Patriot Chevrolet on Fort Campbell Boulevard sometime between December 14th and December 26th. The truck is valued at $47,740. No arrest has been made.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Oak Grove Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash

Police have released the name of an Oak Grove man that was severely injured in a wreck on Eagle Way at the intersection of Davenport Lane Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say an eastbound car driven by 22-year-old William Gentry crossed the median and hit a guardrail before crossing the median again causing the car to overturn and come to a rest in the middle of the roadway.
OAK GROVE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Christian County Native Competing In American Farm Bureau Discussion Meet

A Hopkins County Central Vocational Agriculture instructor and FFA Advisor will represent Kentucky this week during the American Farm Bureau Discussion Meet during the annual meeting in Puerto Rico. Ben Prevette earned the chance to represent Kentucky during discussion meet finals at the Kentucky Farm Bureau Annual Meeting in December.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
smokeybarn.com

RAW VIDEO: Train (Engine) Ignites In Springfield Friday Night

RAW VIDEO: Train (Engine) Ignites In Springfield Friday Night. SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A CSX train engine ignited as it made its way into Springfield Friday night causing a large fireball visible from more than a mile away. Initially, the call was reported to 911 as a...
SPRINGFIELD, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy