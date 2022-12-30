As long as people vote based on Party and not the person, as long as people defend candidates who do wrong based on Party affiliation we are going to have people like this in our government.
Intentionally lying and cheating, is not a “mistake” or “embellishment”!! It’s fraud, in order to subvert the will of the people, and undermine our constitution. Let’s keep things in perspective, shall we?
This makes no sense. So if you find out the devil was the Candidate you chose because he was disguised. Now his lies are now known you want to keep him in office because of party support. This country is compromised by foreign powers, and no sense of morality or common sense. Thus is 🤪.
Related
Amid Lies, Old Tweets Show ‘Biracial’ George Santos Once Said He Was Half-Black
Outgoing New York Rep. Kathleen Rice says she warned Democratic leaders that the party would 'lose' Long Island in the midterms
Republican George Santos who ran as 'openly gay' was previously married to a woman: Report
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson's false "pedophilia" attack on Katie Porter blows up in his face
Scandal-Struck George Santos Just Revived the Firm That Netted Him Mystery Millions
Former teenage boyfriend of George Santos says incoming congressman lied to him, stole his phone
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session
Marjorie Taylor Greene says a group of Republicans called 'the 5 families' is meeting every week in Kevin McCarthy's office, in an apparent mob reference
Jim Jordan tears into credibility of Supreme Court Alito whistleblower in explosive hearing
Reporter who broke the inconsistencies of GOP Rep.-elect Santos' resume says there's more to explore
GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw says it's 'crazy' that Republicans put forward 'two 25-year-olds to be our nominees' in the midterms: 'We lost races we easily should have won'
The next Speaker of the House may not be a member of Congress
Prominent House Republican Announces Bid for Speaker, Challenging Kevin McCarthy
Why Investigate George Santos, and Not Elizabeth Warren?
Republicans ‘flabbergasted’ by RNC response to Trump, emails reveal
Mar-a-Lago guests were partying and taking dips in the pool only 60 feet away from classified docs, per new New York Times investigation
ABC’s George Stephanopoulos Leaves GOP Rep Fumbling Over Trump 2024 Defense
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 37