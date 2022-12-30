When a man hung banners on a Beijing overpass in October to protest the government, an army of censors wiped it from the Chinese internet. Some people got around that by using Apple's AirDrop, which allows iPhones to communicate directly with other iPhones. It's one of the few remaining ways to share information without censorship in China - or at least it was. NPR's John Ruwitch reports on the pressure facing a leading American company.

